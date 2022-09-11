ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

D.C. Everest boys soccer picks up road wins at Superior, Rice Lake

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
The 2022 D.C. Everest High School boys soccer team. (Submitted photo)

RICE LAKE – Evan Peak scored twice late in the first half to help lift the D.C. Everest boys soccer team to a 3-1 nonconference win over Rice Lake on Saturday at Rice Lake High School.

Adin Schultz scored off an assist from Giovani Alonzo to give the Evergreens a quick 1-0 lead just 2:57 into the game.

Rice Lake responded with a goal by Evan Hillyer in the 24th minute to tie it, but the Evergreens were able to pull ahead and Peak scored at the 35:44 mark and added another with just 14 seconds to go before halftime, on an assist from Colin Belton, to take a 3-1 lead.

Neither team scored in the second half and Jacob Lorge finished with four saves in goal for D.C. Everest, which is now 6-1 this season.

The Evergreens also played a nonconference game Friday at Superior, winning 5-0. Statistics were not reported.

D.C. Everest returns to Wisconsin Valley Conference action Thursday at Marshfield at 7 p.m. The game will be live-streamed at zaleskisports.com.

