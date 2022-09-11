ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conyers, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale Public Schools announces school-level Teachers of the Year

CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools is celebrating its school-level 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year. These exemplary teachers are recognized as professionals who go above and beyond for their students, peers and community. The RCPS Teacher of the Year Celebration is scheduled to be held in October. This ceremony...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee State University Student Selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Tennessee State University student Jala Turner has been selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program. She is a freshman from Lawrenceville, Georgia. Turner was awarded this prestigious scholarship for her dedication to academic excellence, commitment to financial literacy and exceptional community service. She competed with High School...
NASHVILLE, TN
Red and Black

CCSD dedicates space honoring Rev. David Nunnally Sr., Ileane Nunnally

Family, friends and community members gathered at the Clarke County School District administrative building front atrium on Thursday, Sept. 8 to celebrate the dedication of a plaque for Rev. David Nunnally Sr. and Ileane Nesbit Nunnally in the atrium. During the ceremony, their life and legacy was honored. LaKeisha Gantt,...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

U.S. News Best Colleges & Universities report: Top-ranked Georgia schools

ATLANTA — The affordability of a college education has taken over national headlines as the U.S. Department of Education navigates the Biden Administration's loan forgiveness program, leaving many to consider if they're getting their money's worth. Well, the rankings are out - and when it comes to colleges in Georgia, students are getting top-ranked education at affordable prices.
GEORGIA STATE
thelaniertimes.com

Gwinnett Implements New Grading Scale

Most people remember the grading scale going A(90-100), B(80-89), C(70-79), D(60-69), and F(0-59). However, the county has changed it. Why would they change it? Could it benefit us?. For the 2022 – 2023 school year Gwinnett County has made several changes. One of the biggest changes being the grading system....
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wclk.com

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Issues a Mandate to Empower Youth With STEM

The Georgia State organization of the Omega Psi Phi is hosting its annual meeting at the end of September. This is an organization known for its community outreach, and as part of its annual meeting, there will be a STEM showcase at Snellville High School on Thursday, September 29th. Chris Hankins, president of the organization, is here to speak with us about their upcoming activities. Mr. Hankins, welcome to The Local Take.
SNELLVILLE, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the Estate of Ernest Ray Collins, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to the said estate are required to make payment to: Name of Administrator: Mary F. Collins c/o Harger W. Hoyt, P.C. 1229 Royal Drive, Suite D Conyers, GA 30094 908-81268, 9/14,21,28,10/5,2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Omega Psi Phi State Convention Comes to Gwinett

The 59th Annual State of Georgia organization of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. meeting, presented by the Beta Lambda Lambda (BLL) Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will take place at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast hotel in Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County, GA from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2, 2022.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

St. Mary’s CEO leaving Athens for New England

Montez Carter is leaving Athens. The CEO of St Mary’s Health Care System is taking a similar job at a hospital in Hartford Connecticut. Carter, who has been head of the hospital on Baxter Street in Athens since 2017, will begin his new job in New England on October 3.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Forsyth Co paraprofessional arrested for striking a student with her purse

The Cumming Police Department arrested a FUTURES Program school paraprofessional from Cumming on Tuesday, Sept. 6 who is accused of striking a student with her purse. An officer with the Cumming Police Department arrived at the school on 136 Almon C Hill Dr. around 11 a.m. in response to an incident between a student and a teacher.
CUMMING, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DeKalb County re-opens pandemic rent relief program

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County announced it is reopening the county’s program to provide relief to tenants and landlords affected by the pandemic. Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition has distributed $52.8 million for rent and utilities to almost 4,900 DeKalb families, according to a news release. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

