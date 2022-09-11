ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mynbc5.com

Man arrested again after unlawfully possessing gun

SHELBURNE, Vt. — A man who was arrested in August forbrandishing a replica gun in a Price Chopper parking lot was arrested again on Friday after he was found to have a BB gun in his vehicle. South Burlington police said they found Jason Breault, 46, and an unnamed...
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Former Rutland cop returns to lead community liaison effort

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Matt Prouty spent 22 years in law enforcement with the Rutland Police but stepped away last year to deploy with the Vermont National Guard. Now he’s back with the department but in a different type of role. He will work as a civilian community resource...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police arrest St. Johnsbury man

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 37-year-old man was cited following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Police say they located Michael Alger, of St. Johnsbury, at his home at around 8:30 p.m. Alger was wanted for failing to appear in court for multiple offenses. State Police took Alger into custody...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Man arrested in City Hall Park assault

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say a man faces charges for an assault in City Hall Park Tuesday. Burlington resident Jason Osterhout told WCAX he was on his way to work Tuesday morning when he was assaulted by someone he didn’t know. Burlington Police Thursday issued a citation...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Classic car stolen, crashes in Jay

JAY — Police are investigating after a classic car was stolen in Jay yesterday. Authorities say they were notified on Wednesday that a 1980 International Scout was stolen from a home on Stony Path Road. The vehicle was later recovered from the scene of a crash on Cross Road.
JAY, VT
mynbc5.com

Lebanon police seek man involved in hit-and-run

LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon police are seeking a man involved in a hit and run on Tuesday. Police said the man was driving a gray truck with a cap at the time of the incident. Police believe the model of the truck was a GMC. Officials are investigating and...
LEBANON, NH
WCAX

Overnight fire in Castleton has crews fighting flames

CASTLETON, VT
CASTLETON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Vehicle stolen in Fairlee

FAIRLEE — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Fairlee on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a stolen 2017 Polaris Ranger from an address on Maurice Roberts Memorial Hwy. Anyone with information regarding the theft or location of the vehicle is asked to contact the State...
FAIRLEE, VT
CBS Boston

Hunter mistaken for bear shot and critically wounded in Vermont

HUNTINGTON, Vt. - A man was shot and critically wounded in Vermont by a fellow hunter who says he mistook him for a bear, according to authorities.The Vermont Warden Service said it's investigating the incident that happened Saturday in Huntington. A third hunter called 911 on Saturday morning."The victim was walking to a tree stand in a wooded area off Main Road when he was struck in the abdomen by a single gunshot fired by another hunter, who claimed that he mistook the victim for a bear," the Warden Service said in a statement.The Warden Service said no one was wearing the bright orange colors that hunters are "highly encouraged to wear.""These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting," Game Warden Detective Sergeant Robert Currier said in a statement. "The Vermont Warden Service encourages hunters and the general public to wear blaze orange while in the field during Vermont's hunting seasons."  
HUNTINGTON, VT
WCAX

12 arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Malone prison

BURLINGTON, VT
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash in Milton

MILTON — A 35-year-old man from Winooski was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Milton yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 4:00 p.m. A 2012 Toyota Rav4 was seen on its side in the median at the crash scene. The driver, Timothy Arthur, sustained...
MILTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Williston police officer decertified for violating policing policies

WILLISTON, Vt. — A former Williston police officer has been permanently decertified for behavior unfitting to his role as an officer. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted nearly unanimously to decertify officer Travis Trybulski for violating the Williston Police Department’s policies including fair and impartial policing and investigative traffic stops.
WILLISTON, VT
Middlebury Campus

Middlebury Taxi driver charged with unlawful restraint

The owner and operator of Middlebury Taxi, a popular ride service used by students, pleaded not guilty to six charges of felony second-degree unlawful restraint after six women reported being detained in his car on the night of July 4. A police report filed a few minutes after midnight on...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Barre bids farewell to longtime fire chief

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s longest-serving fire chiefs is retiring -- and leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Friday was Barre Fire Chief Douglas Brent’s last day on the job and friends and colleagues sent him off in style. After 49 years of service, Douglas...
BARRE, VT

