Fall Family Weekend is right around the corner, and many Virginia Tech students will be reunited with their families for the first time in four weeks. New Student and Family Programs will be holding events, programs and services throughout the weekend, including campus tours, the Fall Family Weekend Tailgate and GobblerNights. It should be a great opportunity for families to learn more about their student’s life in college, all while providing a respite from homesickness for the student who has been away from home for a while. But what should you do if your family can’t visit you this weekend?

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO