ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Inflation: Grocery prices in August rose 13.5%, the highest increase since March 1979

Despite inflation cooling down a bit in August, up 8.3%, Americans can still expect to pay up on their next trip to the grocery store. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' August Consumer Price Index (CPI), the overall cost of food rose 11.4%, with the food-at-home category, groceries, up 13.5% year-over-year. For the overall food category, that's the highest increase since May of 1979, but for the food-at-home category, that's the largest increase since March of 1979, according to Steve Reed, an economist at the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Footwear Prices Show ‘Nascent Signs’ of Moderating as Inflation Continues to Rise

Despite a drop in gas prices, rising shelter and food costs caused inflation to continue to rise in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. The bureau’s latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw prices increase 0.1% from last month and 8.3% from the same time last year. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, the Core CPI rose 0.6% from July and 6.3% from the same month in 2021.
BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

Inflation report: Food prices continue sharp rise as gas costs drop

(The Center Square) – Prices rose sharply again for food and most other items in the month of August even as gasoline prices dropped, newly released inflation data shows. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Consumer Price Index Tuesday, which showed a 0.1% increase overall for the month of August. The data, though, shows that a range of items became more expensive but were offset by the recent drop of gasoline prices in recent weeks from record highs in June.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Business
City
Maryland, NY
State
Utah State
City
Berlin, NY
Money

Prices Are Finally Falling for Meat, Flights, Computers and More

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. High inflation has been crushing consumer budgets for much of the year, but costs are finally...
BUSINESS
Deseret News

August inflation ticks down to 8.3% but basic necessities still on the rise

in August, U.S. inflation dropped for the second month in a row but is still running hot, and overall prices on consumer goods and services were up 8.3% over a year ago, according to the latest report from the U.S. Labor Department. Gas was down over 10% in the last month but the cost of basic necessities, including food and shelter, continue to tick up. In August, grocery costs saw the biggest year-over year rise since 1979.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Consumer Prices#Gas Prices#Business Industry#Smallbusiness Industry#The Bushwick Grind Cafe#Mcdonald#Quic
The Conversation U.S.

Fed likely to stay the course on interest rate hike as inflation ticks up but gas prices ease

The Federal Reserve received mixed news in the latest data on U.S. inflation as it mulls another rate hike. Consumer prices rose 8.3% in August from a year earlier, data released on Sept. 13, 2022, shows. While this pace is down from the 8.5% annual gain experienced in July, it’s still higher than what some economists had expected. The increase comes despite efforts by the U.S. central bank to tamp down the rising cost of living by repeatedly upping baseline interest rates to slow the economy. It will give the Fed encouragement to opt for a third straight 0.75 percentage point interest...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
AOL Corp

Inflation: Consumer prices rise 8.3% over last year in August, tanking stocks and clinching rate hikes

Inflation rose more than expected in August even as prices moderated from four-decade highs reached earlier this year. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in August reflected an 8.3% increase over last year and a 0.1% increase over the prior month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. Economists had expected prices to rise 8.1% over last year and fall 0.1% over last month, according to estimates from Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Chinese pork prices surge to new high prompting authorities to act

The price of Chinese pork surged to a new high in August, prompting authorities to take the year’s first dip into national meat reserves to ensure supply for the holidays. Pork costs in China rose an average of 22.5% last month, compared with last year. It followed the highest recorded month-on-month increase of 25.6% in July, as CPI also hit a two-year high of 2.7%. August’s rise occurred despite an unexpected slowdown of CPI inflation to 2.5%.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Stock-Buying Spree, Including Roku

Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has said throughout the year that declines in the prices of her technology stocks simply represent buying opportunities. And she was true to her word on Tuesday, when Ark exchange-traded funds snagged shares of 27 companies. That included streaming platform...
STOCKS
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy