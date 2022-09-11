ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United Full Back Struggling With Injury

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

It’s been revealed that a Manchester United full back is struggling with an injury, keeping him sidelined in the past few games.

Manchester United have added a number of new players this summer to help with depth in a number of positions.

Tyrell Malacia was originally said to have been signed to be a second choice left back to the senior established Luke Shaw .

However, Malacia has majorly impressed since joining United and is now seemingly the first choice.

A new report has surfaced on Sunday that states that Shaw is carrying an injury at the moment.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The England international suffered a major injury years ago when playing for United in Europe.

Shaw however has returned to United’s starting 11 and has been impressive for the past few seasons.

The two opening games of the season however saw Shaw perform below par and was criticised for his display in both games.

Malacia has since come in to start and has performed to a fantastic standard under Erik Ten Hag.

IMAGO / PA Images

However it has now been stated that there is a reason why Shaw has not been a member of the squad for the past few games.

According to the new report from Manchester Evening News chief report, Samuel Luckhurst, Shaw is carrying an injury, he reports;

“Luke Shaw is still struggling with a foot injury that has sidelined him for two of Manchester United's last three games.

Shaw's injury is considered to be minor.”

United Transfer Room

