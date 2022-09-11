Broncos-Seahawks sports gambling: Best bets for Monday Night Football

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy takes part in drills July 28 in Englewood. The Associated Press

Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos prop bets:

1. Jerry Jeudy touchdown Over 0.5 +154

Why it’s a good bet: Everyone is waiting for Jeudy to break out. Russell Wilson gets him the ball for a score in the opener.

2. Total points Under 44.5 -110

Why it’s a good bet: This game may not be pretty. Lots of emotion and newness for both teams. Expect a low-scoring and ugly game.

3. Russell Wilson passing attempts under 33.5 +100

Why it’s a good bet: Coach Nathaniel Hackett likes to run the ball and a strong run game could help keep Wilson’s emotions in check.

-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado