Ribbon cutting held for Shinnston, West Virginia, walking tour business
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday in Shinnston for a new walking tour of the community. Johnna Nestor is the guide and owner of Shinnston Folklore & Historical Tours.
Lewis County Food Pantry September schedule
Sept. 14 & 15: North Central WV Home Visitation Collaborative. September 24: Lewis County Community Baby Shower — free for Lewis Countians who are pregnant or care for a child under 2 years old.
United Way celebrates Born Learning Trail with Ribbon Cutting
The United Way of Gilmer, Lewis, and Upshur Counties recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Born Learning Trail at Jane Lew Park. The Born Learning Trail is a series of educational and activity based signs stationed around the walking trail to engage families. Plans are to install Born Learning Trails at Lewis County Park, and in Gilmer and Upshur counties at later dates.
Hope Gas carries on tradition of giving back at 4-H Foundation Youth Center
Sixteen volunteers from Hope Gas, Inc. spent Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Lewis County 4-H Foundation Youth Center in Jane Lew working on landscaping projects. In a statement released by Christine Mitchell, External Affairs for Hope Gas, she said she thought it is a new name, but it is the same great people with the same great work ethic and same great community involvement.
Ricky Reynolds
KINGWOOD — Ricky Dwayne Reynolds, 65, of Kingwood, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at his home. He was born in Columbus, Ind., July 30, 1957, a son of the late John Ridley Reynolds and Anna Lee (Purdue Reynolds) Miller.
Living up to the promise: WVU Medicine continues improvements at Fairmont Medical Center
We applaud WVU Medicine’s continued commitment to Fairmont and Marion County, with the most recent being the $400,000 pulmonary and sleep disorder clinic that officially opened Monday. WVU Hospitals President Michael Grace said the latest specialty clinic continues the health care system’s plans to be the hub of medical...
Safety Fair held in Jane Lew
The eighth annual Jane Lew Lions Club Safety Fair was held at Jane Lew Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. Children, adults, and families were able to take part in various activities hosted by Mon Health SJMH, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Lewis County Schools Transportation, United Way, Lewis County Extension Office, and the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department.
Akiba Dillard
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 44-year-old Pittsburgh and Morgantown man briefly fled from …
Impact celebrates annual adult education and family literacy week
Sept. 18–24, 2022, marks Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, hosted annually by the National Coalition for Literacy. This week exists to remind us all that reading, writing, and basic math skills remain elusive for millions of adults nationwide. Nationally, West Virginia is in the bottom 25%, based on average scores for literacy and numeracy combined. IMPACT, located in Weston’s Garton Plaza, is part of a national network of organizations that work to change lives and communities through the power of adult literacy.
UPDATE: Harrison, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office: Suspect flees after court hearing; recaptured near Clarksburg post office
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 44-year-old Pittsburgh and Morgantown man briefly fled from custody at the Harrison County Courthouse after his bond was revoked Wednesday, Harrison Sheriff's Capt. Rob Waybright and Prosecutor Rachel Romano said. Clarksburg Police apprehended Akiba Lamar Dillard shortly afterward, near Clarksburg's post office, Waybright...
Dr. Brock Lindsey part of talented WVU Medicine team providing high-quality treatment for musculoskeletal cancer patients
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There are approximately 159 subtypes of sarcomas that can impact the muscles, bones, and tissues of the human body, according to Brock Lindsey, M.D., orthopaedic oncologist and director of the Musculoskeletal Research Lab at WVU Medicine. Dr. Lindsey, along with other specialists on the...
Neighborhood Watch holds last meeting of year
Weston Central Neighborhood Watch met for the last time this year on Sept. 7. Following a moment of silence for members who passed away recently, Dave Gump shared information regarding dollar bills, balloons, and other types of porous substances that could contain fentanyl. He urged everyone to not allow children to pick these items up if they are on the street, but to call law enforcement who have methods to dispose of it safely.
Jack Wilson Sr.
INDEPENDENCE — Jack R. Wilson Sr., 88, of Independence, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. He was born on April 9, 1934, in Preston County, a son of the late Cecil and Kathleen (Williams) Wilson.
LC Cross Country takes 3rd at Forest Festival Invitational; Swiger wins again
Lewis County Cross Country travelled to Elkins on Saturday to take part in the Forest Festival Invitational and, led by another win from Slate Swiger, a top five finish for David Hughes, and a top 10 for Maddox Prince, the team took third in the event. Swiger finished the five...
WVU players need to tune out the noise
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — During his weekly media session on Tuesday, West Virginia coach Neal Brown concentrated on the technical aspects of turning his team around after an 0-2 start, but he acknowledges that there is another side to the equation. Football is a game of inner emotion...
The Oil Spot, Chamber of Commerce host Grand Opening
Everyone who live in Lewis County knows about The Oil Spot as it has been in business for quite a few years. However, owners recently changed with Herb and Kim Curtis purchasing the business from the King Family. In honor of the newly acquired business by the Curtis’, they held...
Amendment 2 would be bad for Lewis County and the state
Lewis County voters would be wise to listen to the county officials they elected to protect their local interest when it comes to Amendment 2. Those county officials, as well as an overwhelming majority of county officials in other counties, have voiced their opposition to the amendment. The controversial amendment...
Lewis BOE hears concerns about special needs bus routes
Three delegations spoke before the Lewis County Board of Education at the Sept. 12 meeting — Chris Borchert, Amanda Barclay, and Joy Dean. Borchert spoke first but requested an executive session. Lewis and Transportation Supervisor Gerry Paugh were asked to attend.
Amendment 2 discussed at Weston City Council meeting
Delegate Adam Burkhammer discussed Amendment 2 which is coming up on the ballot in November at the September meeting of Weston City Council. It is one of four amendments that voters can vote on in the general election. Burkhammer said the state has reported a surplus and said the Legislature...
