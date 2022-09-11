Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Man arrested again after unlawfully possessing gun
SHELBURNE, Vt. — A man who was arrested in August forbrandishing a replica gun in a Price Chopper parking lot was arrested again on Friday after he was found to have a BB gun in his vehicle. South Burlington police said they found Jason Breault, 46, and an unnamed...
NYS Troopers arrest two men in domestic dispute
New York State Troopers arrest two men after a domestic dispute involving a gun. The Investigation found Cody A. Sample, 34, of Saranac, and Richard L. Baillargeon, 30 of Chazy, to be involved in the incident.
Man Preparing To Tow Disabled Truck Hit, Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver On I-87 In Wilton
Tributes are pouring in for a tow truck operator who was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while helping a disabled vehicle in the region. The crash happened at around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in Saratoga County, on I-87 in Wilton. State police said 33-year-old Alex Bleickhardt,...
WCAX
Former Rutland cop returns to lead community liaison effort
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Matt Prouty spent 22 years in law enforcement with the Rutland Police but stepped away last year to deploy with the Vermont National Guard. Now he’s back with the department but in a different type of role. He will work as a civilian community resource...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newportdispatch.com
Police arrest St. Johnsbury man
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 37-year-old man was cited following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Police say they located Michael Alger, of St. Johnsbury, at his home at around 8:30 p.m. Alger was wanted for failing to appear in court for multiple offenses. State Police took Alger into custody...
WCAX
Man arrested in City Hall Park assault
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say a man faces charges for an assault in City Hall Park Tuesday. Burlington resident Jason Osterhout told WCAX he was on his way to work Tuesday morning when he was assaulted by someone he didn’t know. Burlington Police Thursday issued a citation...
newportdispatch.com
Classic car stolen, crashes in Jay
JAY — Police are investigating after a classic car was stolen in Jay yesterday. Authorities say they were notified on Wednesday that a 1980 International Scout was stolen from a home on Stony Path Road. The vehicle was later recovered from the scene of a crash on Cross Road.
mynbc5.com
Lebanon police seek man involved in hit-and-run
LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon police are seeking a man involved in a hit and run on Tuesday. Police said the man was driving a gray truck with a cap at the time of the incident. Police believe the model of the truck was a GMC. Officials are investigating and...
WCAX
Overnight fire in Castleton has crews fighting flames
Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma. The Big E fair is held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and is more than 100 years old.
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Fairlee
FAIRLEE — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Fairlee on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a stolen 2017 Polaris Ranger from an address on Maurice Roberts Memorial Hwy. Anyone with information regarding the theft or location of the vehicle is asked to contact the State...
WMUR.com
Lebanon rescue crews called after dog found wandering on roof of home
LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon police and fire crews were called after a dog was found wandering on the rooftop of a home Thursday morning. Crews at the scene said the dog, Max, had escaped the second floor apartment by breaking through a window screen. They helped to rescue Max...
Hunter in critical condition after shooting in Huntington
The man was walking to a tree stand in a wooded area when another hunter shot him in the torso.
WCAX
Discarded syringes barometer of Burlington’s growing drug problem
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Evidence of Burlington’s growing drug problem can literally be found scattered on the city’s streets. Officials say they’ve found four times as many discarded needles around the Queen City as they did last year. Ted Miles has worked for the city for more...
Hunter mistaken for bear shot and critically wounded in Vermont
HUNTINGTON, Vt. - A man was shot and critically wounded in Vermont by a fellow hunter who says he mistook him for a bear, according to authorities.The Vermont Warden Service said it's investigating the incident that happened Saturday in Huntington. A third hunter called 911 on Saturday morning."The victim was walking to a tree stand in a wooded area off Main Road when he was struck in the abdomen by a single gunshot fired by another hunter, who claimed that he mistook the victim for a bear," the Warden Service said in a statement.The Warden Service said no one was wearing the bright orange colors that hunters are "highly encouraged to wear.""These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting," Game Warden Detective Sergeant Robert Currier said in a statement. "The Vermont Warden Service encourages hunters and the general public to wear blaze orange while in the field during Vermont's hunting seasons."
WCAX
12 arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Malone prison
Nationally recognized glass blowers have rolled into Burlington to compete in the annual Pipe Classic held at the Bern Gallery. Nationally recognized glass blowers have rolled into Burlington to compete in the annual Pipe Classic held at the Bern Gallery. NH primary voting underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. Granite Staters...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash in Milton
MILTON — A 35-year-old man from Winooski was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Milton yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 4:00 p.m. A 2012 Toyota Rav4 was seen on its side in the median at the crash scene. The driver, Timothy Arthur, sustained...
mynbc5.com
Williston police officer decertified for violating policing policies
WILLISTON, Vt. — A former Williston police officer has been permanently decertified for behavior unfitting to his role as an officer. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted nearly unanimously to decertify officer Travis Trybulski for violating the Williston Police Department’s policies including fair and impartial policing and investigative traffic stops.
Middlebury Campus
Middlebury Taxi driver charged with unlawful restraint
The owner and operator of Middlebury Taxi, a popular ride service used by students, pleaded not guilty to six charges of felony second-degree unlawful restraint after six women reported being detained in his car on the night of July 4. A police report filed a few minutes after midnight on...
Vermonter jailed after alleged family fight
A West Haven, Vermont man has been jailed without bail after he allegedly fought a family member, and threatened them with a deadly weapon.
WCAX
Barre bids farewell to longtime fire chief
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s longest-serving fire chiefs is retiring -- and leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. Friday was Barre Fire Chief Douglas Brent’s last day on the job and friends and colleagues sent him off in style. After 49 years of service, Douglas...
Comments / 3