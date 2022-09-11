Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AOL Corp
Inflation: Grocery prices in August rose 13.5%, the highest increase since March 1979
Despite inflation cooling down a bit in August, up 8.3%, Americans can still expect to pay up on their next trip to the grocery store. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' August Consumer Price Index (CPI), the overall cost of food rose 11.4%, with the food-at-home category, groceries, up 13.5% year-over-year. For the overall food category, that's the highest increase since May of 1979, but for the food-at-home category, that's the largest increase since March of 1979, according to Steve Reed, an economist at the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Footwear Prices Show ‘Nascent Signs’ of Moderating as Inflation Continues to Rise
Despite a drop in gas prices, rising shelter and food costs caused inflation to continue to rise in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. The bureau’s latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw prices increase 0.1% from last month and 8.3% from the same time last year. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, the Core CPI rose 0.6% from July and 6.3% from the same month in 2021.
Inflation Update: Food, Rent, Electricity See Biggest Price Increases in Decades
Inflation is still sky-high, and everyday essentials like groceries, paper products and utilities are seeing their largest yearly price increases in decades. Rent and health insurance costs are soaring too. New data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that consumer prices rose 8.3% year-over-year in August....
thecentersquare.com
Inflation report: Food prices continue sharp rise as gas costs drop
(The Center Square) – Prices rose sharply again for food and most other items in the month of August even as gasoline prices dropped, newly released inflation data shows. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Consumer Price Index Tuesday, which showed a 0.1% increase overall for the month of August. The data, though, shows that a range of items became more expensive but were offset by the recent drop of gasoline prices in recent weeks from record highs in June.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prices Are Finally Falling for Meat, Flights, Computers and More
Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. High inflation has been crushing consumer budgets for much of the year, but costs are finally...
Gas Prices for Every Decade Since 1930
Gas prices are finally starting to fall back down to earth in much of the country. According to AAA, the national average is down to $4.189 per gallon as of Aug. 2. Fuel costs started to climb just as...
Consumer Price Index: Will Inflation Impact Your Winter Heating Bill?
Winter is coming — and with it may come some of the coldest temperatures we’ve had in years. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, January may bring record-breaking temps of 40 below in some places in the U.S. And that means many will be turning up the thermometers … and their heating bills.
August inflation ticks down to 8.3% but basic necessities still on the rise
in August, U.S. inflation dropped for the second month in a row but is still running hot, and overall prices on consumer goods and services were up 8.3% over a year ago, according to the latest report from the U.S. Labor Department. Gas was down over 10% in the last month but the cost of basic necessities, including food and shelter, continue to tick up. In August, grocery costs saw the biggest year-over year rise since 1979.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food prices soar amid inflation. How much the cost of eggs, cereal, milk is going up.
Food inflation is running scorching hot. The cost of beef, poultry, fish, eggs, fruit and dairy are leading the pack in increases.
Fed likely to stay the course on interest rate hike as inflation ticks up but gas prices ease
The Federal Reserve received mixed news in the latest data on U.S. inflation as it mulls another rate hike. Consumer prices rose 8.3% in August from a year earlier, data released on Sept. 13, 2022, shows. While this pace is down from the 8.5% annual gain experienced in July, it’s still higher than what some economists had expected. The increase comes despite efforts by the U.S. central bank to tamp down the rising cost of living by repeatedly upping baseline interest rates to slow the economy. It will give the Fed encouragement to opt for a third straight 0.75 percentage point interest...
US inflation slows for 2nd month but remains stubbornly high
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation slowed for a second straight month on a sharp fall in gas prices, yet excluding energy ...
CNBC
Tuesday's inflation report could show prices moderating as gasoline and travel costs fall
The August consumer price index will be released Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET, and it is expected to show inflation is moderating. The report could be confusing because economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect headline CPI to decline by 0.1%, but it is expected to rise by 0.3% excluding energy and fuel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Inflation: Consumer prices rise 8.3% over last year in August, tanking stocks and clinching rate hikes
Inflation rose more than expected in August even as prices moderated from four-decade highs reached earlier this year. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in August reflected an 8.3% increase over last year and a 0.1% increase over the prior month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. Economists had expected prices to rise 8.1% over last year and fall 0.1% over last month, according to estimates from Bloomberg.
CNBC
Falling gas prices are raising hopes that inflation is slowing, New York Fed survey shows
Respondents to the New York Fed's August Survey of Consumer Expectations indicated they expect the annual inflation rate to be 5.7% a year from now. Along those lines, consumers now expect gas prices to be little changed a year from now — though they see food rising 5.8%. Lower...
Some good inflation news: Wholesale prices fell in August
Just one day after August's disappointing Consumer Price Index report triggered a meltdown on Wall Street, a separate inflation report indicated that wholesale price increases are showing signs of improvement.
Chinese pork prices surge to new high prompting authorities to act
The price of Chinese pork surged to a new high in August, prompting authorities to take the year’s first dip into national meat reserves to ensure supply for the holidays. Pork costs in China rose an average of 22.5% last month, compared with last year. It followed the highest recorded month-on-month increase of 25.6% in July, as CPI also hit a two-year high of 2.7%. August’s rise occurred despite an unexpected slowdown of CPI inflation to 2.5%.
Dollar eases back from recent gains as focus on U.S. inflation data; euro jumps
NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to its lowest level in more than two weeks against a basket of currencies on Monday following recent strong gains, as investors grew nervous ahead of U.S. inflation data and as central banks outside of the United States appeared increasingly hawkish.
Cathie Wood Watch: Stock-Buying Spree, Including Roku
Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has said throughout the year that declines in the prices of her technology stocks simply represent buying opportunities. And she was true to her word on Tuesday, when Ark exchange-traded funds snagged shares of 27 companies. That included streaming platform...
Inflation gauge says rising prices slowed in August for 2nd month in a row
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- One of the United States' top inflation gauges said on Tuesday that overall prices slowed in August for the second straight month, due mainly to lower costs for energy sources like gasoline. The government's Consumer Price Index showed that prices increased by 0.1% from July to...
US wholesale inflation declines in August to still-high 8.7%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7% in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis,...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0