ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanksville, PA

Remembering 9/11: Photos from the ceremony marking 21 years since the attacks

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a4CWX_0hr8Ba0n00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379bVU_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

Family members of victims of the 9/11 terror attack read the names of victims during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City. This year marks the 21st anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPPXI_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

A cut out heart is seen placed on the names of victims of the 9/11 terror attack on the South Tower Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16lzPM_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

Flowers are left at the memorial during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLEAG_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

Families of the victims of the 9/11 terror attack attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21kQt0_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

Family members of Ricknauth Jaggernauth etch his name on a paper during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4660gj_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

NYPD officers lower their heads during a moment of silence at the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVwcU_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

The family of FDNY paramedic Carlos "Rey" Lillo pose for a photo during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2JGK_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris places her hand on her chest during the singing of the National Anthem at the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIUON_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

Flowers and American flags are seen on the names of victims of the 9/11 terror attack on the North Tower Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K5hUl_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

Flowers are seen on the names of the victims of the 9/11 terror attack at the North Tower Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTbOr_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

Phil Murphy, Governor of New Jersey, and his wife First Lady Tammy Snyder Murphy attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kw3vS_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

A firefighter rings the bell at 8:46 AM during the first moment of silence at the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWCDP_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

Sergeant Edwin Morales salutes at the site of a memorial of his cousin Ruben "Dave" Correa at the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PSkzt_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

Gov. Kathy Hochul arrives for the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3bUA_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

The family of the victims of the 9/11 terror attack listen as their names are read during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XeCQo_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin attends the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HLaMC_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

Families of the victims of the 9/11 terror attack attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DSBsz_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

FDNY firefighters gather at the North Tower Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33teVz_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

An FDNY Firefighter holds a child as they attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2Fvw_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas arrives for the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23A9HN_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

NYPD officers patrol during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213OZh_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

The Color Guard practices before the start of the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06shpd_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images

Flowers and American flags are seen on the names of victims of the 9/11 terror attack on the North Tower Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SKUmT_0hr8Ba0n00
Michael M Santiago/GettyImages / Getty Images

A woman stands at the Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2022 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LKz01_0hr8Ba0n00
YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Colonel Davis touches a photorgaph of her colleague, Captain Micheal Dermott Mullan, at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15AOfm_0hr8Ba0n00
YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

A relative of a victim places flowers on the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCY4Q_0hr8Ba0n00
YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff walk through the 9/11 Memorial in New York City on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zIqSo_0hr8Ba0n00
YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Names of victims are read during a remembrance ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WpOso_0hr8Ba0n00
YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walk through the 9/11 Memorial prior to a remembrance ceremony in New York City on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Relatives of victims touch the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A7E34_0hr8Ba0n00
YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

A relative of a victim places US flags on the 9/11 Memorial in New York City on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3Nut_0hr8Ba0n00
YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Colonel Davis looks at a photorgaph of her colleague, Captain Micheal Dermott Mullan, at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, on September 11, 2022, on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Shanksville, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Shanksville, PA
Shanksville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Lee Zeldin
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
24K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy