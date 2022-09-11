ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, CA

KRON4 News

Shooting at Oakland Madison Park Academy declared accidental discharge

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A shooting at an Oakland school last month “resulted from an accidental discharge” from a student, the Oakland Police Department announced Tuesday.  OPD said in a statement Tuesday, “investigation reveals the shooting on 8/29/22, at Madison Park Academy, resulted from an accidental discharge by a juvenile student.” The 13-year-old male victim […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Antioch officials announce police reform efforts amid FBI probe

ANTIOCH - Antioch city council members and the chief of police announced new reform efforts on Tuesday, amid an investigation by the FBI and county prosecutors into multiple officers on the force. The reforms focus on K-9 policy, tracking use-of-force statistics and monitoring department issued cell phone use – all...
ANTIOCH, CA
Newark, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Merced, CA
State
California State
City
Hayward, CA
City
Newark, CA
Hayward, CA
Crime & Safety
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco sued by woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest

SAN FRANCISCO — A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city.During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman's DNA was tied to a burglary in late 2021. Her DNA had been collected and stored in the system as part of a 2016 domestic violence and sexual assault case, then-District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in February in a shocking revelation that raised privacy concerns."This is government overreach of the highest order,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
campussafetymagazine.com

Armored Truck Guard Killed in Robbery at San Leandro Medical Center

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — An armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside a California medical center has died from his injuries. The guard was ambushed around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday as he walked out of Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center with a bag of money, reports NBC Bay Area. San Leandro police said the suspect followed the guard inside the hospital and came back outside and waited. He then shot him in the back of the torso at close range before stealing the cash and fleeing in a waiting vehicle.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating how four people got shot late Tuesday night and two drivers crashed into each other, before hitting multiple parked cars. Officer Kim Armstead said all four people are at the hospital and are not expected to die. ShotSpotter technology alerted police to a...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Domestic violence suspect arrested after highway chase from Sacramento to Benicia

BENICIA -- One person is in custody after a police chase ended in Benicia Tuesday.The chase began in Sacramento after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 3300 block of W Street, according to Sacramento police. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Alhambra Street and L Street and the suspect fled.California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit as it headed west along Interstate Highways 80 and 680.The chase ended at the intersection of E. Second St. and Park Road just off Highway 680 where Benicia police officers made the stop. Police said the suspect who was arrested had two outstanding felony warrants.
BENICIA, CA
Person
Samantha Johnson
berkeleyside.org

Police searching for gunman in robbery near UC Berkeley

Two men in their 20s were robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning, Berkeley police said. At about 1:33 a.m., two men were walking eastbound on Dwight Way when a white pickup truck stopped near the crosswalk at Benvenue Avenue, police said. The passenger of the truck got out, armed with a firearm and demanded their property. One of the men dropped his backpack, which included a laptop, and the pair ran away.
BERKELEY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Gilroy said a chase that began in Monterey County ended near the Gilroy Crossing shopping center Tuesday afternoon. Target told KION they were on lockdown for a short while, but officers told them it was safe for guests to come in. CHP has not confirmed why the chase suspect was wanted. The post Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
#Central California#Missing Person#Murder#Violent Crime
ksro.com

Man Who Threw Feces at Sonoma County Correctional Deputies Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Other Crimes

A man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after pleading no contest to threatening to murder a woman, her son, a Petaluma police officer, and his family. 50-year-old Kevin Ruskauff was convicted of five felony charges. They include making criminal threats, resisting an executive officer by threat or violence and three charges of battery by gassing. The last three charges mean the man was accused of throwing human excrement. Last October, while Ruskauff was in jail pending charges, he allegedly threw a pitcher of human excrement on three Sonoma County correctional deputies. He has a criminal history with 8 felony charges dating back to 1992.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco teen suspects will be tried as adults only for heinous crimes

SAN FRANCISCO  -- District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled her juvenile justice policy Tuesday, limiting the filling of adult charges against teens only in cases that involve "heinous crimes that shock the conscience of the community."Jenkins will also be establishing a Juvenile Review Team as part of her office's process of determining whether cases involving 16- and 17-year-olds should be elevated to adult criminal proceedings."History has made it clear that juveniles of color have been disproportionately charged as adults in the American criminal justice system," Jenkins said in a news release. "This is something that we must correct by always presuming...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Three shot in gun battle between marijuana workers and burglars

Three men were shot early Sunday morning in what San Leandro police describe as a shootout between burglary suspects and people tending to an indoor marijuana site. Police were called at 4:20 a.m. about a burglary in progress on the 2000 block of Adams Ave. They found a security guard and a site manager suffering from gunshot wounds. The manager was struck several times and was listed in critical condition, the guard was listed in stable condition, according to police.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

One dead, two injured after Santa Clara DUI crash

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Santa Clara, according to police. The Santa Clara Police Department believes alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. Police were called to the intersection of Lawrence Expressway and Poinciana Drive at […]
SANTA CLARA, CA

