Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Louisville announces 2022-23 men's basketball schedule
Louisville men's basketball officially announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The schedule features 19 home games. The schedule is the first of the Kenny Payne tenure. "We are excited about the challenge of our schedule," Payne said in a prepared release. "To play at least 15 games against programs...
dukebasketballreport.com
Well This Is Different - Duke Football Is Sold Out This Saturday
Quite honestly, we weren’t sure what to expect from Mike Elko’s first season as Duke football coach, but we really didn’t expect significant excitement. We thought it would be a rebuilding year, you know? The team struggled last year and it’s not like you can count on a freshmen class to get things turned around. That can happen in basketball, but football? Not so much.
balldurham.com
Duke basketball jumping in water with Kentucky, UNC for five-star recruit
The Duke basketball program could be battling Kentucky, North Carolina for prized recruit. The current leaders for five-star guard Ian Jackson appears to be the Kentucky Wildcats but the Duke basketball program continues to mull its interest in the Cardinal Hayes (NY) standout. Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff will...
WRAL Power Rankings: UNC falls despite improving to 3-0
North Carolina improved to 3-0 and avoided a loss against a Sun Belt Conference opponent with a 35-28 victory at Georgia State on Saturday, but the Tar Heels still managed to fall in the latest WRAL Power Rankings behind an Appalachian State team they already defeated in their opening game.
goduke.com
Duke Falls to William & Mary, 2-1
DURHAM – William & Mary scored a pair of third-quarter goals to edge 16th-ranked Duke, 2-1, in non-conference field hockey action on Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium Sunday afternoon. The 21st-ranked Tribe improves to 5-1 overall, while the Blue Devils move to 3-3 on the year. All three...
Jon Scheyer visits top Chicago prep
First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer was back in his home state on Monday to visit the No. 1 high school junior in Chicago, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown. On3's Joe Tipton reported the news, noting that Missouri head coach Dennis Gates would also be in town on Monday to visit the ...
Duke basketball: Five-star recruit gets visit from entire coaching staff
The Duke basketball coaching staff is going “all in” for a prized five-star recruit. Gestures that are made on the recruiting trail are a clear sign how bad a program wants a recruit and the Duke basketball coaching staff have made its intentions very clear. The entire Blue...
zagsblog.com
Class of 2023 big man Isaiah Miranda says official to Louisville was ‘great’
Class of 2023 Southern California Academy and Rhode Island Elite big man Isaiah Miranda says he had a “great” official visit to Louisville this past weekend. “It was great,” he told ZAGSBLOG. “I had a great time learning from the staff and players they treated me like family.”
As Saturday proved, North Carolina’s best college football program resides in Boone
App State, during the past 15 years, now has victories at No. 5 Michigan, in 2007, and at No. 6 Texas A&M. UNC has never beaten a team that highly-ranked on the road. NC State’s most recent comparable road victory came in 1967, at No. 2 Houston.
Staley may have "jumped the gun" in cancelling game following racism allegations
Brigham Young University says, their investigation finds no evidence that fans shouted racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player at a match in Provo last month.
NC A&T's marching band performs at Detroit Lions' season opener in Detroit
The North Carolina marching band took their iconic sound to Motown Sunday in Detroit, Michigan.
Eastern NC charity golf tournament garners new name after late founders
The event at the Jacksonville Country Club will now be known as the Jimmie and Jane Autry Memorial Golf Tournament.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Two Crashes
In today’s news: Thursday saw two crashes in Chapel Hill involving bikers or pedestrians, one fatal; UNC football gets another road win.
The first Black woman to graduate from UofL Law School continues to lead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Laura Douglas is a trailblazer and a leader. Currently, she’s the interim president and CEO of the West End Opportunity Partnership, but that’s just the latest call to duty she’s received since she retired from LG&E and KU in 2017. In 2020, she...
tvnewscheck.com
Five Stations Launch NextGen TV In Louisville
Five stations serving the Louisville, Ky., television market today began broadcasting with NextGen TV, also known as ATSC 3.0. Switching on the new transmission standard are Block Communications’ WBKI (CW) and WDRB (Fox), Gray Television’s WAVE (NBC), Tegna’s WHAS (ABC) and Word Broadcasting Network’s WBNA (independent). Kentucky Educational Television’s WKMJ will launch on Sept. 19.
Sloane Heffernan: Borrowed time
Raleigh, N.C. — I can almost hear the clock ticking. With each milestone, the hands of time move closer to the moment when we will say goodbye. I am not talking about death. This particular farewell is not nearly as dramatic and final, but it can sometimes feels that way. I am talking about the moment when your child heads off to college. The way my cousin describes it, this major life transition feels like a form of “grief.”
unc.edu
UNC-Chapel Hill ranks fifth among national public universities for 22nd consecutive year
(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Sept. 12, 2022) – For the 22nd consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings list UNC-Chapel Hill in fifth place for top public schools among national universities. The 2023 rankings list Carolina as 29th overall between public and private institutions. In the best value category, Carolina claims first place among public institutions for the 18th consecutive year.
No more driving to Durham: Chapel Hill finally has a Cook Out, with indoor dining
Something people in Chapel Hill have wanted for years is finally here, and it has indoor seating.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Raleigh
Best known for its extensive number of universities and oak trees, the capital city of Raleigh, North Carolina, is one destination you don’t want to skip if you’re planning a trip across the East Coast. I love spending extra time at the city’s museums and botanical gardens to...
Poets and Quants
Former Ph.D. Student Files Racial Discrimination Suit Against UNC Kenan-Flagler
From Chapel Hill, North Carolina: The University of North Carolina is facing allegations of racial discrimination as a former graduate student filed a federal lawsuit against UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School claiming discrimination and retaliation, according to local news reports. The attorney for the former student, Rose Brown, told local...
