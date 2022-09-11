ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 4

Related
KRON4 News

Shooting at Oakland Madison Park Academy declared accidental discharge

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A shooting at an Oakland school last month “resulted from an accidental discharge” from a student, the Oakland Police Department announced Tuesday.  OPD said in a statement Tuesday, “investigation reveals the shooting on 8/29/22, at Madison Park Academy, resulted from an accidental discharge by a juvenile student.” The 13-year-old male victim […]
OAKLAND, CA
campussafetymagazine.com

Armored Truck Guard Killed in Robbery at San Leandro Medical Center

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — An armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside a California medical center has died from his injuries. The guard was ambushed around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday as he walked out of Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center with a bag of money, reports NBC Bay Area. San Leandro police said the suspect followed the guard inside the hospital and came back outside and waited. He then shot him in the back of the torso at close range before stealing the cash and fleeing in a waiting vehicle.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating how four people got shot late Tuesday night and two drivers crashed into each other, before hitting multiple parked cars. Officer Kim Armstead said all four people are at the hospital and are not expected to die. ShotSpotter technology alerted police to a...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
San Francisco, CA
Cars
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KTVU FOX 2

Antioch officials announce police reform efforts amid FBI probe

ANTIOCH - Antioch city council members and the chief of police announced new reform efforts on Tuesday, amid an investigation by the FBI and county prosecutors into multiple officers on the force. The reforms focus on K-9 policy, tracking use-of-force statistics and monitoring department issued cell phone use – all...
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Police#Violent Crime#Lsb Kron4 Rsb#Californians#American
KRON4 News

SFPD makes arrest in fatal Bayview stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, according to a press release. Police responded to the 4700 block of 3rd Street at 6:24 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they were notified by San Francisco Fire Department paramedics that a 33-year-old man was dead. At […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo police investigating fatal stabbing

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead late Sunday, according to a press release. Police responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at 9:23 p.m. Sunday, finding a 46-year-old man with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim […]
VALLEJO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KRON4 News

Video: Over two dozen vehicles at early morning SF sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Video shows a San Francisco intersection was taken over by a sideshow involving over a hundred people and over two dozen vehicles early Sunday. San Francisco police showed up to Harrison and 6th streets to stop the sideshow on Sunday at 1:46 a.m., Officer Kathryn Winters told KRON4. “Upon arrival, officers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies after early morning stabbing in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a press release. The incident happened around 6:24 a.m. on the 4700 block of 3rd Street in the city’s Bayview neighborhood. SFPD officers arrived at the scene where paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the 33-year-old […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mental competency exam postpones arraignment in horrific San Carlos beheading

REDWOOD CITY -- The arraignment for the man accused in the horrific beheading a young mother on San Carlos street in broad daylight last week was delayed Monday as his lawyer requested a mental competency exam.33-year-old Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta appeared in a Redwood City courtroom Monday afternoon. He is accused of killing his girlfriend 27-year-old Karina Castro last Thursday. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at...
SAN CARLOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vallejo Police, Fire respond to major disturbance at Vallejo High School

VALLEJO (CBS SF) -- Units from both the Vallejo police and fire departments responded to reports of a disturbance at Vallejo High School Tuesday afternoon.Units were called out minutes after 4 p.m. There were numerous unconfirmed reports of a shooting during a melee outside the school including a Tweet from Vallejo Times editor Thomas Gase saying the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

One dead, two injured after Santa Clara DUI crash

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Santa Clara, according to police. The Santa Clara Police Department believes alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. Police were called to the intersection of Lawrence Expressway and Poinciana Drive at […]
SANTA CLARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy