Premier League

Donny Van De Beek On Having Tough Competition At Manchester United

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Donny Van De Beek has spoken about having tough competition at Manchester United following the recent arrivals of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Donny Van De Beek arrived at Manchester United in the summer of 2020 and has since struggled to get a regular place in the side. Most of his time during games at the club has been spent on the bench and he was also loaned to Everton for the second half of last season

The Dutchman has now been reunited with his old manager Erik Ten Hag but still hasn't received a start this season yet, although he was admittedly injured in the game versus Real Sociedad where it seemed likely he would have played.

The arrival of midfielders Eriksen and Casemiro in the summer transfer window just gone has made it even harder for him to get into the team.

Casemiro

He said to United Review (Via United District ): “I still think we can do much better and we can improve, but we signed a few new players – top-class players – so of course, they will help the team to improve. We train really hard every day, and we put a lot of time into it.”

“I think we need it because it will be a tough season. Everyone wants to play, but you have to show it and you need to improve yourself every day to be in the first XI.”

“A club like Manchester United needs many options and needs a big squad to play and to have a good season. I switch sometimes – sometimes I play in the ‘10’, sometimes in the ‘8’, in Ajax sometimes I play in the ‘6’, so I can play in different positions.”

United Transfer Room

