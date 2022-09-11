Remembering 9/11: Photos from the ceremony marking 21 years since the attacks
Family members of victims of the 9/11 terror attack read the names of victims during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City. This year marks the 21st anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people.
A cut out heart is seen placed on the names of victims of the 9/11 terror attack on the South Tower Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
Flowers are left at the memorial during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
Families of the victims of the 9/11 terror attack attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
Family members of Ricknauth Jaggernauth etch his name on a paper during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
NYPD officers lower their heads during a moment of silence at the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
The family of FDNY paramedic Carlos "Rey" Lillo pose for a photo during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
Vice President Kamala Harris places her hand on her chest during the singing of the National Anthem at the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
Flowers and American flags are seen on the names of victims of the 9/11 terror attack on the North Tower Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
Flowers are seen on the names of the victims of the 9/11 terror attack at the North Tower Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
Phil Murphy, Governor of New Jersey, and his wife First Lady Tammy Snyder Murphy attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
A firefighter rings the bell at 8:46 AM during the first moment of silence at the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
Sergeant Edwin Morales salutes at the site of a memorial of his cousin Ruben "Dave" Correa at the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
Gov. Kathy Hochul arrives for the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
The family of the victims of the 9/11 terror attack listen as their names are read during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin attends the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
Families of the victims of the 9/11 terror attack attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
FDNY firefighters gather at the North Tower Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
An FDNY Firefighter holds a child as they attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas arrives for the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
NYPD officers patrol during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
The Color Guard practices before the start of the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
Flowers and American flags are seen on the names of victims of the 9/11 terror attack on the North Tower Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
A woman stands at the Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.
Colonel Davis touches a photorgaph of her colleague, Captain Micheal Dermott Mullan, at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
A relative of a victim places flowers on the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff walk through the 9/11 Memorial in New York City on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Names of victims are read during a remembrance ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walk through the 9/11 Memorial prior to a remembrance ceremony in New York City on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Relatives of victims touch the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
A relative of a victim places US flags on the 9/11 Memorial in New York City on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Colonel Davis looks at a photorgaph of her colleague, Captain Micheal Dermott Mullan, at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
