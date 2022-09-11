Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Surprising Nebraska head coaching frontrunner emerges
The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon. While athletic director Trev Alberts announced the wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, it looks like Nebraska has already keyed in on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as the team’s next head coach.
Morning Brew: What we're hearing on Texas' quarterback injury situation heading into UTSA game
In today's Morning Brew, here's what we're hearing on Texas' quarterback injury situation heading into UTSA game.
Adrian Martinez shares sympathy for Scott Frost after Nebraska firing
The Sunday firing of Scott Frost at Nebraska sparked plenty of national reaction as the first major move of the 2022 coaching cycle, as well as reaction from those closely tied to the program. One of those individuals is Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who committed to and played for Frost at Nebraska from 2018-21. During a media session on Tuesday, Martinez was asked about the decision by the Huskers to move on.
Sam Pittman weighs in on Bobby Petrino's return to Arkansas
The storylines write themselves in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week as former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino makes his return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium when his Missouri State Bears come to town to face the No. 10 Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) for a 6 p.m. (CT) Saturday kickoff. Petrino,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jim Harbaugh press conference: A new two-way player, Michigan QB room updates and more
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. Here's everything he said about the Week 2 win over Hawaii, the quarterback situation, injury updates and much more ahead of the UConn game:. Opening statement:. I just...
Top 100 big man Papa Kante updates recruitment, timeline
Top 100 big man Papa Kante is starting to get into decision mode as he enters his senior season at South Kent School (Conn.) the 6-foot-10 four-star has already taken visits to Rutgers, Michigan, Maryland, and Pitt with Memphis as another possibility. “I’m getting close a little bit but I...
Please Bear With Me: What happened at BYU?
What a wild night it was in Provo, Utah as the Bears fell in double OT 26-20 to the BYU Cougars. It was a sloppy and undisciplined game for the Bears, but they somehow managed to stay in the game with a chance to win at the end. From full moons, cougar tails, and 60,000 plus screaming mormons it is sure to be the toughest atmosphere Baylor will see this year even with trips to Austin and Norman in the future.
Jim Leonhard discusses outside chatter about Nebraska job
MADISON, Wis. — As soon as Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday, Jim Leonhard became a name on those annual lists. The Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator has been mentioned as a candidate for that job by several national media outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports and plenty others. Even sports betting publications have created hot boards. Odds Shark currently gives Leonhard the fifth-best odds (+900) for the job, behind Bill O'Brien (+700), Mark Stoops (+500), Mickey Joseph (+450) and Matt Campbell (+400).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jim Leonhard Addresses Nebraska Speculation
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was asked about the speculation around his name and the vacant Nebraska head coaching position.
Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko updates recruitment
Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko has been taking his official visits after cutting down his list to nine. Nwoko is down to NC State, Northwestern, Providence, Georgia Tech, Cal, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Maryland, and Miami. “I just recently cut my list down from 30 offers to nine schools,” he...
AP Poll: Georgia jumps Alabama for the No. 1 spot
Georgia football (2-0) has overtaken Alabama (2-0) for the No. 1 spot on the new AP Top 25 Poll after the Dawgs 33-0 win over Samford in Week-2. The Crimson Tide squeezed out a 20-19 win over Texas in Austin on Saturday. This move is not a surprise if you...
Everything Kirk Ferentz said during Tuesday's press conference that included heavy QB questioning
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media on Tuesday to discuss Nevada, but the questioning was all about the quarterback position. In an intense line of questioning, Ferentz alluded to Spencer Petras' body of work. Here's the full question and answers from today's press conference. You can get...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UConn coach Jim Mora: Michigan defense tries to 'pound you into oblivion'
UConn football coach Jim Mora met with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to preview his team's Week 3 matchup against No. 4 Michigan. Here's what Mora said about the game and what he sees in the Wolverines:. Opening statement: Jim Mora on facing Michigan:. Great opportunity for us to play against...
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 after a few weeks of the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this University of Louisville football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
Heupel shows highly ranked, in-state athlete he's 'priority' for Vols
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recently traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn., to check on an in-state target who's now a highly ranked prospect.
247Sports
Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner says he had 'no intent' to hurt Quinn Ewers
Perhaps the most notable thread from Texas’ near upset of Alabama Saturday was Quinn Ewers’ injury. The Longhorns starting quarterback was slow to get up late in the first quarter after taking a hit from Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner. Turner was flagged for roughing the passer while Ewers’ exited the game and went to the locker room, where he was ruled out for the rest of the contest.
FOX Sports
Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than...
Started in the mud and now he's here – Mickey Joseph brings a different voice to ideally spark Huskers
The baton has been transferred from one former Husker quarterback to another. Nebraska's new interim football coach Mickey Joseph already met with the team late this morning after Scott Frost had some time for a final talk with the squad. "I communicated with Mickey that Mickey is the head coach,"...
Why did Scott Frost fail at Nebraska?
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss where it all went wrong for Scott Frost in his tenure at Nebraska.
Comments / 1