KPLC TV
Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
KTBS
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents
BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
KPLC TV
House fire on Windmill Lane
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews with the Lake Charles Fire Department are working a house fire on Windmill Lane, south of Lake Charles. The fire was brought under control, according to Lake Charles firefighters. No occupants were injured, but one firefighter did receive minor burns, LCFD said.
KPLC TV
New women’s center coming to Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Better healthcare for women is coming to Beauregard Parish. “The new pavilion is going to give a state-of-the-art facility where women will get to experience the birth they want,” Dr. Marla Scott Kelly said. Beauregard Health System is adding to their blueprints. Last year,...
KPLC TV
South Beau Closet renting homecoming apparel for free
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: September 13, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 945 new cases. · 222 new reinfections (Per the...
KPLC TV
Louisiana State Fire Marshal issues guidance ahead of new carbon monoxide law change
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is giving guidance ahead of an upcoming carbon monoxide law change for houses and real estate industries. Louisiana Legislature Act 458 says any house sold or leased after Jan. 1, 2023, needs to have at least one carbon monoxide detector in the home.
KPLC TV
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found at a deer lease in the eastern area of the parish. Sheriff Mark Herford said the body has not been identified. More information will be released as it becomes available.
WDSU
Louisiana State Fire Marshal reminds residents of new law regarding carbon monoxide detectors
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is reminding residents of a new law regarding required carbon monoxide alarms in homes across the state. A law was passed during the 2022 legislative session making it required for homes to have at least one carbon monoxide alarm in any house sold or leased after Jan. 1, 2023.
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 13, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 13, 2022. Michael Joseph Lemelle, 54, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender. Randall Lee Clostio, 34, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on a motor vehicle; resisting an officer (2 charges); contempt of court (5 charges); hit and run driving (2 charges); must signal while turning; driver must be licensed (3 charges); no motor vehicle insurance; expired license plates; failure to stop or yield; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); improper turning; possession of stolen things under $1,000.
KTBS
Six Feet Above sets sights on reaching all corners of Louisiana and beyond
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Louisiana woman is sharing her message all across the state after surviving a suicide attempt. Kyah Iles wants to ditch the stigma and save others from suffering in silence. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and she's making sure she is speaking up on the topic...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 308, Impairment Suspected
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 308, Impairment Suspected. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 13, 2022, that on September 12, 2022, shortly after 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 69th Street. James Williams III, 27, of Cut Off, Louisiana, who was not restrained at the time, was killed in the crash.
KPLC TV
Jeff Davis deputy arrested for theft
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A deputy with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for theft. Joseph Rene Soileau, 54, of Ragley, was arrested at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday by the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office. Both Jeff Davis Chief Deputy Chris Ivey and Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed...
KTAL
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
KPLC TV
FEMA announces additional $3.9M in Hurricane Laura recovery funds
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $3,944,820.93 in Hurricane Laura recovery funds for Southwest Louisiana, according to Congressman Clay Higgins. The federal grant funding has been allocated for the following:. $1,029,759.50 to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital. $1,784,434.28 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. $1,130,627.15...
KPLC TV
Louisiana Public Service Commission candidate forum to be held tonight
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) candidates will be on hand to discuss their positions and answer the public’s questions regarding the regulation of high utility bills tonight. The Alliance for Affordable Energy (AAE) will be hosting a candidate forum at 6 p.m. tonight, Sept....
KPLC TV
BPSB superintendent announces retirement
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish is searching for a new superintendent of schools after Tim Cooley announced his retirement at a recent school board meeting. Cooley plans to retire in January 2023.
Like to Hunt and Fish in Louisiana? September 24th is Your Day
After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic festivities are back for National Hunting Day celebrations across Louisiana on September 24th. When your state's nickname is the Sportsman's Paradise you know hunting and fishing for that matter are important to your way of life. For many in Louisiana, hunting...
KPLC TV
Jeff Davis deputies respond to a complaint of harassment
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Welsh man is accused of harassing a female by asking for nude photographs and for her to stay the night for sexual purposes, authorities said. Steven Blanchard, 40, is also accused of driving by the female’s house numerous times, parking in her driveway and sitting there, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.
