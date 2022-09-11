Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale Public Schools announces school-level Teachers of the Year
CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools is celebrating its school-level 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year. These exemplary teachers are recognized as professionals who go above and beyond for their students, peers and community. The RCPS Teacher of the Year Celebration is scheduled to be held in October. This ceremony...
Gwinnett school superintendent’s board service raises ethics concern
Parents from a conservative group have questioned Gwinnett County Public Schools' Superintendent Calvin Watts serving on Cognia's board.
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee State University Student Selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Tennessee State University student Jala Turner has been selected for Visa Black Scholarship Program. She is a freshman from Lawrenceville, Georgia. Turner was awarded this prestigious scholarship for her dedication to academic excellence, commitment to financial literacy and exceptional community service. She competed with High School...
Clayton County dispatches administrators to schools in safety move
Clayton County Schools is dispatching administrators to district campuses in a bid to ensure student and staff safety....
Monroe Local News
Walton County Schools seeks bookkeeper, custodian, food service employee, more…
The Walton County School District is hiring for teachers, custodian, bookkeeper, food service employees and more. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD website on Sept. 13, 2022. Please note a job posting could...
Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
Of the 215 terminated programs, 20% were from the University of Georgia.
Red and Black
CCSD dedicates space honoring Rev. David Nunnally Sr., Ileane Nunnally
Family, friends and community members gathered at the Clarke County School District administrative building front atrium on Thursday, Sept. 8 to celebrate the dedication of a plaque for Rev. David Nunnally Sr. and Ileane Nesbit Nunnally in the atrium. During the ceremony, their life and legacy was honored. LaKeisha Gantt,...
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell is no longer the principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
DeKalb County school board hires firm for superintendent search
The search for a permanent superintendent will take roughly six months.
U.S. News Best Colleges & Universities report: Top-ranked Georgia schools
ATLANTA — The affordability of a college education has taken over national headlines as the U.S. Department of Education navigates the Biden Administration's loan forgiveness program, leaving many to consider if they're getting their money's worth. Well, the rankings are out - and when it comes to colleges in Georgia, students are getting top-ranked education at affordable prices.
thelaniertimes.com
Gwinnett Implements New Grading Scale
Most people remember the grading scale going A(90-100), B(80-89), C(70-79), D(60-69), and F(0-59). However, the county has changed it. Why would they change it? Could it benefit us?. For the 2022 – 2023 school year Gwinnett County has made several changes. One of the biggest changes being the grading system....
wclk.com
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Issues a Mandate to Empower Youth With STEM
The Georgia State organization of the Omega Psi Phi is hosting its annual meeting at the end of September. This is an organization known for its community outreach, and as part of its annual meeting, there will be a STEM showcase at Snellville High School on Thursday, September 29th. Chris Hankins, president of the organization, is here to speak with us about their upcoming activities. Mr. Hankins, welcome to The Local Take.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Sept. 6 - Sept. 9
♦ Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3147 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Sept. 6; Follow-up; 99/A.
Active shooter training being offered in Gwinnett County | What to know
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Solicitor General's Office is offering free active shooter training for community members on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The training will be held in the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Gwinnett County residents, business owners and public safety personnel are...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the Estate of Ernest Ray Collins, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to the said estate are required to make payment to: Name of Administrator: Mary F. Collins c/o Harger W. Hoyt, P.C. 1229 Royal Drive, Suite D Conyers, GA 30094 908-81268, 9/14,21,28,10/5,2022.
Atlanta Daily World
Omega Psi Phi State Convention Comes to Gwinett
The 59th Annual State of Georgia organization of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. meeting, presented by the Beta Lambda Lambda (BLL) Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will take place at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast hotel in Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County, GA from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2, 2022.
St. Mary’s CEO leaving Athens for New England
Montez Carter is leaving Athens. The CEO of St Mary’s Health Care System is taking a similar job at a hospital in Hartford Connecticut. Carter, who has been head of the hospital on Baxter Street in Athens since 2017, will begin his new job in New England on October 3.
accesswdun.com
Forsyth Co paraprofessional arrested for striking a student with her purse
The Cumming Police Department arrested a FUTURES Program school paraprofessional from Cumming on Tuesday, Sept. 6 who is accused of striking a student with her purse. An officer with the Cumming Police Department arrived at the school on 136 Almon C Hill Dr. around 11 a.m. in response to an incident between a student and a teacher.
DeKalb County re-opens pandemic rent relief program
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County announced it is reopening the county’s program to provide relief to tenants and landlords affected by the pandemic. Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition has distributed $52.8 million for rent and utilities to almost 4,900 DeKalb families, according to a news release. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
School bus rear-ended by truck in Gwinnett County; no students on board
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus was rear ended by a truck on Wednesday morning, however, no students were on board. The Gwinnett County Police Department says it happened at Singleton Road and Harbins Road in Norcross. Neither driver was injured, but the driver of the truck was...
