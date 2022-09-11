Read full article on original website
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Body found in trunk is Durham’s 4th homicide in five days
The body was found Tuesday night in southern Durham, the city’s fourth killing since last Thursday.
cbs17
Man found dead in trunk of car at Durham apartments, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A homicide investigation was started in Durham after police found a man dead in the trunk of a car at an apartment complex Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 300 block of Glen Falls Lane at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, police said they...
cbs17
Man shot dead outside of his apartment complex in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they’re investigating after a man was found shot dead outside of his apartment complex Tuesday night. At about 11 p.m., officers say they were called to the 900 block of Enclave Drive in reference to shots fired. When they got to...
cbs17
Victim of targeted, fatal Durham shooting identified as 20-year-old
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released the identity of a man that was shot and killed late Thursday in Durham. The victim, Marcus Ortega-Burch, 20, of Durham was shot around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in a residential area within the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive. Police said they...
cbs17
City leaders reconsider gunfire detection system purchase in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville City Council members could reverse a previous decision to purchase the gun detection technology called ShotSpotter. After approving nearly $200,000 for the system just last week, the council is now reconsidering. This comes after newly sworn-in Councilman Deno Hondros said he wanted to change...
cbs17
2 found with stolen U-Haul, drugs in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two men in Halifax County after they were found with drugs and a stolen U-Haul out of Wake County. Deputies say a camera system operated by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department notified them about a stolen vehicle in Roanoke Rapids Thursday.
cbs17
Police shut down community park in Raleigh after shooting injures 1
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police responded to Strickland Road Neighborhood Park early Monday afternoon in response to a shooting call, according to Raleigh police. Police told CBS 17 that at approximately 1:40 p.m., one male had been shot at the park and was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment of an injury caused by a gunshot wound.
cbs17
Police ID man killed in broad-daylight Durham shooting that injured 3 others; 1 car hit by 12+ bullets
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who was killed in a weekend shooting. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Anthony Giles, 23, was fatally shot Sunday along state Route 55 and Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange. Three other men were...
cbs17
3 cars recovered after thieves steal 7 from Raleigh dealer lot
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has recovered three out of seven cars that were reported stolen from a car dealership. This all happened at Brother Auto Sales at 2216 Trawick Road. Monday, cars were parked bumper to bumper in order to keep anyone else from stealing them.
cbs17
New details released in Fayetteville police shooting that killed young woman in July
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – New details are being released regarding the Fayetteville police officers involved in a shooting that killed 22-year-old Jada Johnson in July. CBS 17 obtained Johnson’s death certificate and under cause of death it read “multiple gunshot wounds of head and torso.” It also said the approximate interval onset to death for the immediate cause was 15 minutes.
'This is a serious charge': Man accused of threatening to shoot up Wake County school in Snapchat video
Detectives from multiple law enforcement agencies worked together this weekend to link a 23-year-old Mebane man to a Snapchat video threatening to “shoot up” an unspecified high school in Zebulon. Two squad cars were seen outside East Wake Academy for much of the school day and officers patrolled...
cbs17
1 dead, 3 wounded in Durham shooting; 1 car hit by 12+ gunshots
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died, three others were wounded and two cars were hit by gunfire in a shooting Sunday afternoon in southern Durham, according to police. The shooting took place just before 5:35 p.m. along N.C. 55/Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police said.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Raleigh
Best known for its extensive number of universities and oak trees, the capital city of Raleigh, North Carolina, is one destination you don’t want to skip if you’re planning a trip across the East Coast. I love spending extra time at the city’s museums and botanical gardens to...
'He's legendary here': Harris Teeter employee receives emotional sendoff from Raleigh community
Raleigh, N.C. — After 23 years, a beloved grocery store employee worked his final shift at the Glenwood Village Harris Teeter Tuesday. When the community found out Tim McCloud was leaving, they decided to hold a fundraiser to show him how much he's meant to them over the years - and ended up giving him a life-changing sendoff.
cbs17
‘At first glance, it’s fairly effective’: Raleigh engineer creating, testing truck underride crash barriers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 200 people die each year in the United States during crashes involving cars that slide underneath tractor trailers, according to government figures. Now, a Raleigh engineer has come up with a device he said could prevent some of those deaths. The crash test...
cbs17
Giving back: Raleigh coffee shop holds 5K for ALS research
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Get your running shoes and run for a good cause on Saturday. North Raleigh’s Sola Coffee and Café is hosting it’s annual 5K run. This is the ninth year Sola Coffee has hosted this even—but this year things will be a little different.
‘Speak up and say something’: North Carolina parents thankful for quick response after school threat on Snapchat
Terrell made the threat on the app sometime around Friday, and by Saturday, he was in custody facing a charge of communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution.
1 dead, 3 hurt in North Carolina shooting; 1 car hit by more than a dozen gunshots
The shooting took place along N.C. 55 near the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police confirmed just before 6:30 p.m.
cbs17
‘Shame on you’: Wake County woman discusses jury duty scam call
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County mother wants viewers to know about a scam that almost ensnared her daughter who was told she owed hundreds of dollars to stay out of jail. It’s a fake law enforcement scam that uses high pressure and intimidation. The scam is...
Pig captured near Crabtree Valley Mall after wandering through nearby Raleigh neighborhoods for days
A pig on the lam for several days was caught Monday in a Raleigh neighborhood.
