KCTV 5
2 hurt when high-speed chase ends in crash, KCKPD investigating
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after several car break-ins in Wyandotte County led police on a high-speed chase across state lines. “All my stuff was out of my glove compartment,” said LJ Brown. “My glove compartment was sitting open.”. When Brown went...
Dump truck hits, kills pedestrian at Zona Rosa in Kansas City
Kansas City police investigate after a dump truck hit and killed a pedestrian at the city's popular Zona Rosa shopping district.
1 dead in fatal crash in De Soto, Kansas
One person has died in a fatal overnight crash in De Soto, Kansas. The crash took place in the 9800 block of Lexington Avenue.
Two teens shot, seriously injured near 73rd, Parallel in KCK
A shooting near North 73rd Terrace and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas, left two children seriously injured Tuesday afternoon.
KMBC.com
Multiple ambulances called to crash on NB I-435 near 48th Street in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple ambulances were called to a crash Monday afternoon on northbound Interstate 435 near 48th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. The wreck, involving as many as five vehicles, happened just north of Worlds of Fun. One vehicle was in the median. Five ambulances responded to...
KCTV 5
Police: Standoff ends in Lenexa, dog rescued
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a standoff at a Lenexa business parking lot they were engaged in has ended. The Lenexa Police Department stated officers were called to the area of 79th and Barton streets for a suspicious vehicle in the lot. Officers said when they arrived, a...
3-car crash reported in Central Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three cars are involved in a car crash in Central Topeka. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a car crash was reported at 3:43 p.m. on Monday for the area of southwest 21st Street and southwest Randolph Avenue. A 27 News reporter at the scene said that one vehicle looks to have struck […]
1 dead, 1 injured in crash at 171st, Mission Road in Johnson County
The crash was reported just after 6:40 p.m. at West 171st Street and Mission Road, near Stillwell.
KMBC.com
Homeowner talks about narrow escape after car crashes into Overland Park home
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — There were some tense moments for members of an Overland Park family on Monday when a speeding car crashed through their house, destroying their garage and a truck inside. It happened near 95th and Delmar Streets. "It's like I could hear a succession of glass...
2 burglary suspects injured in crash after KCK police chase
Two suspects in an attempted car break-in were injured in a crash after a reported shooting and chase with KCK police ended in Kansas City.
Victim confronts suspects breaking into cars in Wyandotte County
Two suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning following a crime spree that spanned two cities in two states.
WIBW
Head-on crash on US-24 Hwy
Officials say the two vehicles collided head-on. A total of eight occupants were all transported to area hospitals, one of those was said to be airlifted to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
Court docs: Woman high, texting when she hit Kansas City bicyclist
Jackson County prosecutors charged a Wisconsin woman who was allegedly texting and high on drugs when she hit and killed a bicyclist.
KCTV 5
Single-vehicle crash in Johnson County kills 1, injures 1
STILWELL, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash in the Stilwell, Kansas, area killed one person and injured another on Monday night. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the area of W. 171st Street and Mission Road. The crash involved a single vehicle, which was heavily damaged. The cause of the...
kttn.com
Maysville trucker demolishes big rig in crash on I-29
A Maysville truck driver was injured Monday afternoon in a Platte County rollover accident. Sixty-four-year-old Terri Munger received moderate injuries and was taken to North Kansas City Hospital. The crash occurred when the Kenworth truck traveled off the left side of a ramp 1,800 feet after the southbound I-29 exit,...
KCPD investigating crash on I-35 near Vivion Raod
Police said a rollover crash on northbound I-35 near Vivion Road led to life-threatening injuries.
KAKE TV
Man dies after rollover crash, getting pinned under his Jeep
MAPLETON, Kan. (KAKE) - A 40-year-old man was killed when his Jeep overturned in eastern Kansas and pinned him underneath. The accident happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday off of NW 130th Street near Tomahawk Road in Bourbon County, which is in the area of the Kansas Rocks Recreation Park.
KCTV 5
KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
KCTV 5
Woman charged in connection with hit-and-run that killed father of 10
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friends of Charlie Criniere found some relief Tuesday knowing that 2.5 weeks after the cyclist was killed in a hit and run, someone was in custody and charged. “That brought me peace,” said Ken DeBenedictis, who has lived next door to Criniere, his wife and...
Oregon woman charged in deadly crash that killed Kansas City middle school teacher
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors in Missouri have charged a woman from Oregon, Wisconsin, in connection with a deadly crash that killed a local middle school teacher. Court documents filed in Jackson County, Missouri on Monday identified 27-year-old Kyrie Fields as the woman responsible for crashing into a bicyclist the morning of Aug. 27. Fields, who was arrested Monday, faces...
