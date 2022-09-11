John Michael Montgomery Fans Send Well Wishes After He’s Injured in Bus Accident, Fans React

John Michael Montgomery was injured in a bus accident on Friday. His bus was traveling to North Carolina when the incident occurred. He let people know about the incident in a Facebook post.

“Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina,” he said. “Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries. I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon. I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns.”

Fans took to social media in the wake of the news to express their concern about the incident.

“Just learned of John Michael Montgomery’s bus crash. Yikes! Apparently a couple of broken ribs along with some cuts/bruises. Saw that two others injured. Prayers for a speedy healing!” said one fan via Twitter.

“I happened upon a benefit concert by John Michael Montgomery for EMTs and firemen a few years ago. He put on a great concert. Sending strength to Montgomery and anyone else injured for a fast recovery,” another fan posted.

According to one fan, Bryan White stepped in to fill John Michael Montgomery’s time slot after the incident occurred in East Tennessee.

John Michael Montgomery was going to perform in High Point Friday night, and ended up injured in a tour bus crash. Keep him and his team in your prayers. Luckily, Bryan White and his fabulous band scrambled to get here just hours before the show,” a fan posted to Twitter.

John Michael Montgomery Recovering After Bus Crash

John Michael Montgomery was traveling on I-75 in Tennessee in a 2001 Prevost Featherlite. The bus was heading south and it was just south of Jellico when it veered off the interstate. The bus struck an embankment and then overturned, according to police reports.

He’ll take some time to recover, but he says he plans on getting back on the road as soon as possible. No dates have been removed from his website. The next one that’s scheduled is on September 24 in Shipshewana, Ind. at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center. That one seems pretty doubtful, as he said he’d need several weeks to recover. After that, it’s the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Ga. on October 10. He has another date in Georgia after that.

Montgomery will be at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival on October 15 in Richmond Hill. He heads out West in November. He’s at The 4 Way in Lakehills, Tex. on November 5. Check out all of his scheduled tour dates and get ticket information for each at his website.