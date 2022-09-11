ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Giants and Braves play, winner takes 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (88-54, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-74, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (8-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 180 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (12-8, 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 212 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -118, Giants -101; over/under is 7...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Gavin Sheets sitting for White Sox Wednesday afternoon

Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. The lefty-hitting Sheets is unsurprisingly not in the lineup against the Rockies' southpaw. Andrew Vaughn will move to right field while A.J. Pollock replaces Sheets in left field and bats sixth.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Tough Day for Johnny Cueto and White Sox' Offense Leads to Loss

The Chicago White Sox suffered just their third loss in the last 12 games on Sunday against the Oakland A's. Johnny Cueto allowed six runs in the fifth inning, which proved to be the difference in the series finale. The 9-3 loss snapped the White Sox' four-game winning streak. The...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears

Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Mets host the Cubs on 3-game home skid

Chicago Cubs (59-82, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (89-53, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (1-5, 3.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-1, 1.66 ERA, .55 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -409, Cubs +319; over/under is 7...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski sitting Sunday for Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Lewis Brinson versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. In 474 plate appearnces this season, Yastrzemski has a .210 batting average with a .682...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Bears Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also adding OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to the practice squad. Pennel, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Still no timetable for La Russa's return to White Sox dugout

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa was back at his home ballpark Tuesday. Just not in the dugout for the team’s game against Colorado. The 77-year-old La Russa is on the mend after dealing with a heart issue, but he is awaiting clearance in terms of returning to his usual duties. La Russa rejoined the team in Oakland on Sunday and then flew home with the club for the two-game set against the Rockies. There is no timetable for the Hall of Famer when it comes to returning to the stress of in-game managing. Chicago begins a four-game trip on Thursday in Cleveland. “For now, it’s just taking it day by day and following the lead of the medical professionals and talking to Tony,” general manager Rick Hahn said before Tuesday night’s 4-2 victory over Colorado.
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

Two Minute Drill 09-12-22 Nick Bosa was irate after 49ers' soggy loss to Bears

Nick Bosa was annoyed as any other Niners fan watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle. Though the Bears came away with a surprising 19-10 win, the star defensive end knew his team blew an eminently winnable game.  Trey Lance could hardly be blamed for an inaccurate Week 1 as the undisputed starter, as both teams struggled amid brutal conditions in Chicago. Lance was 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception, roughly matching his Bears counterpart, Justin Fields, who also failed to complete 50% of his passes. 
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Adam Engel not in White Sox' Tuesday lineup

The Chicago White Sox did not include Adam Engel in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Engel will take the night off as Luis Robert (hand) rejoins the starting lineup in centerfield and bats seventh. Our models project Engel for 37 more plate appearances this season, with...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cubs' David Bote not in Monday lineup

The Chicago Cubs did not include David Bote in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Bote will sit out Monday's game while Patrick Wisdom starts at third base and bats fifth against the Mets. Our models project Bote for just 12 more plate appearances this season,...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Mariners host the Padres to start 2-game series

San Diego Padres (77-64, second in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (79-61, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (13-7, 3.31 ERA, .98 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (12-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -114, Padres -106; over/under is 7...
SEATTLE, WA
