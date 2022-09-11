ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le’Veon Bell TKO’s Adrian Peterson With Brutal Right Hook in Boxing Exhibition: VIDEO

By Sean Griffin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvDOu_0hr8BR1800

During the 2000s and 2010s, Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell were staples of American televisions. Peterson and Bell, two of the most dominating backs during their respective careers in the league, will always be remembered by their fan bases as absolute studs in the backfield.

However, both running backs reached their peaks years ago and have waded into new ventures. While both players remain free agents, the chance they can return to their former gridiron glory dwindles with each passing year.

The two fellow NFL running backs decided to go head to head in a boxing match called “Social Gloves: No More Talk.” Peterson and Bell were the biggest names on the card, and their fight lasted five rounds.

In the fifth and final round, Bell lands a sturdy blow to Peterson’s head, folding his legs and knocking him down. Peterson got up, but he was clearly shaken up after the massive hit. The referee called the fight, ending in victory for Bell. You can watch the video below.

“Night night,” one person wrote.

“Franchise tagged him,” another said.

However, many of the most shared reactions on Twitter was that most users didn’t know this was going on. Many said they would’ve tuned in had they actually known about the event.

“This stuff just happens so randomly, then I see it on Twitter lol,” one user said in a tweet with nearly 300 favorites. Another user responded, saying “Man I was thinking the same damn thing. Like where did they promote this?”

Another person tweeted a similar sentiment. “2 former great NFL RBs boxing and nobody even knows it happening. Worst promotion ever.”

Fans React to Le’Veon Bell TKO’ing Adrian Peterson

“I had no idea this was happening tonight, or at all,” another user asked. “Was there ANY promotion?”

“I appreciate everybody’s love and support, for real,” Bell said after the fight, per ESPN’s Myron Medcalf. “That’s really what kept me going. Honestly, all the hate… that motivates me.”

Both Bell and Peterson haven’t retired from the NFL yet. Bell once said in the past that he intends to pursue a career in boxing post-football. We have to say, Bell is off to a hot start after the bout with Adrian Peterson.

Peterson appeared in three games for the Titans in 2021 and started twice in place of the injured Derrick Henry. Peterson also suited up in one game for the Seattle Seahawks last year.

Le’Veon Bell played in three total games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year in 2021. He caught a Week 18 touchdown pass from Tom Brady against the Carolina Panthers.

It remains to be seen whether either running back will be signed by a team in 2022.

