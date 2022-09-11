ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

John Michael Montgomery Fans Send Well Wishes After He’s Injured in Bus Accident, Fans React

By Blake Ells
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YubE1_0hr8AFdR00

John Michael Montgomery was injured in a bus accident on Friday. His bus was traveling to North Carolina when the incident occurred. He let people know about the incident in a Facebook post.

“Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina,” he said. “Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries. I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon. I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns.”

Fans took to social media in the wake of the news to express their concern about the incident.

“Just learned of John Michael Montgomery’s bus crash. Yikes! Apparently a couple of broken ribs along with some cuts/bruises. Saw that two others injured. Prayers for a speedy healing!” said one fan via Twitter.

“I happened upon a benefit concert by John Michael Montgomery for EMTs and firemen a few years ago. He put on a great concert. Sending strength to Montgomery and anyone else injured for a fast recovery,” another fan posted.

According to one fan, Bryan White stepped in to fill John Michael Montgomery’s time slot after the incident occurred in East Tennessee.

John Michael Montgomery was going to perform in High Point Friday night, and ended up injured in a tour bus crash. Keep him and his team in your prayers. Luckily, Bryan White and his fabulous band scrambled to get here just hours before the show,” a fan posted to Twitter.

John Michael Montgomery Recovering After Bus Crash

John Michael Montgomery was traveling on I-75 in Tennessee in a 2001 Prevost Featherlite. The bus was heading south and it was just south of Jellico when it veered off the interstate. The bus struck an embankment and then overturned, according to police reports.

He’ll take some time to recover, but he says he plans on getting back on the road as soon as possible. No dates have been removed from his website. The next one that’s scheduled is on September 24 in Shipshewana, Ind. at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center. That one seems pretty doubtful, as he said he’d need several weeks to recover. After that, it’s the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Ga. on October 10. He has another date in Georgia after that.

Montgomery will be at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival on October 15 in Richmond Hill. He heads out West in November. He’s at The 4 Way in Lakehills, Tex. on November 5. Check out all of his scheduled tour dates and get ticket information for each at his website.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Tour Bus Overturns

John Michael Montgomery suffered injuries and two others were hurt after his tour bus crashed in Tennessee on Saturday. A Tennessee Highway Patrol report, WATE stated, indicates that Montgomery was aboard a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus traveling on Interstate 75. It was headed south and was just south of Jellico as the bus veered off the interstate. The bus struck an embankment and then overturned, the THP report stated.
FRANKFORT, KY
Outsider.com

Pennsylvania Father Dies After Being Swept Out to Sea at New Jersey Beach

A Pennsylvania man has died after being swept out to sea while swimming with his son off an unprotected beach in Ocean City, New Jersey. The incident happened at about 12:30 PM on Sept 8th 56-year-old Shawn Reilly got caught in a rough current, according to police. With no lifeguards on duty, Reily’s son, 21, attempted to rescue his father. But the surf trapped him as well.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
Outsider.com

Kelly Ripa Raises Eyebrows With Vacation Pic of Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is apparently getting a little cheeky in her comments regarding this picture of her husband, Mark Consuelos. As you can tell, Conseulos has his hat placed in an interesting spot. If you check out what Ripa wrote in the caption area, then you can read between the lines. Obviously, there is some humor going on here as well. Now, this photo might or might not make an appearance on Ripa’s morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Michael Montgomery
Person
Bryan White
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling From Stage on Cruise Ship

Former America’s Got Talent contestant Hans recently got injured while on a cruise ship. The performer suffered from spinal damage due to the injury. Hans, aka Matt Gilbertson, was a quarterfinalist in season 13 of the competition show. He performs under the name Hans as a German accordion player. Hans was performing on a cruise ship when he fell 13 feet into the pit orchestra, per PopCulture.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#East Tennessee#Traffic Accident#Fans React#Lafolette Press
Outsider.com

LOOK: Carrie Underwood Rocks Opry Stage in Series of New Pics

Carrie Underwood is having a massive year. She became friends with Guns N’ Roses and she picked up nominations at the Dove Awards. She’s proving that she can do it all. And in the middle of it all, she hopped on stage at a suburban Nashville restaurant with a cover band and ripped through a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers classic. This weekend, she came home.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Meet ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige

They have been together for over a year, and now here are some details about American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. According to PEOPLE, Ryan Seacrest has been romantically linked to Petcosky since 2021. Although they have been together for quite a while, the couple continues to keep a low profile. They rarely attend public events together and have only walked the red carpet once. However, they do enjoy their time together. Most recently, they went on a vacation in Spain last month.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Why the Producers Tried to Keep Burt Reynolds’ Role Small

Gunsmoke producers were so threatened by Burt Reynolds’ raw charisma that they admitted to holding him back on the classic tv western. According to a recent MeTV article, the producers even openly said they kept Reynolds sidelined. Reynolds played Native American blacksmith Quint Asper. He was introduced to the show in 1963 during season 8. Though a supporting character, he quickly became a breakout fan favorite. Supposedly, acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was named after Reynolds’ character.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo, Has Fans Concerned

American Pickers fans have had former star Frank Fritz on their minds as the 56-year-old suffered a stroke in July. Recently though, Fritz provided fans with a positive update about his condition and he seems to be on the mend. Nevertheless, the American Pickers fanbase is still showing concern as its current star, Mike Wolfe, appears completely unrecognizable in one of his new posts. See his recent Tweet below.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Oregon Wildfire Burns Over 43,000 Acres, With Crews Working To Contain

Oregon’s Double Creek wildfire began from a lightning strike on August 30 and has now burned a total of 43,668 acres since then. The fire is located in northeast Oregon, in Wallowa County. Currently, 11 fires burn in Oregon, including the Rum Creek Fire, which burned almost 20,000 acres in the southwest and sits at 34% containment.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

558K+
Followers
60K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy