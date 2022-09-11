Klee with Three: George Paton's big gamble, Seattle's loud advantage, how Drew Lock vs. Broncos can still happen

Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee with three thoughts on Broncos-Seahawks

George Paton’s big gamble is Randy Gregory

The big gamble of George Paton’s time as Broncos general manager wasn’t trading for Russell Wilson. Russ is a playmaker with a resume you bet on. Paton’s gamble was Randy Gregory, and after Von Miller wrecked the first game of the 2022 NFL season the pressure on Paton (not Gregory!) ramped up. Our old bud Von had two sacks in Buffalo’s 31-10 demolition of the Rams on Thursday. Von’s still got it. Did Paton make a mistake in trading Von, who is a $5 million cap hit this season, and taking on Gregory, a $6 million cap hit? (Full disclosure: I lobbied for and predicted the Von trade.) The Bills gave Von over $50 million guaranteed, while the Broncos hedged $28 million on Gregory. What the shuffle says is the Bills are gunning for a Super Bowl, while the Broncos know they are still building.

Seattle's Lumen Field is the NFL's loudest stadium

The allure of Kansas City is being serenaded by police sirens as you catch some shuteye before a Broncos game at Arrowhead Stadium. The attraction of Nissan Stadium in Nashville is the reminder hot chicken and live music await when deadline’s over. The draw in New Orleans is the best city, for a weekend, in America. So what’s the hook at Seattle’s Lumen Field? Well, that’s the most influential crowd in the NFL. It’s not close, either. With 27 of 30 stadiums under my belt (Allegiant, SoFi and whatever Jacksonville’s is called), I can say without a doubt Seattle’s den carries the best homefield advantage in the NFL. And Hawks coach Pete Carroll incited the “12s” to bring the noise for Russell Wilson’s return: “I’m leaving it up the 12s. ... However they take it, I’ll follow their lead on that.” What a perfect statement for a de facto Seattle politician.

We can still get Russell Wilson vs. Drew Lock

Shout-out to the NFL schedule-makers. Give ’em a raise. They don’t postpone barnburners for a later date; they go full throttle from start (Bills at Rams) to finish (flex options). And the league lunged for the capper with a Russell Wilson-at-Seattle bookend, the final game of Week 1. OK, so how does the Broncos-Seahawks game add some additional spice, since that’s what the NFL does best? Drew Lock, baby. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is starting the game. But Lock is waiting in the wings. Whether it’s through an unfortunate injury or Smith stinking up the game with three interceptions, is it that hard to believe Lock goes under center against his old pals in Denver? Tie game, 13-13, 10 minutes left. Russ-Drew. That would be the NFL for ya.