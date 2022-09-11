Remembering 9/11: Photos from the ceremony marking 21 years since the attacks

Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

Family members of victims of the 9/11 terror attack read the names of victims during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City. This year marks the 21st anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

A cut out heart is seen placed on the names of victims of the 9/11 terror attack on the South Tower Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

Flowers are left at the memorial during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

Families of the victims of the 9/11 terror attack attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

Family members of Ricknauth Jaggernauth etch his name on a paper during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

NYPD officers lower their heads during a moment of silence at the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

The family of FDNY paramedic Carlos "Rey" Lillo pose for a photo during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris places her hand on her chest during the singing of the National Anthem at the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

Flowers and American flags are seen on the names of victims of the 9/11 terror attack on the North Tower Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

Flowers are seen on the names of the victims of the 9/11 terror attack at the North Tower Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

Phil Murphy, Governor of New Jersey, and his wife First Lady Tammy Snyder Murphy attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

A firefighter rings the bell at 8:46 AM during the first moment of silence at the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

Sergeant Edwin Morales salutes at the site of a memorial of his cousin Ruben "Dave" Correa at the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

Gov. Kathy Hochul arrives for the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

The family of the victims of the 9/11 terror attack listen as their names are read during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin attends the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

Families of the victims of the 9/11 terror attack attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

FDNY firefighters gather at the North Tower Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

An FDNY Firefighter holds a child as they attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas arrives for the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

NYPD officers patrol during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

The Color Guard practices before the start of the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

Flowers and American flags are seen on the names of victims of the 9/11 terror attack on the North Tower Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

A woman stands at the Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Colonel Davis touches a photorgaph of her colleague, Captain Micheal Dermott Mullan, at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

A relative of a victim places flowers on the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff walk through the 9/11 Memorial in New York City on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Names of victims are read during a remembrance ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walk through the 9/11 Memorial prior to a remembrance ceremony in New York City on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Relatives of victims touch the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

A relative of a victim places US flags on the 9/11 Memorial in New York City on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Colonel Davis looks at a photorgaph of her colleague, Captain Micheal Dermott Mullan, at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.