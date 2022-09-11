Read full article on original website
New Bedford-based “People’s Pressed” to close Dartmouth location
People’s Pressed, a New Bedford-based wellness cafe and juice shop announced that it will soon be closing its location in Padanaram. Owner Amanda Desrosiers, who opened the Dartmouth location in 2020, did not want to close their second site but increasing rent – something seen all over the SouthCoast – was the tipping point.
Community to Honor Dartmouth High Indian Logo During Ceremonies
Dartmouth residents made it pretty clear last spring that they like the Dartmouth High School Indian name and logo and want to keep them. Later this month, the community will pay tribute to the Indian logo and the town's strong relationship with the indigenous community. Following several years of debate...
Police respond to Braintree school after student found with folding knife
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Police responded to Braintree High School Tuesday morning after a student brought a knife to school, according to officials. Braintree Public Schools Superintendent Jim Lee says a student reported to administrators that another student was in possession of a knife. Police responded and searched the suspected student, who had a folding knife in their possession.
Truck crashes into school van in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said that a truck crashed into a school van Tuesday morning in the city. The crash happened on Harrison Street just after 7:30 a.m. Investigators said that the truck hit the van’s mirror on the passenger’s side while trying to pass.
This Can Be New Bedford’s Most Frustrating Intersection If You Don’t Understand It
There’s one particular intersection in New Bedford that may be unintentionally frustrating drivers on either side of Acushnet Avenue, where being courteous can quickly turn aggravating if you don’t understand the situation. At the corner of Acushnet Ave and Sawyer Street, right by the Rite Aid, is a...
Rhode Island Hospital expands visiting hours
The hospital will continue to limit visitors to two at a time and require masks.
Middleboro’s Beloved Window Artist Is Moving On to a New Canvas
There’s a window above Center Street in Middleboro that has become famous in recent years for the bright and pleasant paintings that grace its glass. They are the work of the apartment’s resident, Brittany Wilson, who has become a bit of a folk hero in town for her artwork and for her positive messages she brings to the community.
Police: Woman bribes officer, vandalizes cash register following slow service at Plymouth restaurant
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Boston woman was arrested on Tuesday for carrying contraband, bribing a police officer, and tearing apart a cash register at a restaurant because the service was too slow, police say. Lenita Barbosa, 35, of Dorchester, is charged with vandalism, disturbing the peace, bribing a public...
Plymouth RMV Closed Due to Burst Pipe
PLYMOUTH — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles service center in Plymouth has been temporarily closed due to a burst water pipe that caused flooding on Sunday. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a release Tuesday that customers with transaction appointments in Plymouth for this and next week will be seen at the RMV's Taunton or South Yarmouth locations instead.
Woman hit by car in Lincoln
A 70-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after she was struck by a car in Lincoln.
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
‘This is not just some harmless prank’: community center fence vandalized in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Democratic Town Committee said that the fence of the Common Fence Point Community center was vandalized. The community center is scheduled to be the location of the committee’s annual fundraiser Sunday. Ahead of the event, messages reading, “Not welcome demon rats,” “LBQT...
Police Log: Dead Skunks, Knife Threat & Angry Mom
8:50 a.m. – A caller told police a neighbor was trapping and euthanizing skunks. Police talked to someone at DEM, who told them it was legal in Rhode Island to do this. Police told the caller not to leave food out for stray or wild animals. 1:01 p.m. –...
Fall River City Council President Steps Down After Arrest
FALL RIVER — Fall River's City Council President Pamela Laliberte-Lebeau has resigned from the council leadership role following her arrest late last month on criminal harassment, witness intimidation and other charges. Although Laliberte-Lebeau was not present at Tuesday night's city council meeting, a letter she wrote to her colleagues...
New Bedford Man’s Truck Is On the Road to 1 Million Miles
On Sept. 2, the odometer on Mark Andrews' truck rolled over to 900,000. The New Bedford man uses his 2003 Chevy Avalanche daily for work, averaging around 300 miles a day. That's 1,500 miles per week, 60,000 per year. What's his secret?. "Jiffy Lube and a good mechanic," he said....
New Bedford Fire Department, EMS respond to man crushed by pallet at state pier
At approximately 9:00am, Monday, the New Bedford Fire Department and New Bedford EMS responded to the state pier for a report of a man who was crushed by a loaded pallet. Preliminary investigation suggests that a number of employees were loading or off-lading loaded pallets in the ship’s hold when for unknown reasons one of the loaded pallets fell on a dock worker, crushing him.
Box truck overturns in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A box truck overturned in Falmouth sometime before 10 AM Tuesday. The incident happened on Old Homestead Lane, apparently after the truck snagged some overhead power lines. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escape any serious injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Falmouth. Update...
Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
Motorcyclist killed in North Kingstown crash
A Smithfield man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck in North Kingstown on Sunday.
