IWCC throws coach Roedel hired by Louisiana Tech
(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western throws coach Mikhail Roedel has been hired as the Louisiana Tech assistant track & field coach, specializing in throws. Roedel was entering his fifth season with the Reivers before being hired by the Division I school. View the complete release from Iowa Western athletics linked...
Defense leading Syracuse in surprise turnaround, C1 No. 7 Adams Central up next
(Syracuse) -- The Syracuse football team's turnaround has been a feel-good story in the 2022 football season. The Rockets are 3-0 with wins over Louisville, Concordia and David City after an 0-9 campaign last season. The Rockets' three wins matches their total from the last two seasons. Their 3-0 start...
Leanna Heath, 41 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation Start:2;30 p.m. Cemetery:St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Elmwood-Murdock volleyball preaching unity, resiliency amid recent hot streak
(Elmwood) -- The Elmwood-Murdock volleyball team has worked through some early-season growing pains to produce a four-match win streak. The Knights started the year 0-2, but they currently sit at 8-5 after a 4-1 performance at Saturday's Malcolm Tournament with wins over Centennial, Ashland-Greenwood, Fairbury and Scotus Central Catholic. "I'm...
Omaha man arrested following Montgomery County pursuit
(Red Oak) -- An Omaha man is in custody following a brief pursuit in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Ryan Jennings was arrested shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday for child endangerment, eluding -- speed of 25 miles per hour over the limit, and interference with officials acts along with multiple citations. Authorities say Jennings' arrest comes after deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 34 near T Avenue. The Sheriff's Office says the driver, later identified a s Jennings, then sped off ensuing a short pursuit reaching speeds of up to 110 mph. After the vehicle entered a ditch upright near 200th Street, authorities say Jennings was apprehended after attempting to flee on foot. The Sheriff's Office says they also detained two other adults in the vehicle and located a juvenile child under the care of Jennings.
Bond issue votes Tuesday in KMAland
(Undated) -- Voters in certain KMAland school districts go to the polls Tuesday to decide the fates of major facilities projects. Polls are open at the Hamburg Scout Hall Tuesday from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. on the Hamburg School District's $3.1 million bond issue. Passage of the referendum by a 60% majority would pave the way for expansion and renovation projects at Marnie Simons Elementary School. Projects include a 8,000 square foot fitness center that would serve both students and local residents, a 250-seat auditorium for both student and community performances, and construction of two additional classrooms to meet the demands for the district's maker space programming for K-8 students. Recently on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says the bond issue would not increase taxes.
Mills County suspect booked for drug possession
(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities arrested a Glenwood woman on drug charges over the weekend. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Tonya Marie Glathar was arrested Friday morning for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest took place at the intersection of 310th Street and Highway 34 shortly after 10:15 a.m.
Fremont County Sheriff's Impound Auction
Auctioneer:Fremont County Sheriff, Kevin AistropeDate:Thursday, September 29, 2022Time:5:30 …
Hamburg voters narrowly approve $3.1 million bond issue
(Hamburg) – A $3.1 million bond issue in the Hamburg School District appears to have passed by the narrowest of margins. Unofficial results from the Fremont County Auditor’s Office show 140 voters said yes – or 60.34% -- just over the required 60% margin for passage. The results also show 91 voters – or 39.22% -- saying no. The results will become official following a canvas by the Fremont County Board of Supervisors. Passage paves the way for expansion and renovation projects at Marnie Simons Elementary School. Projects include an 8,000 square foot fitness center that would serve both students and local residents, a 250-seat auditorium for both student and community performances, and construction of two additional classrooms to meet the demands for the district's maker space programming for K-8 students. In a previous interview with KMA News, Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells said the bond issue would not increase taxes.
