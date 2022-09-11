ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources: MSU board gives school president until Tuesday to agree to step down

By David Jesse, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees has given school President Samuel Stanley until Tuesday to announce he will resign from his post, multiple sources in the school’s administration told the Free Press.

If he doesn’t make the announcement, Stanley faces the possibility of being fired, the sources said. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not cleared to talk to the media.

MSU spokeswoman Emily Gerkin Guerrant confirmed to the Free Press on Sunday on that "the Board of Trustees and President Stanley are currently in discussions about his contract with the university." She declined further comment on whether Stanley has been given an ultimatum.

Stanley couldn't immediately be reached for comment. Board Chairwoman Dianne Byrum also did not respond to Free Press requests from comment.

At issue is Stanley’s handling of the Title IX-related pushing out of business school dean Sanjay Gupta, who abruptly resigned in August. There are also other issues including the handling of internal investigations and reporting requirements involving the school’s Office of Institutional Equity and the Relationship Violence & Sexual Misconduct office, sources said. No other details were available.

The board has hired an outside law firm to investigate the handling of the Gupta case and other issues in the OIE office. During Friday's board meeting, trustees said they hoped that investigation would be wrapped up shortly.

Stanley would be the third straight school leader to be forced out at the school, all because of issues related to how MSU handles sexual misconduct cases.

Lou Anna Simon was forced out in January 2018 at the height of the Larry Nassar sex assault scandal. Nassar, an MSU team doctor, was convicted of sexually assaulting scores of female athletes, most gymnasts. MSU had complaints about Nassar, but had cleared him.

John Engler, who was interim president following Simon, resigned under pressure for his handling of the Nassar fallout, including repeated insensitive comments about Nassar's victims.

More: John Engler resigns as Michigan State University interim president

More: MSU names medical doctor, current Stony Brook University president as new president

Stanley was hired from Stony Brook University in May 2019.

The board's officers, representing the full board, told him Friday he had lost the board's trust and needed to step down, sources said. Stanley could refuse to do so and force the board to fire him. According to his contract, if MSU fires him for cause, they do not owe him any additional money. However, if he resigns he is eligible for one additional year of salary. He signed a new contract in 2021 that raised his yearly salary to $960,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YAJrt_0hr8DHVW00

The tipping point with the board appears to have come over the handling of the Gupta case.

In mid-August, MSU announced Gupta had resigned. At the time, MSU officials cited concerns over Gupta’s leadership of the College of Business and for “failure to report (sexual misconduct allegations) under our mandatory reporting policies” as reasons that led to his resignation.

There was immediate pushback to that, including from more than 20 senior business school professors who wrote a letter to board members, asking for an investigation.

In an emailed statement to the Lansing State Journal on Aug. 15 , Gupta said he had been cooperating in an MSU investigation and disputed any claims he failed to follow mandatory reporting protocols.

"During the past few months, I’ve fully cooperated with the Office of Institutional Equity's investigation, which remains ongoing, and I’ve acted accordingly with transparency to ensure a thorough and accurate report," he wrote. "I’ve served MSU for 15 years, including the last seven as dean of the business school – and I’m confident the proper steps to initiate an investigation of alleged misconduct, which I took extremely seriously, had been taken and that mandatory reporting obligations had been met."

On Aug. 30, the board announced it would investigate the matter. Board Vice Chairman Dan Kelly announced the move in a short statement.

“The removal of Sanjay Gupta as Dean of the Broad College of Business was implemented by the Provost of the University with the support of the President,” Kelly wrote, contradicting the school’s earlier assertion that Gupta resigned. “The authority to remove a dean is vested in the Provost, and the propriety of that act is the responsibility of the President. The Board of Trustees is responsible for the oversight and governance of the University and has retained outside counsel to review the administration's decision in this matter.”

Within minutes of the board's statement, Stanley issued a separate statement defending his administration's move.

“Dr. Gupta served in his role as dean at the will of the Provost and she was well within her rights to make this leadership transition,” Stanley’s statement said. "I fully support this decision and the process utilized to come to this action. The administration will cooperate with the outside counsel.”

The matter bubbled back to the surface publicly during Friday's board meeting, where the administration recommended Judith Whipple, interim associate dean for faculty and doctoral programs in the College of Business, to serve as interim dean. That move eventually passed, but Kelly and fellow Republican board member Pat O'Keefe voted against it. Trustee Rema Vassar abstained from the vote.

“I think that investigation should go on, it should be completed,” Kelly said. “I hope it will be completed very timely and I mean shortly. This decision could have been paused for that basis.”

In order to fire Stanley, the board would have to take a public vote. As of Sunday morning, the next regularly scheduled board meeting is Oct. 28. However, the board can call a special meeting.

Contact David Jesse: 313-222-8851 or djesse@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter: @reporterdavidj

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Sources: MSU board gives school president until Tuesday to agree to step down

