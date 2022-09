Broncos TV Guide: How to watch Broncos-Seahawks, betting odds, staff predictions

The Denver Broncos (0-1) are set to host the Houston Texans (0-0-1) in Week 2. Here’s our quick preview for the matchup. Broncos’ keys to victory: Denver and Houston will likely have the same best-case-scenario game plans for this AFC showdown: Build a lead and control the clock. Broncos QB Russell Wilson is still making plays through the air in his 11th season, but Denver’s offense is highlighted by the dynamic RB duo of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon. If Denver can jump out in front early and then turn to the ground game to milk the clock, the Texans would likely struggle to catch up given that they have an even more run-oriented offense. On defense, Broncos NT D.J. Jones will aim to clog up the middle, freeing up LBs Josey Jewell and Jonas Griffith to make plays against the run.

DENVER, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO