Durham, NC

247Sports

Louisville announces 2022-23 men's basketball schedule

Louisville men's basketball officially announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The schedule features 19 home games. The schedule is the first of the Kenny Payne tenure. "We are excited about the challenge of our schedule," Payne said in a prepared release. "To play at least 15 games against programs...
LOUISVILLE, KY
dukebasketballreport.com

Well This Is Different - Duke Football Is Sold Out This Saturday

Quite honestly, we weren’t sure what to expect from Mike Elko’s first season as Duke football coach, but we really didn’t expect significant excitement. We thought it would be a rebuilding year, you know? The team struggled last year and it’s not like you can count on a freshmen class to get things turned around. That can happen in basketball, but football? Not so much.
DURHAM, NC
balldurham.com

Duke basketball jumping in water with Kentucky, UNC for five-star recruit

The Duke basketball program could be battling Kentucky, North Carolina for prized recruit. The current leaders for five-star guard Ian Jackson appears to be the Kentucky Wildcats but the Duke basketball program continues to mull its interest in the Cardinal Hayes (NY) standout. Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff will...
LEXINGTON, KY
WRAL News

WRAL Power Rankings: UNC falls despite improving to 3-0

North Carolina improved to 3-0 and avoided a loss against a Sun Belt Conference opponent with a 35-28 victory at Georgia State on Saturday, but the Tar Heels still managed to fall in the latest WRAL Power Rankings behind an Appalachian State team they already defeated in their opening game.
RALEIGH, NC
goduke.com

Duke Falls to William & Mary, 2-1

DURHAM – William & Mary scored a pair of third-quarter goals to edge 16th-ranked Duke, 2-1, in non-conference field hockey action on Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium Sunday afternoon. The 21st-ranked Tribe improves to 5-1 overall, while the Blue Devils move to 3-3 on the year. All three...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer visits top Chicago prep

First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer was back in his home state on Monday to visit the No. 1 high school junior in Chicago, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown. On3's Joe Tipton reported the news, noting that Missouri head coach Dennis Gates would also be in town on Monday to visit the ...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

The Morning News: Two Crashes

In today’s news: Thursday saw two crashes in Chapel Hill involving bikers or pedestrians, one fatal; UNC football gets another road win.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tvnewscheck.com

Five Stations Launch NextGen TV In Louisville

Five stations serving the Louisville, Ky., television market today began broadcasting with NextGen TV, also known as ATSC 3.0. Switching on the new transmission standard are Block Communications’ WBKI (CW) and WDRB (Fox), Gray Television’s WAVE (NBC), Tegna’s WHAS (ABC) and Word Broadcasting Network’s WBNA (independent). Kentucky Educational Television’s WKMJ will launch on Sept. 19.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRAL News

Sloane Heffernan: Borrowed time

Raleigh, N.C. — I can almost hear the clock ticking. With each milestone, the hands of time move closer to the moment when we will say goodbye. I am not talking about death. This particular farewell is not nearly as dramatic and final, but it can sometimes feels that way. I am talking about the moment when your child heads off to college. The way my cousin describes it, this major life transition feels like a form of “grief.”
RALEIGH, NC
unc.edu

UNC-Chapel Hill ranks fifth among national public universities for 22nd consecutive year

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Sept. 12, 2022) – For the 22nd consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings list UNC-Chapel Hill in fifth place for top public schools among national universities. The 2023 rankings list Carolina as 29th overall between public and private institutions. In the best value category, Carolina claims first place among public institutions for the 18th consecutive year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Raleigh

Best known for its extensive number of universities and oak trees, the capital city of Raleigh, North Carolina, is one destination you don’t want to skip if you’re planning a trip across the East Coast. I love spending extra time at the city’s museums and botanical gardens to...
RALEIGH, NC
Poets and Quants

Former Ph.D. Student Files Racial Discrimination Suit Against UNC Kenan-Flagler

From Chapel Hill, North Carolina: The University of North Carolina is facing allegations of racial discrimination as a former graduate student filed a federal lawsuit against UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School claiming discrimination and retaliation, according to local news reports. The attorney for the former student, Rose Brown, told local...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
