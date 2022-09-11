ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State football might run all over Louisville | 4 takeaways from Seminoles' off weekend

By Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
While Florida State had the weekend off, chaos ensued in college football.

Sun Belt teams Appalachian State, Marshall and Georgia Southern pulled off road upsets over No. 6 Texas A&M (17-14), No. 8 Notre Dame (26-21) and Nebraska (45-42), respectively.

Five other ranked teams lost: No. 9 Baylor to No. 21 BYU (26-20 in double overtime), No. 12 Florida to No. 20 Kentucky (26-16), No. 17 Pittsburgh to No. 24 Tennessee (34-27 in overtime), No. 19 Wisconsin to Washington State (17-14) and No. 25 Houston to Texas Tech (33-30 in double overtime).

FSU football practice last week:Florida State football coach Mike Norvell: 'Today was a great response by our team'

Column from FSU's win over LSU:Florida State football in position to have best season in several years after LSU win | Karels

More from FSU vs. LSU:Florida State QB Jordan Travis pokes fun at LSU with new 'Tiger King' shirt

The only top 10 team that covered the spread in their game was No. 10 USC, which defeated Stanford 41-28. And No. 1 Alabama narrowly escaped Austin with a 20-19 victory over Texas.

The disruptive weekend was not enough for the Seminoles to be ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since the 2018 preseason. They received the seventh-most votes (42) among unranked teams.

But FSU (2-0) learned plenty about its upcoming opponents before traveling to play Louisville (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, which will be broadcast on ESPN. Below are four takeaways from the weekend, beginning with the Cardinals.

FSU football uniforms vs. Louisville:Watch: Florida State football unveils 'icy white' uniforms for game at Louisville next week

Louisville continues to have a porous run defense

Louisville finished outside of the top 75 teams nationally in run defense in each of the last four seasons, including No. 126 in 2018.

It’s clear that the Cardinals still struggle to defend the run.

UCF gashed Louisville on the ground in the first half, accumulating 163 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. The Cardinals adjusted and suffocated the Knight offense in the second half, daring receiver-turned-quarterback John Rhys Plumlee to throw.

But UCF still tallied 206 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and two scores on 37 carries in its 20-14 loss Friday. Syracuse turned 40 rushes into 208 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and a pair of touchdowns in its 31-7 dismantling of Louisville to open the season.

So Seminole running backs Treshaun Ward, Lawrance Toafili and Trey Benson could feast against the Cardinals.

FSU comes in at No. 5 and No. 20 in rushing offense (269 yards per game) and yards per carry (5.85), respectively. Louisville ranks No. 116 and No. 117 in run defense (207.5 yards allowed per game) and yards per carry allowed (5.32), respectively.

The Seminoles will certainly have to account for the Cardinal rushing attack. Shifty quarterback Malik Cunningham (77.5) and Tennessee running back transfer Tiyon Evans (82) both average more than 75 rushing yards per game.

FSU football injury update:Where Florida State goes after OL transfer Bless Harris suffers a season-ending injury

Boston College looks like worst team in Atlantic Division

After Louisville, FSU will host Boston College next Saturday.

And the Eagles easily look like the worst team in the Atlantic Division.

Boston College hosted Big Ten bottom dweller Rutgers to start the season and fell 22-21. Then Virginia Tech, which lost at FCS Old Dominion in its season opener, defeated the Eagles in a commanding 27-10 fashion.

Defensive end Jared Verse, who leads the Seminoles with three sacks, could have quite the day against Boston College. The Eagles needed to replace all five starters from their offensive line last season, including star guard Christian Mahogany, who suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during the offseason.

The Boston College ground game has been nonexistent through two games. The Eagles totaled 29 yards on 28 carries against the Scarlet Knights and four yards on 26 rushes against the Hokies.

Overall, Boston College ranks last place in rushing yards per game (16.5) and No. 126 in sacks allowed per game (4.5).

More from FSU vs. LSU special teams:Florida State football: Deep dive and analysis on game-clinching blocked extra point against LSU

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman impresses in his return

If there were any questions about whether Sam Hartman would look rusty, they were answered definitively.

The star Wake Forest quarterback shined in his return, throwing for 300 yards and four touchdowns on 18-of-27 passing in a 45-25 victory over Vanderbilt.

Hartman, who is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in the country, reportedly underwent surgery on Aug. 9 to have a blood clot removed. The Demon Deacons announced him to be out indefinitely, and he missed their season opener against Virginia Military Institute.

Whether FSU would face Hartman when hosting Wake Forest on Oct. 1 had been unclear until he rejoined the team last week. If the Seminoles start the season 4-0, their game against the Demon Deacons could be the first ranked matchup at Doak Campbell Stadium since No. 19 FSU opened the 2018 season with No. 20 Virginia Tech.

More on FSU quarterback Jordan Travis:Analytics show QB Jordan Travis thrived in high-pressure moments vs. LSU

Florida, QB Anthony Richardson's Heisman hype was premature

The hype for Florida and quarterback Anthony Richardson may have been premature.

Not that falling 26-16 to Kentucky should be considered embarrassing or anything.

It’s just that the Gators went from unranked to No. 12 after defeating Utah 29-26 in its season opener. And Richardson began to garner Heisman Trophy hype after his standout performance against the Utes. He finished 17 of 24 for 168 yards while turning 11 carries into 106 yards and three touchdowns.

The Wildcats stymied Richardson threw the air and on the ground. He completed just 14 of his 35 passes (40%) for 143 yards while throwing two interceptions and totaling only four rushing yards on six carries.

Florida will square off against three more ranked opponents – No. 15 Tennessee (Sept. 24), No. 1 Georgia (Oct. 29) and No. 24 Texas A&M (Nov. 5) – before coming to Doak Campbell Stadium to face FSU on Black Friday.

Q&A with FSU athletic director Michael Alford:Florida State AD Michael Alford analyzes new College Football Playoff format | Q&A Part III

GAME INFORMATION

Who: FSU at Louisville

When/where: Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Cardinal Stadium

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Reach Carter Karels at ckarels@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @CarterKarels. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

Reach Carter Karels at ckarels@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @CarterKarels. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

M. Basketball: Hamilton Named Nation’s No. 3 Recruiter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Leonard Hamilton, who begins his 21st season as Florida State’s Head Basketball Coach when the Seminoles play host to Stetson on November 7, has been named as the nation’s No. 3 recruiter by Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster who extensively cover all things college basketball for the Field of 68.
franklincounty.news

District Three state senate race heats up

Stakes are high in a North Florida contest between a scion of a prominent Democratic political family and a former football star who is a “huge fan” of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in one of the state Senate’s most closely watched races this year. Incumbent Sen. Loranne Ausley,...
thefamuanonline.com

Students agree: FAMU No. 1 public HBCU

Florida A&M University learned Monday that it is still the No. 1-ranked public HBCU in. the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. FAMU has held that honor for the. The university is ranked No. 7 overall among HBCUs, trailing Spelman, Howard, Xavier,. Hampton, Morehouse and Tuskegee — all...
Modeling troupes forced to practice in parking garages

Walking down the runway with confidence, like they’ve practiced on runways numerous times, on-campus modeling organizations like FACES and Images Modeling Troupe have been forced to practice in parking garages around Tallahassee. In the daytime, garages are used to store workers’ cars. But at night the modeling organizations uses...
Rattler Round-Up strikes out: recap

Efferson Student Union and Activities host a mandatory event for Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) club and organization members. This event took place in the Grand Ballroom. Attendance for each organization is a requirement to continue being active and hosting events on campus. Several campus club and organization members...
Tallahassee teen working to end period poverty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One Tallahassee high schooler is on a mission to make menstrual products accessible to everyone. She says she wants the stigma around periods to stop. “It’s a taboo thing that many people don’t want to talk about,” Waymon said. That’s part of Waymon’s...
Presidential convocation fails to address students’ concerns

In large numbers, students, alums and faculty attended this year’s presidential convocation. Convocation occurred inside of the Al Lawson Center at 10:10 a.m on Sep. 9, 2022. With all that has happened within the university recently, students searched for answers to their concerns throughout the ceremony. The semester began...
2 rushed to hospital after shooting near Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot on Monday evening near Churchill Downs. Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division were called to the shooting in the 800 block of Beecher Street, near Bellevue Avenue, just after 5 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weekend started with scattered rain with the heaviest near the Gulf Coast. Watches and advisories were in effect Saturday morning. A coastal flood advisory, which was valid through Saturday evening, means some locations could see 1-2 feet of above-normal water levels thanks to a decent southerly breeze.
