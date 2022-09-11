Read full article on original website
The rain at Soldier Field for Bears-49ers was so bad, Fox had to digitally add field markings
It was a wild and wet afternoon on Sunday in Chicago for Bears-49ers. Earlier in the day, rain in Chicagoland made for a terrible playing surface at Soldier Field. As the game wore on, and Justin Fields did Justin Fields things for the Bears (+6.5), Chicago ground out an upset 19-10 win.
NFL Analyst Predicts Jimmy Garoppolo Will Take Over As 49ers’ Starter
The Monday after Week 1 of the NFL season usually has some big overreactions. There were some major surprises during the opening weekend of the season, as some teams played very well while others were a major disappointment. Arguably the biggest disappointment in Week 1 was the San Francisco 49ers.
Haugh: Bears shock NFL world with win over 49ers … even if their coach wasn't surprised
The Bears’ 19-10 win against the 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field was an example of what happens when the coachiest of football coaches gets complete and total buy-in from a bunch of players with much to prove in the NFL.
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears
Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
49ers' Nick Bosa irate after ugly loss to Bears team that 'couldn't move the ball'
Nick Bosa was annoyed as anyone else watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle.
Chicago Bears flagged with bizarre unsportsmanlike penalty … for using a towel?
The Chicago Bears are 1-0, which by itself is a miracle of sorts. A constantly-floundering team, the Bears came back from a first-half deficit and bested a much-ballyhooed 49ers squad at Soldier Field. It wasn’t the most beautiful of football games, but a win is a win is a win.
Bears Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
Four Chicago Bears Rookies Made an Impact vs. the San Francisco 49ers
It's Chicago Bears' victory Monday! On Sunday afternoon, the Bears took on the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. The weather conditions were terrible as rain fell hard for most of the contest. Though, the Bears secured a come-from-behind victory and beat the 49ers. The final score was 19-10. The...
PREVIEW – Week 2: Bears @ Green Bay Packers
After an electric season opener at home, the Bears will travel north to take on Green Bay this Sunday. Unlike Chicago, the Packers fell flat in week one. Rodgers never got going on offense and the highly regarded defense allowed Kirk Cousins to run up 23 points. Could this be the turning of the tide Bears fans have been anticipating?
NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings
Lions HC Dan Campbell said that DT Levi Onwuzurike’s injury is “not progressing the way we hoped.”. “It’s still the same issue,” Campbell said, LionsWire.com. “It’s just slow going right now. We don’t feel like there’s a setback but yet it’s just not progressing the way we hoped.”
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 2 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game. The Packers are a 9.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Green Bay is -475 on the...
Wacky towel penalty saves 49ers three points vs. Bears
It didn't take long for the first odd flag of the 2022 NFL season to be thrown. In the second quarter of the 49ers' season-opening game against the Bears, Chicago holder Trenton Gill was given a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty for bringing a towel on the field to wipe down the wet grass before Cairo Santos' field-goal attempt.
Two Minute Drill 09-12-22 Nick Bosa was irate after 49ers' soggy loss to Bears
Nick Bosa was annoyed as any other Niners fan watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle. Though the Bears came away with a surprising 19-10 win, the star defensive end knew his team blew an eminently winnable game. Trey Lance could hardly be blamed for an inaccurate Week 1 as the undisputed starter, as both teams struggled amid brutal conditions in Chicago. Lance was 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception, roughly matching his Bears counterpart, Justin Fields, who also failed to complete 50% of his passes.
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Trey Lance and Co. try to figure it out against Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Week 2 Week 2 — Seattle Seahawks Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sep. 18
NFL・
Russell Wilson homecoming in Broncos-Seahawks MNF hits milestone NFL hasn’t seen in over a decade
The much-awaited matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that’s filled to the brim with storylines. There was no bigger narrative, however, than Russell Wilson’s homecoming in Lumen Field. And the payoff for the drama was immense, as Geno Smith, Wilson’s backup in Seattle, led the Seahawks to a gritty 17-16 victory while Wilson was left to watch the baffling final play of the game from the sidelines.
Seahawks Take First in NFC West After Week One
Football is back and the hype heading into week one did not disappoint. The Seattle Seahawks ended the opening weekend with a 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos. The Monday night win gave them sole possession of first place as all other teams in the NFC West failed to start the season on a high note.
Bears Sign DB Harrison Hand To Practice Squad
Hand, 23, was a three-year starter at Temple and led the team in interceptions before being drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hand signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,593,781 that included a signing bonus of $298,781 but was cut loose. He’s set to make a base salary $895,000 in 2022. The Giants claimed him off waivers a few weeks ago only to waive him coming out of the preseason.
