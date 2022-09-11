ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

Longtime Chester, Pa., coach and avid cyclist killed in bike accident in Camden-Wyoming

By Anitra Johnson, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

Condolences flooded social media on Sunday for a beloved former Chester (Pa.) High School basketball coach who was killed Saturday in a bicycle accident near Camden-Wyoming.

On Monday, Delaware State Police identified the victim as 51-year-old Larry Yarbray Sr., a longtime coach and a member of a bicycling club called Chester Cycling. Social media posts state that the group was a part of the 36th annual Amish Country Bike Tour.

According to state troopers, he was riding in a large group of bicyclists in two rows headed north on Apple Grove School Road coming from Allabands Mill Road.

Aaron Bass, CEO of EastSide Charter School in Wilmington was a part of the large group of bikers and said he was riding just ahead of Yarbray.

“I [saw] a truck that had passed me in oncoming traffic and it was going fast,” he said Monday.

Bass heard the crash and was left in shock after realizing what happened.

Police said Yarbray was riding next to the solid yellow line behind other bicyclists. The bicyclist in front of him began slowing, and the front wheel of Yarbray's bike struck the rear wheel of the rider in front of him, causing Yarbray to lose control of his bicycle. He swerved sharply to his left and entered the southbound lane.

He was struck by a 2012 gray GMC Sierra traveling south on Apple Grove School Road toward Allabands Mill Road, police said.

He was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he was pronounced deceased. The 23-year-old driver of the Sierra was not injured.

Although Bass did not personally know Yarbray, he said his impact on the community was large and his absence will be felt.

According to a LinkedIn profile for Larry Yarbray Sr. , he was the dean of students at Chester Community Charter School and the head coach of the Delaware County Community College men's basketball team. He was a former varsity boys coach at Chester High School.

Knowledge of Yarbray's death spread quickly.

Among those reacting to his death was Phil Martinelli, former St. Joseph University men's basketball coach.

"This hurts my heart !! Larry was a powerful agent of good for Chester, Delco and all of Philly hoops !!! #RIP #PRAYERS ," he wrote on Twitter

Also reacting was Maurice Nelson, younger brother of former NBA player Jameer Nelson Sr. - who had been named an assistant general manager for the Delaware Blue Coats in 2020.

This incident closed Apple Grove School Road for almost 3½ hours while the collision was investigated and the roadway cleared.

The investigation is still active and police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Sgt. Wheatley of the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-698-8518.

DELAWARE'S DEADLY ROADS: Pedestrian, bicyclist fatalities have doubled over the past decade. What is Delaware doing about it?

Contact reporter Anitra Johnson at 302-379-5786 or ajohnson@delawareonline.com with tips and story ideas. Become a subscriber to access more stories and the best in local reporting.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Longtime Chester, Pa., coach and avid cyclist killed in bike accident in Camden-Wyoming

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Jersey Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 22-year-old Kyasia Collins of Hamilton, New Jersey. Collins was last seen on June 30, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the Wilmington area. Attempts to contact or locate Collins have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
Chester, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Chester, PA
Chester, PA
Accidents
WDEL 1150AM

Chester cyclist run over by pickup truck and killed in Kent County

A Chester man was killed when he was run over by a pickup truck as he rode his bike in Kent County. 51-year-old Larry Yarbray Sr. was part of a group of cyclists riding northbound on Apple Grove School Road near Allabands Mill Road shortly before 8:30 Saturday morning, Delaware State Police said.
KENT COUNTY, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: PA Bicyclist Dies after Kent County Crash

UPDATED 7:15pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal bicycle collision that occurred on September 10, 2022, in the Camden Wyoming area as 51 year old Larry Yarbray of Chester, PA. ===============================================================. A bicycle rider is dead after a crash Saturday morning in...
CHESTER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Martelli
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Missanelli

Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney that debuted yesterday afternoon immediately following the Eagles’ season opener in Detroit, spoke to MONTCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Philly Parks and Rec Worker Tiffany Fletcher

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia parks and recreation worker, officials announced Monday. The teen is also charged with related offenses in the killing of Tiffany Fletcher, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference in which family and officials paid tribute to the 41-year-old mother of three.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean

A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
phl17.com

Man found dead inside a Mitsubishi Outlander on Lansdowne Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was found dead inside a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood. The incident happened at 75th Street, and Lansdowne Avenue intersection around 1:35 am. According to police, a 34-year-old man was found in a vehicle with a headshot wound. Medics rushed the victim to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Delaware Blue Coats#Nba#Cyclist#Bicycling#Delaware State Police#Chester Cycling#Apple Grove School Road#Eastside Charter School#Gmc Sierra
delawaretoday.com

Hamilton’s on Main Gives New Life to a Historic Newark Building

Restaurateurs Anthony and Jeremiah Brooks add the sophisticated Hamilton’s on Main to Newark’s main street. If it’s true that structures have spirits, then a brick building in downtown Newark is breathing a sigh of relief. Located at 102 Main St., the original First Bank of Newark was built in the 1850s and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.
NEWARK, DE
townandtourist.com

17 Best Bottomless Brunch Spots in Philadelphia, PA (Top Rated!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. No doubt, Philadelphia is the largest and most populous city in Pennsylvania. As a result, the town holds promises of fun and exciting activities, from hitting the gym and grabbing a French toast to brunching. Of course, grabbing a brunch is one of the best ways to catch fun with your friends, especially on weekends.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Wanted For Attempted Murder In Bensalem

Police have issued a warrant against Stanley Wilson . he could be anywhere but police are concentrating their search in Bucks and Philadelphia. He got into an altercation with a mutual acquaintance at the WAWA on Route 1 in the township on September 9,2022. He pulled a knife and stabbed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy