Denver, CO

Broncos-Seahawks sports gambling: Best bets for Monday Night Football

By Chris Schmaedeke chris.schmaedeke@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TSJmr_0hr8DMv900
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy takes part in drills July 28 in Englewood. The Associated Press

Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos prop bets:

1. Jerry Jeudy touchdown Over 0.5 +154

Why it’s a good bet: Everyone is waiting for Jeudy to break out. Russell Wilson gets him the ball for a score in the opener.

2. Total points Under 44.5 -110

Why it’s a good bet: This game may not be pretty. Lots of emotion and newness for both teams. Expect a low-scoring and ugly game.

3. Russell Wilson passing attempts under 33.5 +100

Why it’s a good bet: Coach Nathaniel Hackett likes to run the ball and a strong run game could help keep Wilson’s emotions in check.

-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado

