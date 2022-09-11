ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

KPLC TV

Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of '21 put a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTBS

New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents

BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

House fire on Windmill Lane

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews with the Lake Charles Fire Department are working a house fire on Windmill Lane, south of Lake Charles. The fire was brought under control, according to Lake Charles firefighters. No occupants were injured, but one firefighter did receive minor burns, LCFD said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

New women's center coming to Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Better healthcare for women is coming to Beauregard Parish. "The new pavilion is going to give a state-of-the-art facility where women will get to experience the birth they want," Dr. Marla Scott Kelly said. Beauregard Health System is adding to their blueprints. Last year,...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: September 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 945 new cases. · 222 new reinfections (Per the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found at a deer lease in the eastern area of the parish. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body has not been identified. More information will be released as it becomes available.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 13, 2022. Michael Joseph Lemelle, 54, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender. Randall Lee Clostio, 34, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on a motor vehicle; resisting an officer (2 charges); contempt of court (5 charges); hit and run driving (2 charges); must signal while turning; driver must be licensed (3 charges); no motor vehicle insurance; expired license plates; failure to stop or yield; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); improper turning; possession of stolen things under $1,000.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 308, Impairment Suspected

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 308, Impairment Suspected. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 13, 2022, that on September 12, 2022, shortly after 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 69th Street. James Williams III, 27, of Cut Off, Louisiana, who was not restrained at the time, was killed in the crash.
CUT OFF, LA
KPLC TV

Jeff Davis deputy arrested for theft

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A deputy with the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office has been arrested for theft. Joseph Rene Soileau, 54, of Ragley, was arrested at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday by the Beauregard Sheriff's Office. Both Jeff Davis Chief Deputy Chris Ivey and Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed...
RAGLEY, LA
KTAL

State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It's that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year's State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FEMA announces additional $3.9M in Hurricane Laura recovery funds

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $3,944,820.93 in Hurricane Laura recovery funds for Southwest Louisiana, according to Congressman Clay Higgins. The federal grant funding has been allocated for the following:. $1,029,759.50 to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital. $1,784,434.28 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. $1,130,627.15...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Louisiana Public Service Commission candidate forum to be held tonight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) candidates will be on hand to discuss their positions and answer the public's questions regarding the regulation of high utility bills tonight. The Alliance for Affordable Energy (AAE) will be hosting a candidate forum at 6 p.m. tonight, Sept....
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Jeff Davis deputies respond to a complaint of harassment

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Welsh man is accused of harassing a female by asking for nude photographs and for her to stay the night for sexual purposes, authorities said. Steven Blanchard, 40, is also accused of driving by the female's house numerous times, parking in her driveway and sitting there, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office.
WELSH, LA

