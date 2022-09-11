ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Exit poll projects Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats win the most votes; populists have their best showing yet

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Populist leader claims right-wing victory in Sweden election

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s center-left Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday conceded defeat in a weekend election while the leader of a nationalist anti-immigration party declared victory for his right-wing bloc. Jimmie Akesson, leader of the populist Sweden Democrats, said his party would be “a constructive and driving force in this work” of rebuilding safety in Sweden. He said it was “time to put Sweden first.” With almost all votes counted, the right-wing bloc of four parties that includes the Sweden Democrats — the country’s second-largest party — appeared to have won a thin majority in parliament. Though a few votes were outstanding they were not enough to sway the final outcome. Prime Minister Andersson said that the “the preliminary result is clear enough to draw a conclusion” that her center-left forces had lost power.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Democrats#Populists#Republicans#Stockholm#Exit Poll#The Associated Press
The Associated Press

Tens of thousands protest against Czech government

PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday. Police estimated that the crowd at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party. The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AFP

Sweden's far right makes strong gains in cliffhanger election

Sweden on Monday began a days-long wait for the final results of a too-close-to-call general election, with an unprecedented right-wing and far-right bloc in position to wrest power from Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's Social Democrats. - Tensions on the right - Even before the final results were in, the right began their first meetings on Monday, with both Akesson and Liberal leader Johan Pehrson seen arriving at the Moderates offices for separate talks.
WORLD
960 The Ref

With no clear winner, Sweden in limbo after vote

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Sweden awoke Monday to the prospect of weeks of political uncertainty after neither of the country’s blocs secured a clear governing majority in an election, though it was clear that a populist anti-immigration party surged to become the country's second largest political force.
WORLD
The Independent

Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan not invited to Queen’s funeral

Invitations to the Queen’s state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, those three countries join Russia, Belarus and Myanmar on the list of nations not asked to send a representative.North Korea and Nicaragua have been invited only at ambassadorial level, joining Iran in that category.All holders of the Victoria Cross or George Cross will be able to attend the Queen’s funeral, the PA news agency understands.Invitations are being sent to most nations with which the UK has diplomatic ties.The UK does...
WORLD
960 The Ref

Swedish voters boost anti-immigration party amid high crime

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — A populist anti-immigration party has surged to become Sweden's second-largest political force after a national election dominated by fears of gang violence, which has given the once-safe Scandinavian country one of Europe's highest levels of gun violence. Overall, a conservative opposition bloc including the...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

More migrants have now crossed the English Channel this year than in the whole of 2021: Migrant crossings have hit 28,561 government figures reveal - as 601 were detected in 19 boats yesterday alone

A record number of migrants have already crossed the English Channel by small boat this year. Monday saw another 601 people make the perilous journey in 19 boats, bringing the number of migrant arrivals so far in 2022 to a record 28,561 - exceeding the 28,526 making the crossings in the whole of 2021.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy