Broncos-Seahawks sports gambling: Best bets for Monday Night Football
Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos prop bets:
1. Jerry Jeudy touchdown Over 0.5 +154
Why it’s a good bet: Everyone is waiting for Jeudy to break out. Russell Wilson gets him the ball for a score in the opener.
2. Total points Under 44.5 -110
Why it’s a good bet: This game may not be pretty. Lots of emotion and newness for both teams. Expect a low-scoring and ugly game.
3. Russell Wilson passing attempts under 33.5 +100
Why it’s a good bet: Coach Nathaniel Hackett likes to run the ball and a strong run game could help keep Wilson’s emotions in check.
-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado
