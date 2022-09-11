ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Aldean Shows Major Respect to Tracy Lawrence: ‘Still Sounds as Badass as Ever’

By Blake Ells
 3 days ago
Jason Aldean took a legend out on the road with him for some dates this year. Tracy Lawrence opened several dates of the “Rock and Roll Cowboy” Tour. It looks like his time on the tour may be coming to an end, as Jason Aldean posted a tribute to him on social media. Check out the post below.

“My graduation present from high school was tickets to go see this guy because he was one of my favorite artists. 27 years later I finally got to tour with him and he still sounds as badass as ever. Proud to call this guy one of my music heroes and a friend. Thanks for comin out with us Tracy Lawrence,” Jason Aldean captioned a photo of himself and Lawrence.

“This!” the official Sawyer Brown account responded. Just 90s legends recognizing 90s legends.

This week, Jason Aldean celebrated his cousin’s success on the ABC series Claim to Fame. The reality competition placed 12 relatives of celebrities in a mansion with the goal for each keeping their connection to celebrity secret. Logan Crosby was the runner up on the show, and he revealed that Jason Aldean was his cousin. The Hollywood mansion that the group shared was once owned by Katy Perry.

“Well I’m glad I can finally tell y’all to go stream Claim to Fame on Hulu and watch my lil Cuzzin Logan Crosby do his thing. Proud of ya man. Way to represent the family,” Jason Aldean posted along with a photo of himself and Crosby after the reveal.

Crosby has immediate plans to move to Nashville to start writing songs.

Jason Aldean’s ‘Rock and Roll Cowboy’ Tour

Jason Aldean’s ‘Rock and Roll Cowboy’ Tour rolls on for much of the remainder of 2022. Next up is St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, New York on September 15. They’ll make a few stops in the Northeast before swinging back down South at Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Ark. on September 22. They head to Louisiana for a couple of dates and there’s a stop in Indiana as they make their way to a festival appearance at Country Thunder Bristol on September 30.

The tour visits Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 14. He’s at Country Thunder Florida in Kissimmee on October 23. His 2022 dates wrap up on November 2 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. But he’s already looking ahead to the new year. There’s a date in Scottsdale, Ariz. on February 9 at Coors Light Birds Nest. Check out everything on Jason Aldean’s calendar and get ticket information for each tour stop at his website.

