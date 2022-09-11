Exit poll projects Sweden’s ruling left-wing Social Democrats win the most votes; populists have their best showing yet

Read full article on original website
Swedish PM concedes election defeat to bloc including far-right Sweden Democrats
The leader of Sweden’s incumbent Social Democrats conceded defeat in the country’s knife-edge election on Wednesday, handing victory to a loose bloc of rightwing parties that includes the far-right Sweden Democrats (SD). The prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, called a press conference at which she accepted defeat, while pointing...
Populist leader claims right-wing victory in Sweden election
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s center-left Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday conceded defeat in a weekend election while the leader of a nationalist anti-immigration party declared victory for his right-wing bloc. Jimmie Akesson, leader of the populist Sweden Democrats, said his party would be “a constructive and driving force in this work” of rebuilding safety in Sweden. He said it was “time to put Sweden first.” With almost all votes counted, the right-wing bloc of four parties that includes the Sweden Democrats — the country’s second-largest party — appeared to have won a thin majority in parliament. Though a few votes were outstanding they were not enough to sway the final outcome. Prime Minister Andersson said that the “the preliminary result is clear enough to draw a conclusion” that her center-left forces had lost power.
Sweden enters political limbo in a razor-tight general election
Sweden awoke Monday to the prospect of weeks of political uncertainty after neither of the country's blocs secured a clear governing majority in elections that saw another boost for a far-right party.
Sweden’s right-wing opposition slightly ahead in election still too close to call
STOCKHOLM — Sweden awoke Monday to the prospect of weeks of political uncertainty after both of the country’s blocs failed to secure a clear governing majority in elections that saw another boost for a far-right party that is now the country’s second largest. With more than 94...
Sweden's far right makes strong gains in cliffhanger election
Sweden on Monday began a days-long wait for the final results of a too-close-to-call general election, with an unprecedented right-wing and far-right bloc in position to wrest power from Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's Social Democrats. - Tensions on the right - Even before the final results were in, the right began their first meetings on Monday, with both Akesson and Liberal leader Johan Pehrson seen arriving at the Moderates offices for separate talks.
With no clear winner, Sweden in limbo after vote
STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Sweden awoke Monday to the prospect of weeks of political uncertainty after neither of the country’s blocs secured a clear governing majority in an election, though it was clear that a populist anti-immigration party surged to become the country's second largest political force.
Swedish voters boost anti-immigration party amid high crime
STOCKHOLM — (AP) — A populist anti-immigration party has surged to become Sweden's second-largest political force after a national election dominated by fears of gang violence, which has given the once-safe Scandinavian country one of Europe's highest levels of gun violence. Overall, a conservative opposition bloc including the...
