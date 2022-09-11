Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Around the Big Ten|How Penn State women’s soccer stacks up against the rest of the conference
With Penn State’s 2022 nonconference campaign concluded, the squad is off to a hot start. The Nittany Lions opened the season with a 5-1-1 record, including securing points against ranked opponents in Georgetown and West Virginia. However, the blue and white sits tied for the third-best record in the...
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | Tough runners, strong pass rush in store for Penn State football against Auburn
Just days remain before Penn State heads to Auburn for the second leg of a home-and-home series between the two programs. While both teams will enter Saturday at 2-0, many have given the Nittany Lions the edge despite the historically tough road environment that is Jordan-Hare Stadium. Despite nearly falling...
College football season is now upon us which means parents, fans and alumni will soon be traveling to cheer on the Nittany Lions at Penn State’s home games at Beaver Stadium. If you are planning to travel for the game, why not make a weekend of it? A Vrbo is much more convenient if you’re traveling with lots of friends or kids and don’t want to get 2 or even 3 hotel rooms. On game day, just walk or take an Uber to avoid traffic around Beaver Stadium. In fact, demand for Vrbo vacation homes in the State College area has more than doubled compared to 2019, and the average daily rage for vacation rentals is $992 for the game this weekend.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball still focused on perfecting little things, despite hot start to season
Finding ways to win is crucial, and that’s just what Penn State did last weekend. With a pair of five set matches against Stanford and Oregon, the Nittany Lions relied on one another even more to stay true to their game and pull out victories against ranked opponents. The...
Digital Collegian
CHA preseason poll picks Penn State women's hockey to finish 1st, selects players to secure honors
Penn State carries major expectations into the 2022-23 season. The blue and white was picked to win a myriad of awards and finish first in the conference by the CHA's preseason coaches' poll. In addition to the top spot in the poll, Penn State had several players earn individual preseason...
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G
Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer match against Lehigh rescheduled for Oct. 18
Penn State’s match against Lehigh has been rescheduled to Oct. 18 after previously being canceled due to rain and lightning in the area. The Nittany Lions and Mountain Hawks were just 15 minutes into the first half before the game was called, with the blue and white leading 2-0 at the time.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football recruiting roundup | A few future Nittany Lions turn in good performances in quiet weekend
Although it wasn’t a quiet weekend for Penn State, the class of 2023 commits were relatively quiet this week thanks to a few early-season bye weeks. There were still a few notable performances, though, as several future Nittany Lions were able to produce some numbers. Here are some of...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey continues to climb up the NFHCA rankings
Penn State moved up to No. 6 in the rankings after a pair of impressive performances against then-No.12 St. Joseph's and Delaware. Although the Nittany Lions are one of seven Big Ten teams nationally ranked, Northwestern, Maryland and Iowa all rank above them. Heading into its matchup with No. 7...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football running back Nick Singleton wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week for breakout game
Following a breakout performance on Saturday against Ohio, Nick Singleton earned the first weekly honor of his collegiate career. Penn State's true freshman running back was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. Singleton took 10 carries for 179 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career. Singleton broke off touchdown runs of 70 and 44 yards as well as a 48-yard run in the 46-10 win over Ohio.
Digital Collegian
James Franklin, Ji’Ayir Brown reflect on Nick Singleton performance in Ohio matchup
James Franklin expresses confidence in Penn State’s running back room after two touchdowns by freshman Nick Singleton. Franklin commended Singleton for breaking off "big runs" in the Nittany Lions’ matchup against the Ohio Bobcats. Speaking to the media after the game, Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown comments further...
Digital Collegian
Reviewing the Nittany Lions’ performance against Ohio with special guest Adith Gopal | The 1-0 Podcast
In this special edition of “The 1-0 Podcast,” our co-hosts Max Ralph and Seth Engle welcome PSU Sports Analytics Club president Adith Gopal to consult on statistics from Saturday’s game against the Ohio Bobcats. The trio first addresses the running back core, specifically quantifying freshman Nick Singleton’s...
Digital Collegian
A pair of Penn State women's volleyball players received recognition from the Big Ten
It’s the gift that keeps on giving, as Penn State women’s volleyball found success in the weekly Big Ten volleyball awards. Graduate student Kashauna Williams was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week earlier Monday afternoon. Williams received the title following a strong two-match weekend, finishing with 32 kills in matches against No. 11 Stanford and No. 18 Oregon.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey player snags CHA Preseason Rookie of the Year recognition
2022 U-18 Women’s silver medalist Tessa Janecke was named CHA Preseason Rookie of the Year. Janecke represented team USA in the World Championships, where she was also named one of Team USA’s best players. Prior to Penn State, the Orangeville, Illinois, native was a captain at the North...
First Look: Penn State Vs. Auburn
The Lions make a rare road trip to the SEC to face the enigmatic Tigers.
Digital Collegian
Let’s Be Frank | Nick Singleton needs to be Penn State football’s starting running back
Editor’s Note: Let’s Be Frank is a weekly column written by The Daily Collegian’s football editor, Max Ralph. It aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State’s most recent game. Let’s be Frank, there’s at least one former 5-star Penn State signee who should be...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football announces noon kickoff for Week 4 home game against Central Michigan
After beating Ohio in a noon game on Saturday, Penn State announced its next noon kickoff on Monday. As most may have already expected, the Nittany Lions will take on Central Michigan at noon on Sept. 24 in their Week 4 return to Beaver Stadium. Penn State is currently 2-0...
Digital Collegian
Coach James Franklin praises quarterbacks’ performance against Ohio
The Nittany Lions’ victory against Ohio was greatly supported from the efforts of younger players on the team, including those in the quarterback room. True freshman Drew Allar showed off the depth of Penn State’s quarterback room, with Allar completing six of eight passes for 88 yards for two touchdowns, according to Daily Collegian reports.
Digital Collegian
Penn State athletics presents proposal of alcohol at Beaver Stadium to Board of Trustees
On Monday, the Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics presented a proposal to sell alcohol at Beaver Stadium to the Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Legal and Compliance, according to a release. While previously acknowledged, the sale of alcohol at Beaver Stadium has been under consideration and the university and...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer moves back up in United Soccer Coaches poll after victory over Liberty
Penn State has reentered the top 10 ahead of its conference opener. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 8 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, which was released Tuesday. The blue and white moved up three spots from No. 11 after defeating Liberty 2-1 last week, after dropping those same three spots the week prior.
