ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Here’s How to Watch the Conjunction of the Moon and Jupiter Tonight (Sept. 11)

By Tia Bailey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pxuq1_0hr8BUfJ00

Head outdoors tonight and check out the sky, because something beautiful is in store. Here’s how to watch the conjunction of the moon and Jupiter.

Conjunction is the word for when the two “will make a close approach to each other in the sky sharing the same right ascension.” Both Jupiter and the moon will be visible, and they will be seen in front of the constellation Pisces.

Space.com shares how to best see the event tonight:

“The moon will pass to within around one degree to the south of Jupiter in the evening sky and both objects will be visible in front of the constellation of Pisces. From New York, the conjunction of the moon and Jupiter will appear from around 8:37 p.m. ET (0037 GMT on Sept. 12) at around seven degrees above the eastern horizon. (A fist at arm’s length equals roughly 10 degrees in the sky.)

At around 1:57 a.m. ET (0547 GMT) on Sunday (Sept. 12), the conjunction will reach its highest point in the sky  —  49 degrees above the southern horizon. The moon-Jupiter conjunction will continue to be visible until around 6:13 a.m. ET (1013 GMT) at which time they will both disappear in the dawn twilight at around 19 degrees above the western horizon. “

The website notes that a telescope will not be your best bet, but instead binoculars or even the naked eye.

Famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted about the event, writing: “When you admire the Full Moon late this evening, look nearby on the sky and notice a very bright star. If you wished on it, and your wishes did not come true, it’s because that ‘star’ is planet Jupiter. After the Sun & Moon, the brightest object in the sky this month.”

September Harvest Moon Stuns the Internet

The moon has been exceptionally beautiful recently, with the Harvest Full Moon making people talk. People have been taking to Twitter to share the gorgeous photos of the yellowed moon, putting everyone in the fall spirit.

The Twitter account for the historic Stonehenge shared a photo of the moon, writing: “The 2022 Harvest Full Moon rising over Stonehenge last night Photo courtesy of Stonehenge Dronescapes #harvestc#moonc#fullmoon.”

A Twitter user even cited the moon as something nice to look forward to this fall. They wrote: “list of nice things 4 u: the first gust of wind that feels like autumn has arrived, little decorative ceramic pumpkins, the spindly outline of tree branches at dusk, a bright harvest moon, the scent of a neighbor’s chimney smoke, warm apple cider, leaves falling as you walk home.”

It’s safe to say that the sky has put very many in the fall mood with how beautiful it is.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
NFL
Outsider.com

LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week

The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
ANIMALS
Thrillist

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Just Caught a Stunning New Photo of Jupiter

Even if you know absolutely nothing about outer space—besides the fact it's there and brimming with unexplained wonders—it sure is pretty to look at. On Monday, NASA published new images from its James Webb Space Telescope that reveal Jupiter's powerful winds, auroras, and weather conditions. On Monday, the...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Nasa discovers a new moon

Nasa’s Lucy mission has discovered a new moon.The space rock has been found orbiting Polymele, a Trojan asteroid close to Jupiter. Found some 770 million kilometres from the Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Lucy mission which was launched in 2021 to study two large asteroid clusters in the hopes of finding the primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets.The new moon was detected 200 kilometres away from Polymele and is roughly five kilometres in diameter, approximately one third of its Trojan host.Lucy itself, which takes its name from a fossilised human ancestor, is only 14 metres...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Next Week Some Of You Will See The Moon Block Uranus

The Moon is the closest heavenly body to Earth, and so it sometimes passes in front of others, as seen from our perspective. When it does this to the Sun, we call it a solar eclipse, but when some other object is briefly blocked it is known as an occultation. This year is a big one for occulting Uranus.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jupiter#Full Moon#Space Com#Gmt
Outsider.com

Maria Shriver Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Photos

Maria Shriver sported a different look but seemed carefree and happy while taking a stroll in Santa Monica over the weekend. The journalist and former spouse of Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently went without make-up in photos published by Page Six. The news outlet snapped candid pictures while Shriver was outside her under-construction home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Stunned Over Pat Sajak’s Daughter’s New Photos

While Pat Sajak, alongside Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White, has become the face of the long-running game show, it’s his daughter Maggie Sajak that never fails to draw attention. In between seasons of Wheel of Fortune, with season 40 set to premiere on September 12th, Maggie Sajak took to Instagram with a couple of photos that left fans stunned. Check out the beauty queen’s latest post below.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
Outsider.com

Pennsylvania Father Dies After Being Swept Out to Sea at New Jersey Beach

A Pennsylvania man has died after being swept out to sea while swimming with his son off an unprotected beach in Ocean City, New Jersey. The incident happened at about 12:30 PM on Sept 8th 56-year-old Shawn Reilly got caught in a rough current, according to police. With no lifeguards on duty, Reily’s son, 21, attempted to rescue his father. But the surf trapped him as well.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Astronomers Are Freaking Out Over Bizarre Rectangle-Shaped Rings in Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the eight months since the James Webb Space Telescope launched on its mission to explore the earliest formations of our universe, it’s sent back mind-blowing photographs of mysterious structures, ancient galaxies and dying stars. The JWST has 100 times the observational power of Hubble, and sometimes the images it captures outpace even our own understanding of space.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

558K+
Followers
60K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy