Dartmouth, MA

newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford-based “People’s Pressed” to close Dartmouth location

People’s Pressed, a New Bedford-based wellness cafe and juice shop announced that it will soon be closing its location in Padanaram. Owner Amanda Desrosiers, who opened the Dartmouth location in 2020, did not want to close their second site but increasing rent – something seen all over the SouthCoast – was the tipping point.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Community to Honor Dartmouth High Indian Logo During Ceremonies

Dartmouth residents made it pretty clear last spring that they like the Dartmouth High School Indian name and logo and want to keep them. Later this month, the community will pay tribute to the Indian logo and the town's strong relationship with the indigenous community. Following several years of debate...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police respond to Braintree school after student found with folding knife

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Police responded to Braintree High School Tuesday morning after a student brought a knife to school, according to officials. Braintree Public Schools Superintendent Jim Lee says a student reported to administrators that another student was in possession of a knife. Police responded and searched the suspected student, who had a folding knife in their possession.
BRAINTREE, MA
ABC6.com

Truck crashes into school van in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said that a truck crashed into a school van Tuesday morning in the city. The crash happened on Harrison Street just after 7:30 a.m. Investigators said that the truck hit the van’s mirror on the passenger’s side while trying to pass.
TAUNTON, MA
City
Westport, MA
Dartmouth, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Dartmouth, MA
FUN 107

Plymouth RMV Closed Due to Burst Pipe

PLYMOUTH — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles service center in Plymouth has been temporarily closed due to a burst water pipe that caused flooding on Sunday. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a release Tuesday that customers with transaction appointments in Plymouth for this and next week will be seen at the RMV's Taunton or South Yarmouth locations instead.
PLYMOUTH, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Dead Skunks, Knife Threat & Angry Mom

8:50 a.m. – A caller told police a neighbor was trapping and euthanizing skunks. Police talked to someone at DEM, who told them it was legal in Rhode Island to do this. Police told the caller not to leave food out for stray or wild animals. 1:01 p.m. –...
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

Fall River City Council President Steps Down After Arrest

FALL RIVER — Fall River's City Council President Pamela Laliberte-Lebeau has resigned from the council leadership role following her arrest late last month on criminal harassment, witness intimidation and other charges. Although Laliberte-Lebeau was not present at Tuesday night's city council meeting, a letter she wrote to her colleagues...
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire Department, EMS respond to man crushed by pallet at state pier

At approximately 9:00am, Monday, the New Bedford Fire Department and New Bedford EMS responded to the state pier for a report of a man who was crushed by a loaded pallet. Preliminary investigation suggests that a number of employees were loading or off-lading loaded pallets in the ship’s hold when for unknown reasons one of the loaded pallets fell on a dock worker, crushing him.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Box truck overturns in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A box truck overturned in Falmouth sometime before 10 AM Tuesday. The incident happened on Old Homestead Lane, apparently after the truck snagged some overhead power lines. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escape any serious injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Falmouth. Update...
FALMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Dock Worker Injured in Crushing Incident

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford longshoreman has been injured after he was crushed between two pallets while unloading a ship in an incident on Monday morning, according to New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger. Kruger said the dock worker sustained a lower leg injury when he was pinned...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
PLYMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts.

