UGA jumps Alabama to No. 1 in AP Poll, still No. 2 in USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago
Georgia is back at No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll but remains behind Alabama at No. 2 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Bulldogs held the No. 1 spot for eight straight weeks in both major polls from Oct. 11 through Nov. 29 last season and jumped back up there Sunday in the AP poll after Alabama won narrowly 20-19 at Texas Saturday.

This time Georgia (2-0) moved up in the AP poll for the third straight week after starting the season at No. 3 and moving up to No. 2 last week.

Georgia has never been ranked No. 1 in September. It started the 2008 season No. 1 but fell to No. 2 after the first week of the season in an Aug. 31 poll.

The Bulldogs received 53 of 63 first place votes in the AP poll with Alabama receiving 9 and No. 3 Ohio State getting 1.

Georgia narrowed the gap with the No. 1 Crimson Tide in the USA Today Sports poll. Alabama got 39 first-place votes to 25 for Georgia and No. 3 Ohio State with 1.

The Bulldogs beat a top 15 Oregon team 49-3 in week one and shut out Samford 33-0 Saturday.

Georgia opens SEC play Saturday at South Carolina (1-1, 0-1 SEC).

Georgia fell to No. 3 in both polls last season after losing to Alabama in the SEC championship game and then finished the season back on top after defeating the Crimson Tide in the national championship.

