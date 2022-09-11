ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

PHOTOS: Huggins delivers HOF speech and is enshrined

By Ryan Decker
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

    Bob Huggins looks towards the crowd, and begins to give his Hall of Fame acceptance speech at Springfield Symphony Hall on Sept. 10, 2020. (Photo Ryan Decker / Gold and Blue Nation)
    WVU head coach Bob Huggins gives his acceptance speech at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony at Springfield Symphony Hall on Sept. 10, 2020. (Photo Ryan Decker / Gold and Blue Nation)
    Bob Huggins smiles while giving his Hall of Fame acceptance speech at Springfield Symphony Hall on Sept. 10, 2020. (Photo Ryan Decker / Gold and Blue Nation)
    WVU head coach Bob Huggins gives his acceptance speech at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony at Springfield Symphony Hall on Sept. 10, 2020. (Photo Ryan Decker / Gold and Blue Nation)
    Huggins embraces and shares a comment with Jerry West following Huggins’ Hall of Fame speech on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo Ryan Decker / Gold and Blue Nation)
    Huggins hugs Rod Thorn following Huggins’ Hall of Fame speech on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo Ryan Decker / Gold and Blue Nation)
    Bob Huggins shakes hands with Jerry West following Huggins’ Hall of Fame speech on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo Ryan Decker / Gold and Blue Nation)
  • WVU head coach Bob Huggins poses with his Hall of Fame trophy following enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo Ryan Decker/Gold and Blue Nation)
    WVU head coach Bob Huggins poses with his Hall of Fame trophy following enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo Ryan Decker/Gold and Blue Nation)
    WVU head coach Bob Huggins shakes hands with Spencer Haywood on stage at Springfield Symphony Hall on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo Ryan Decker/Gold and Blue Nation)
    WVU head coach Bob Huggins shares a laugh and shakes hands with fellow Class of 2022 Hall of Famer Lindsay Whalen on stage at Springfield Symphony Hall on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo Ryan Decker/Gold and Blue Nation)

Stick with Gold and Blue Nation for more stories and interviews detailing this historic weekend for Huggins. Our coverage is presented by The Health Plan, Little General Stores and Pritt & Spano.

For more information on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, visit www.hoophall.com and https://www.nba.com/halloffame .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

