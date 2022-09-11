ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Traveling to State College for the Penn State game? 10 top-rated Vrbo lodging near Beaver Stadium

College football season is now upon us which means parents, fans and alumni will soon be traveling to cheer on the Nittany Lions at Penn State’s home games at Beaver Stadium. If you are planning to travel for the game, why not make a weekend of it? A Vrbo is much more convenient if you’re traveling with lots of friends or kids and don’t want to get 2 or even 3 hotel rooms. On game day, just walk or take an Uber to avoid traffic around Beaver Stadium. In fact, demand for Vrbo vacation homes in the State College area has more than doubled compared to 2019, and the average daily rage for vacation rentals is $992 for the game this weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Auburn, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State
Alabama State
State College, PA
Football
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G

Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Poll#Penn State Football#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#The Nittany Lions
Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey continues to climb up the NFHCA rankings

Penn State moved up to No. 6 in the rankings after a pair of impressive performances against then-No.12 St. Joseph's and Delaware. Although the Nittany Lions are one of seven Big Ten teams nationally ranked, Northwestern, Maryland and Iowa all rank above them. Heading into its matchup with No. 7...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football running back Nick Singleton wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week for breakout game

Following a breakout performance on Saturday against Ohio, Nick Singleton earned the first weekly honor of his collegiate career. Penn State's true freshman running back was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. Singleton took 10 carries for 179 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career. Singleton broke off touchdown runs of 70 and 44 yards as well as a 48-yard run in the 46-10 win over Ohio.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Digital Collegian

A pair of Penn State women's volleyball players received recognition from the Big Ten

It’s the gift that keeps on giving, as Penn State women’s volleyball found success in the weekly Big Ten volleyball awards. Graduate student Kashauna Williams was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week earlier Monday afternoon. Williams received the title following a strong two-match weekend, finishing with 32 kills in matches against No. 11 Stanford and No. 18 Oregon.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Coach James Franklin praises quarterbacks’ performance against Ohio

The Nittany Lions’ victory against Ohio was greatly supported from the efforts of younger players on the team, including those in the quarterback room. True freshman Drew Allar showed off the depth of Penn State’s quarterback room, with Allar completing six of eight passes for 88 yards for two touchdowns, according to Daily Collegian reports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy