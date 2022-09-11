Read full article on original website
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Police Barricades Finally Removed From Valencia Street Station
San Francisco-based Patreon, a lifeline for musicians, bloggers, and creatives, laid off 80 employees, or about 17% of its staff. They’re closing offices in Europe, but not San Francisco, and The Verge describes the layoffs as “Part of a larger trend of companies laying off employees they hired during the pandemic.” [The Verge]
Shooting at Oakland Madison Park Academy declared accidental discharge
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A shooting at an Oakland school last month “resulted from an accidental discharge” from a student, the Oakland Police Department announced Tuesday. OPD said in a statement Tuesday, “investigation reveals the shooting on 8/29/22, at Madison Park Academy, resulted from an accidental discharge by a juvenile student.” The 13-year-old male victim […]
campussafetymagazine.com
Armored Truck Guard Killed in Robbery at San Leandro Medical Center
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — An armored truck guard who was robbed and shot outside a California medical center has died from his injuries. The guard was ambushed around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday as he walked out of Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center with a bag of money, reports NBC Bay Area. San Leandro police said the suspect followed the guard inside the hospital and came back outside and waited. He then shot him in the back of the torso at close range before stealing the cash and fleeing in a waiting vehicle.
KTVU FOX 2
Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating how four people got shot late Tuesday night and two drivers crashed into each other, before hitting multiple parked cars. Officer Kim Armstead said all four people are at the hospital and are not expected to die. ShotSpotter technology alerted police to a...
Police arrest suspect in robbery and attempted rape
A man has been arrested and charged with robbery and attempted rape in Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.
Remains of missing woman found near San Bruno apartment complex
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — The remains of a missing San Bruno woman were found near an apartment complex in the city in August, the San Bruno Police Department announced on Tuesday. Lorie Esposito had been missing since Dec. 2019. A utility crew found her remains while working in a wooded area near the Shelter […]
One injured in Oakland stabbing
Oakland police are investigating a stabbing that happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Antioch officials announce police reform efforts amid FBI probe
ANTIOCH - Antioch city council members and the chief of police announced new reform efforts on Tuesday, amid an investigation by the FBI and county prosecutors into multiple officers on the force. The reforms focus on K-9 policy, tracking use-of-force statistics and monitoring department issued cell phone use – all...
Deputy accused in double homicide romantically linked with one of victims
What would motivate a young Alameda County Sheriff's deputy to break into a married couple's house and murder them execution-style?
San Francisco police officer injured in accident following car theft investigation, authorities say
Police say the suspects then crashed into an 18-wheeler near the Ferry Building.
SFPD makes arrest in fatal Bayview stabbing
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, according to a press release. Police responded to the 4700 block of 3rd Street at 6:24 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they were notified by San Francisco Fire Department paramedics that a 33-year-old man was dead. At […]
Vallejo police investigating fatal stabbing
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead late Sunday, according to a press release. Police responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at 9:23 p.m. Sunday, finding a 46-year-old man with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim […]
Video: Over two dozen vehicles at early morning SF sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Video shows a San Francisco intersection was taken over by a sideshow involving over a hundred people and over two dozen vehicles early Sunday. San Francisco police showed up to Harrison and 6th streets to stop the sideshow on Sunday at 1:46 a.m., Officer Kathryn Winters told KRON4. “Upon arrival, officers […]
Shootout at East Bay marijuana warehouse critically injures 2
Two people are in critical condition following a shootout at an East Bay marijuana grow operation on Sunday morning. An investigation remains ongoing.
Man dies after early morning stabbing in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a press release. The incident happened around 6:24 a.m. on the 4700 block of 3rd Street in the city’s Bayview neighborhood. SFPD officers arrived at the scene where paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the 33-year-old […]
Mental competency exam postpones arraignment in horrific San Carlos beheading
REDWOOD CITY -- The arraignment for the man accused in the horrific beheading a young mother on San Carlos street in broad daylight last week was delayed Monday as his lawyer requested a mental competency exam.33-year-old Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta appeared in a Redwood City courtroom Monday afternoon. He is accused of killing his girlfriend 27-year-old Karina Castro last Thursday. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were flagged down in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:50 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported an assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead at...
Vallejo Police, Fire respond to major disturbance at Vallejo High School
VALLEJO (CBS SF) -- Units from both the Vallejo police and fire departments responded to reports of a disturbance at Vallejo High School Tuesday afternoon.Units were called out minutes after 4 p.m. There were numerous unconfirmed reports of a shooting during a melee outside the school including a Tweet from Vallejo Times editor Thomas Gase saying the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Authorities investigating possible shooting on Hwy 4 in Antioch, police say
Authorities are investigating a possible shooting in Antioch, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
New video shows at least 2 struck by cars at San Francisco sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO - New video sent in by a viewer shows at least two people getting hit pretty hard by cars doing donuts and speeding about in San Francisco over the weekend. There was no immediate word on their injuries. But police did say there were at least two massive...
One dead, two injured after Santa Clara DUI crash
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Santa Clara, according to police. The Santa Clara Police Department believes alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. Police were called to the intersection of Lawrence Expressway and Poinciana Drive at […]
