What Time Will ‘Monarch’ Be on Fox? How to Watch Susan Sarandon’s Music Drama Online

Few shows this year have had a rockier time in development than Fox‘s Monarch. Created and executive produced by Melissa London Hilfers, the country music drama was announced in May of 2021 and was originally set to premiere in January of this year. But due to delays caused by COVID-19, Season 1’s premiere was pushed — until now. Prepare yourself for some serious family drama.

Wondering when Monarch will premiere on Fox and how you can watch it? We have you covered. Here’s everything we know about Monarch, from its premiere date to its trailer and cast.

WHEN IS MONARCH‘S RELEASE DATE?

Prepare for another musical drama from Fox. This Sunday, September 11, marks the premiere of Monarch. This upcoming drama revolves around a multigenerational family in the world of country music, the Romans. Get ready for great songs and even greater drama.

WHAT TIME WILL MONARCH BE ON FOX?

It’s a bit difficult to answer this question. The first episode of Monarch is set to premiere on Fox this Sunday, September 11, after the NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings. The game premieres at 4:25 p.m. ET, but until it happens, we don’t know exactly when it will end. Since the average NFL game typically lasts about three hours, we can likely expect Monarch to premiere around 7:30 p.m. ET.

HOW TO WATCH MONARCH ON FOX

Excited to watch Monarch live? You have a lot of options on that front. The easiest one is cable. If you have a cable subscription, all you have to do is make sure your TV is tuned to Fox around 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET. That’s likely when the Packers and Vikings game will conclude and Monarch will premiere. You even have an option if you’re going to be away from your television. By using your cable username and password, you can watch Fox from just about anywhere. The network is available on a variety of apps and platforms, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android.

Did you cut cable years ago? You’re still set if you have a live TV skinny bundle. YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV all come with Fox.

Then there are good old-fashioned rabbit ears. If you have a transmitter, you may be able to pick up your local Fox station for free. None of these options appeal to you? There’s one left.

HOW TO WATCH MONARCH ON HULU

New episodes of Fox shows come to Hulu the day after they premiere on the network. That means starting on Monday, September 12, you can stream the premiere of Monarch. By the way, this applies to every version of Hulu, so whether you’re subscribed to the most basic version or you have live TV without ads, you can watch Monarch on the streaming service. If you don’t see “Stop at Nothing”, don’t panic. Refresh your browser or app, and the episode should be there. Sometimes it just takes a few minutes for new episodes to appear on streaming.

WHEN WILL NEW EPISODES OF MONARCH PREMIERE?

Though Monarch is looking at a Sunday premiere date, it’s a Tuesday show at heart. Starting Tuesday, September 20, new episodes of Monarch will premiere at 9/8c p.m.

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE IN MONARCH?

Back in 2021, Deadline reported that there would be 12 episodes in this first season. But at the moment, we only know the premiere dates for the first eight episodes. Here’s your guide to the schedule:

Episode 1, “Stop at Nothing”: Sunday, September 11

Sunday, September 11 Episode 2, “There Can Only Be One Queen”: Tuesday, September 20

Tuesday, September 20 Episode 3: Tuesday, September 27

Tuesday, September 27 Episode 4: Tuesday, October 4

Tuesday, October 4 Episode 5: Tuesday, October 11

Tuesday, October 11 Episode 6: Tuesday, October 18

Tuesday, October 18 Episode 7: Tuesday, October 25

Tuesday, October 25 Episode 8: Tuesday, November 1

WHO’S IN MONARCH‘S CAST?

The biggest name in this new show is Susan Sarandon, who plays Dottie Cantrell Roman, the matriarch of this family. Monarch also stars country singer Trace Adkins, indie rocker Beth Ditto, Anna Friel (Pushing Daisies), Mexican actress Martha Higareda, Emma Milani (Solve), Filipino actor and singer Iñigo Pascual, and Joshua Sasse (Galavant). Additionally, country stars Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker, and Little Big Town are all set to appear in the series.

IS THERE A TRAILER FOR MONARCH?

There certainly is, and it’s packed with drama. What happens when the hopes, dreams, fame, and fortune of one family are tied to one aging matriarch? Absolute chaos. Check out the trailer above and get ready for some solid songs.