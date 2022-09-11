ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

2 hurt when high-speed chase ends in crash, KCKPD investigating

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after several car break-ins in Wyandotte County led police on a high-speed chase across state lines. “All my stuff was out of my glove compartment,” said LJ Brown. “My glove compartment was sitting open.”. When Brown went...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Police: Standoff ends in Lenexa, dog rescued

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a standoff at a Lenexa business parking lot they were engaged in has ended. The Lenexa Police Department stated officers were called to the area of 79th and Barton streets for a suspicious vehicle in the lot. Officers said when they arrived, a...
LENEXA, KS
KSNT News

3-car crash reported in Central Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three cars are involved in a car crash in Central Topeka. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a car crash was reported at 3:43 p.m. on Monday for the area of southwest 21st Street and southwest Randolph Avenue. A 27 News reporter at the scene said that one vehicle looks to have struck […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Head-on crash on US-24 Hwy

Officials say the two vehicles collided head-on. A total of eight occupants were all transported to area hospitals, one of those was said to be airlifted to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Single-vehicle crash in Johnson County kills 1, injures 1

STILWELL, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash in the Stilwell, Kansas, area killed one person and injured another on Monday night. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the area of W. 171st Street and Mission Road. The crash involved a single vehicle, which was heavily damaged. The cause of the...
STILWELL, KS
kttn.com

Maysville trucker demolishes big rig in crash on I-29

A Maysville truck driver was injured Monday afternoon in a Platte County rollover accident. Sixty-four-year-old Terri Munger received moderate injuries and was taken to North Kansas City Hospital. The crash occurred when the Kenworth truck traveled off the left side of a ramp 1,800 feet after the southbound I-29 exit,...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KAKE TV

Man dies after rollover crash, getting pinned under his Jeep

MAPLETON, Kan. (KAKE) - A 40-year-old man was killed when his Jeep overturned in eastern Kansas and pinned him underneath. The accident happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday off of NW 130th Street near Tomahawk Road in Bourbon County, which is in the area of the Kansas Rocks Recreation Park.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
TOPEKA, KS
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Oregon woman charged in deadly crash that killed Kansas City middle school teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors in Missouri have charged a woman from Oregon, Wisconsin, in connection with a deadly crash that killed a local middle school teacher. Court documents filed in Jackson County, Missouri on Monday identified 27-year-old Kyrie Fields as the woman responsible for crashing into a bicyclist the morning of Aug. 27. Fields, who was arrested Monday, faces...
KANSAS CITY, MO

