thecomeback.com

Surprising Nebraska head coaching frontrunner emerges

The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon. While athletic director Trev Alberts announced the wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, it looks like Nebraska has already keyed in on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as the team’s next head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Adrian Martinez shares sympathy for Scott Frost after Nebraska firing

The Sunday firing of Scott Frost at Nebraska sparked plenty of national reaction as the first major move of the 2022 coaching cycle, as well as reaction from those closely tied to the program. One of those individuals is Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who committed to and played for Frost at Nebraska from 2018-21. During a media session on Tuesday, Martinez was asked about the decision by the Huskers to move on.
LINCOLN, NE
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
247Sports

Top 100 big man Papa Kante updates recruitment, timeline

Top 100 big man Papa Kante is starting to get into decision mode as he enters his senior season at South Kent School (Conn.) the 6-foot-10 four-star has already taken visits to Rutgers, Michigan, Maryland, and Pitt with Memphis as another possibility. “I’m getting close a little bit but I...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Please Bear With Me: What happened at BYU?

What a wild night it was in Provo, Utah as the Bears fell in double OT 26-20 to the BYU Cougars. It was a sloppy and undisciplined game for the Bears, but they somehow managed to stay in the game with a chance to win at the end. From full moons, cougar tails, and 60,000 plus screaming mormons it is sure to be the toughest atmosphere Baylor will see this year even with trips to Austin and Norman in the future.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Jim Leonhard discusses outside chatter about Nebraska job

MADISON, Wis. — As soon as Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday, Jim Leonhard became a name on those annual lists. The Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator has been mentioned as a candidate for that job by several national media outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports and plenty others. Even sports betting publications have created hot boards. Odds Shark currently gives Leonhard the fifth-best odds (+900) for the job, behind Bill O'Brien (+700), Mark Stoops (+500), Mickey Joseph (+450) and Matt Campbell (+400).
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko updates recruitment

Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko has been taking his official visits after cutting down his list to nine. Nwoko is down to NC State, Northwestern, Providence, Georgia Tech, Cal, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Maryland, and Miami. “I just recently cut my list down from 30 offers to nine schools,” he...
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner says he had 'no intent' to hurt Quinn Ewers

Perhaps the most notable thread from Texas’ near upset of Alabama Saturday was Quinn Ewers’ injury. The Longhorns starting quarterback was slow to get up late in the first quarter after taking a hit from Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner. Turner was flagged for roughing the passer while Ewers’ exited the game and went to the locker room, where he was ruled out for the rest of the contest.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than...
AUSTIN, TX

