Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Man found dead in trunk of car at Durham apartments, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A homicide investigation was started in Durham after police found a man dead in the trunk of a car at an apartment complex Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 300 block of Glen Falls Lane at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, police said they...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

City leaders reconsider gunfire detection system purchase in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville City Council members could reverse a previous decision to purchase the gun detection technology called ShotSpotter. After approving nearly $200,000 for the system just last week, the council is now reconsidering. This comes after newly sworn-in Councilman Deno Hondros said he wanted to change...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

2 found with stolen U-Haul, drugs in Halifax County, deputies say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two men in Halifax County after they were found with drugs and a stolen U-Haul out of Wake County. Deputies say a camera system operated by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department notified them about a stolen vehicle in Roanoke Rapids Thursday.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Police shut down community park in Raleigh after shooting injures 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police responded to Strickland Road Neighborhood Park early Monday afternoon in response to a shooting call, according to Raleigh police. Police told CBS 17 that at approximately 1:40 p.m., one male had been shot at the park and was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment of an injury caused by a gunshot wound.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

3 cars recovered after thieves steal 7 from Raleigh dealer lot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has recovered three out of seven cars that were reported stolen from a car dealership. This all happened at Brother Auto Sales at 2216 Trawick Road. Monday, cars were parked bumper to bumper in order to keep anyone else from stealing them.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

New details released in Fayetteville police shooting that killed young woman in July

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – New details are being released regarding the Fayetteville police officers involved in a shooting that killed 22-year-old Jada Johnson in July. CBS 17 obtained Johnson’s death certificate and under cause of death it read “multiple gunshot wounds of head and torso.” It also said the approximate interval onset to death for the immediate cause was 15 minutes.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 3 wounded in Durham shooting; 1 car hit by 12+ gunshots

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died, three others were wounded and two cars were hit by gunfire in a shooting Sunday afternoon in southern Durham, according to police. The shooting took place just before 5:35 p.m. along N.C. 55/Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police said.
DURHAM, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Raleigh

Best known for its extensive number of universities and oak trees, the capital city of Raleigh, North Carolina, is one destination you don’t want to skip if you’re planning a trip across the East Coast. I love spending extra time at the city’s museums and botanical gardens to...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Giving back: Raleigh coffee shop holds 5K for ALS research

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Get your running shoes and run for a good cause on Saturday. North Raleigh’s Sola Coffee and Café is hosting it’s annual 5K run. This is the ninth year Sola Coffee has hosted this even—but this year things will be a little different.
RALEIGH, NC

