Denver, CO

Stoia's report card: Broncos at Seahawks on Monday Night Football

By George Stoia,
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

Offense

There’s no doubt that the Seahawks have great offensive playmakers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. And their running game is always a load to handle. But the Broncos, thanks to the Seahawks, have edge at the most important position in football — quarterback. Russell Wilson gives the Broncos the biggest advantage of the entire game, while Seattle will start Geno Smith, who backed up Wilson last season.

Advantage: Broncos

Defense

The Broncos bring back a defense that finished top 10 in nearly every category a season ago, and added key players like cornerback K’Waun Williams, outside linebacker Randy Gregory and defensive tackle D.J. Jones. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have a secondary that’s projected to be one of the worst in the NFL this season. And Wilson will likely take advantage of that.

Advantage: Broncos

Special teams

The Seahawks had one of the best special teams units in football last season, allowing no blocked kicks, turnovers or return touchdowns. Longtime NFL reporter and special teams expert Rick Gosselin ranked the Seahawks third overall in special teams in 2021. The Broncos had one of the worst special teams units last season, finishing 22nd in Gosselin’s rankings. While the Broncos hope to turn that around with new special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and rookie returner Montrell Washington, Seattle has the edge here.

Advantage: Seahawks

Coaching

Monday will mark Pete Carroll’s 258th game as a head coach in the NFL — 193 have been in Seattle, where he owns a 119-73 record. For Nathaniel Hackett, Monday will mark his first game as a head coach. Hackett, 42, and Carroll, 70, represent the new and old eras of football. And while many believe the game is headed toward Hackett’s philosophy of high-powered offenses, the advantage here is still Carroll thanks to his experience in the league.

Advantage: Seahawks

Intangibles

This again falls on Wilson, who will surely have some emotions Monday when he returns to his former home of 10 years. The Seattle crowd is expected to be rowdy, especially after Carroll’s controversial comments regarding whether Seahawks fans should boo Wilson. But Wilson has shown throughout his career to step up in big moments and that’ll be no different Monday night.

Advantage: Broncos

