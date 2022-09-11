Longtime Chester, Pa., coach and avid cyclist killed in bike accident in Camden-Wyoming

Condolences flooded social media on Sunday for a beloved former Chester (Pa.) High School basketball coach who was killed Saturday in a bicycle accident near Camden-Wyoming.

On Monday, Delaware State Police identified the victim as 51-year-old Larry Yarbray Sr., a longtime coach and a member of a bicycling club called Chester Cycling. Social media posts state that the group was a part of the 36th annual Amish Country Bike Tour.

According to state troopers, he was riding in a large group of bicyclists in two rows headed north on Apple Grove School Road coming from Allabands Mill Road.

Aaron Bass, CEO of EastSide Charter School in Wilmington was a part of the large group of bikers and said he was riding just ahead of Yarbray.

“I [saw] a truck that had passed me in oncoming traffic and it was going fast,” he said Monday.

Bass heard the crash and was left in shock after realizing what happened.

Police said Yarbray was riding next to the solid yellow line behind other bicyclists. The bicyclist in front of him began slowing, and the front wheel of Yarbray's bike struck the rear wheel of the rider in front of him, causing Yarbray to lose control of his bicycle. He swerved sharply to his left and entered the southbound lane.

He was struck by a 2012 gray GMC Sierra traveling south on Apple Grove School Road toward Allabands Mill Road, police said.

He was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he was pronounced deceased. The 23-year-old driver of the Sierra was not injured.

Although Bass did not personally know Yarbray, he said his impact on the community was large and his absence will be felt.

According to a LinkedIn profile for Larry Yarbray Sr. , he was the dean of students at Chester Community Charter School and the head coach of the Delaware County Community College men's basketball team. He was a former varsity boys coach at Chester High School.

Knowledge of Yarbray's death spread quickly.

Among those reacting to his death was Phil Martinelli, former St. Joseph University men's basketball coach.

"This hurts my heart !! Larry was a powerful agent of good for Chester, Delco and all of Philly hoops !!! #RIP #PRAYERS ," he wrote on Twitter

Also reacting was Maurice Nelson, younger brother of former NBA player Jameer Nelson Sr. - who had been named an assistant general manager for the Delaware Blue Coats in 2020.

This incident closed Apple Grove School Road for almost 3½ hours while the collision was investigated and the roadway cleared.

The investigation is still active and police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Sgt. Wheatley of the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-698-8518.

