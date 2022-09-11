Read full article on original website
Major movie theater chain admits the industry could be in trouble until 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is released in November
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
Barbarian scares up $10 million at the box office with killer debut
Moviegoers checked in for director Zach Cregger's rental horror mystery Barbarian, which had a killer debut at the box office this weekend. The actor and comedian's (Whitest Kids U'Know, Love and Air Sex) film directorial debut opened at No. 1 with $10 million, according to Comscore. The horror offering stars Georgina Campbell as Tess, a young woman who discovers that the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger, Keith (Bill Skarsgård). Against her better judgment, Tess spends the night and soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than an unexpected house guest.
Imax CEO Touts Pivot to Live Events, Exclusive Runs in Big Screen Theaters
Imax CEO Richard Gelfond says the giant screen exhibitor is accelerating its push beyond Hollywood movies to more live events in around 150 theaters currently for additional revenue streams. “The platform and the brand are so powerful on a global basis and I give our team high marks for that. But in terms of value creation, there’s a long way to go,” Gelfond told the 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday about its expanding LIVE network.More from The Hollywood ReporterImax Names Former HBO Max Exec Michele Golden as Global Chief People OfficerImax CFO Weighs In on Cineworld's Bankruptcy ProceedingsTIFF: Jordan Peele's 'Nope'...
IGN
Marvel's Thunderbolts Confirms Its Line-Up of Heroes, Including The Winter Soldier
Thunderbolts, the upcoming Marvel supervillain team-up movie, has confirmed who'll be in the line-up: Red Guardian, Ghost, US Agent, Taskmaster, Yelena, and The Winter Soldier. Revealed at D23 2022, the cast of Thunderbolts took to the stage to reveal the line up of Marvel's anti-hero team. Julia Louis-Dreyfuss' Valentina Allegra...
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Action Figures Revealed by Todd McFarlane
Ahead of this weekend's D23 Expo, comic book legend Todd McFarlane has shared a short video from the McFarlane Toys booth. Among the merch on display will be some action figures from Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron's sequel to the box office mega-hit that shook things up in 2009. McFarlane, who does Disney's Mirrorverse line and also DC's collectables line, shared the video on social media, lingering a bit on the never-before-seen Avatar figures. The D23 Expo will be the first time Disney has mounted a big promotional push for the franchise, which they took possession of when they bought up 20th Century Fox.
IGN
Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night | Official Trailer
There’s no escaping the night. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night, streaming October 7 only on Disney+.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Confirmed by Marvel With New Trailer and Poster
After months of work, rumors, leaks, and news on the project, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed the existence of the Werewolf by Night special for Disney+. Composer Michael Giacchino will make his directorial debut with the special which is said to include none only the titular lycanthrope but other horror-centric Marvel characters like Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing. Gael García Bernal (Old, Coco) will star in the upcoming special, playing the lead werewolf, playing a version of the character that uses music to control his transformations. Joining him in the Marvel Studios production will be Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone as well.
SFGate
Setting ‘Scream 6′ in New York City Makes the Franchise ’20 Times More Mortifying…It’s Awful,’ Says Melissa Barrera
The long-running “Scream” franchise is moving out of Woodsboro and coming to New York City for its upcoming sixth installment. It’s a creative decision that will make the franchise all the more terrifying, says cast member Melissa Barrera. No “Scream” film has ever been set in the big city.
Pixar to Tell the Story of a Boy Who Gets Abducted by Aliens in New Film ‘Elio’
Friday at Disney’s D23 Expo, Pixar bigwig Pete Docter announced a brand new Pixar movie, coming out in spring 2024, called “Elio.”. The plot revolves around Elio, a kid who can’t exactly fit in, who accidentally makes first contact with an alien species. He’s beamed up to the “Commutiverse,” a “sparking space-city” that is like the intergalactic UN that is described as “outer space like no one has seen before.” Director Adrian Molina, who was the co-director of Pixar’s charming “Coco,” directs “Elio” solo. And America Ferrera stars as Elio’s mom, who works at a secret government facility that is trying to decode a message from beyond the stars.
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is really glad Hollywood shot down his idea for a Hitman movie
Before Guardians of the Galaxy, there was Agent 47, but Hollywood didn't think he was up for it. James Gunn has had a very solid run over the past decade, highlighted by the hit Guardians of the Galaxy movies, which he co-wrote and directed. Recently on Twitter he revealed that the first GotG was this close to not happening as it did, because Gunn wanted to do a Hitman movie instead.
CNET
'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain
A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials. This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor...
ABC News
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Details about the cast, plot and release date
Fans are gearing up for a trip back to Pandora for the long-awaited "Avatar" sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water." James Cameron returns as writer, director and producer for the highly anticipated follow-up to his Oscar-winning and box office-smashing 2009 film. For the second film in the franchise, releasing 13 years after the first, he reunited with co-producer Jon Landau and shares screenplay credit with Josh Friedman.
ComicBook
James Gunn Confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Is a Marvel Studios Special Presentation
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ falls under the "Marvel Studios Special Presentation" designation. Marvel Studios introduced that designation in the first trailer for its first such presentation, Werewolf by Night. A curious fan on Twitter asked Gunn if the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will also be a Marvel Studios Special Presentation. Gunn tweeted back, confirming that "Yes" it will. He also offered a helpful clarification of what Marvel Studios Special Presentation is. He confirmed that the specials fall within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's continuity and that the designation refers only to these stories being neither movies nor streaming series.
Every new Star Wars movie and TV show confirmed so far
Here's the lowdown on all the new Star Wars movies coming our way over the next few years
Florence Pugh Leads Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ With Sebastian Stan: Everything to Know So Far About Yelena and Bucky’s Movie
Don't worry, darling — Florence Pugh isn't going anywhere. She's already booked her next Marvel project with the all-star movie Thunderbolts alongside Sebastian Stan and more familiar faces. The superhero studio confirmed that the Oscar-nominated actress will lead the 2024 movie in September at D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. Pugh will reprise her role as […]
epicstream.com
The Flash is Close to Completion Contrary to Reshoot Rumors
There's no denying that a lot of buzz surrounds Ezra Miller's The Flash film, especially given how the actor has been at the center of attention for the better part of 2022. While Ezra has formally apologized to the people he's done wrong, a lot of fans are still on the fence about whether or not they'll see the film for themselves.
SFGate
Showtime Announces ‘The Lincoln Project’ Docuseries
Showtime has announced “The Lincoln Project,” a forthcoming documentary following the members of the super PAC amid the 2020 election and after. Directed by Fisher Stevens (“Dirty Money”) and Karim Amer (“The Vow”), the five-part docuseries explores how the Lincoln Project, the fastest-growing super PAC in America made up of a veteran group of former GOP operatives and strategists, accepted the duty of “saving democracy” in their plot to defeat their own party’s sitting president.
Paramount Says, Of Course We’ve Talked About Folding Showtime Into Paramount+
Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish on Wednesday acknowledged high-level conversations with distributors about folding Showtime into Paramount+ in the U.S. He said the talks, which were reported September 13 by The Wall Street Journal, are a no-brainer. “The media report that you refer to is a rumor coming out of one of our distribution conversations that, quite frankly, if we weren’t having that conversation, you should fire all of us,” Bakish said at Communcacopia 2022. “It’s not like we’ve made a decision that we’re going to do something on such-and-such a date.” “I guarantee you media will continue to evolve,” he continued,...
All the upcoming Marvel movies and series announced at D23 Expo
Talk about marvelous news: Marvel Studios gave fans their first glimpse at a variety of exciting film, television, and casting announcements within the MCU during a panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday. The presentation — which began with a surprise performance from the cast of the...
