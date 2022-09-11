ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

WVNews

Ribbon cutting

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday in Shinnston for a new walk…
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

United Way celebrates Born Learning Trail with Ribbon Cutting

The United Way of Gilmer, Lewis, and Upshur Counties recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Born Learning Trail at Jane Lew Park. The Born Learning Trail is a series of educational and activity based signs stationed around the walking trail to engage families. Plans are to install Born Learning Trails at Lewis County Park, and in Gilmer and Upshur counties at later dates.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Hope Gas carries on tradition of giving back at 4-H Foundation Youth Center

Sixteen volunteers from Hope Gas, Inc. spent Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Lewis County 4-H Foundation Youth Center in Jane Lew working on landscaping projects. In a statement released by Christine Mitchell, External Affairs for Hope Gas, she said she thought it is a new name, but it is the same great people with the same great work ethic and same great community involvement.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Ricky Reynolds

KINGWOOD — Ricky Dwayne Reynolds, 65, of Kingwood, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at his home. He was born in Columbus, Ind., July 30, 1957, a son of the late John Ridley Reynolds and Anna Lee (Purdue Reynolds) Miller.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Safety Fair held in Jane Lew

The eighth annual Jane Lew Lions Club Safety Fair was held at Jane Lew Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. Children, adults, and families were able to take part in various activities hosted by Mon Health SJMH, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Lewis County Schools Transportation, United Way, Lewis County Extension Office, and the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Akiba Dillard

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 44-year-old Pittsburgh and Morgantown man briefly fled from …
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Impact celebrates annual adult education and family literacy week

Sept. 18–24, 2022, marks Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, hosted annually by the National Coalition for Literacy. This week exists to remind us all that reading, writing, and basic math skills remain elusive for millions of adults nationwide. Nationally, West Virginia is in the bottom 25%, based on average scores for literacy and numeracy combined. IMPACT, located in Weston’s Garton Plaza, is part of a national network of organizations that work to change lives and communities through the power of adult literacy.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

UPDATE: Harrison, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office: Suspect flees after court hearing; recaptured near Clarksburg post office

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 44-year-old Pittsburgh and Morgantown man briefly fled from custody at the Harrison County Courthouse after his bond was revoked Wednesday, Harrison Sheriff's Capt. Rob Waybright and Prosecutor Rachel Romano said. Clarksburg Police apprehended Akiba Lamar Dillard shortly afterward, near Clarksburg's post office, Waybright...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Neighborhood Watch holds last meeting of year

Weston Central Neighborhood Watch met for the last time this year on Sept. 7. Following a moment of silence for members who passed away recently, Dave Gump shared information regarding dollar bills, balloons, and other types of porous substances that could contain fentanyl. He urged everyone to not allow children to pick these items up if they are on the street, but to call law enforcement who have methods to dispose of it safely.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Jack Wilson Sr.

INDEPENDENCE — Jack R. Wilson Sr., 88, of Independence, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. He was born on April 9, 1934, in Preston County, a son of the late Cecil and Kathleen (Williams) Wilson.
INDEPENDENCE, WV
WVNews

WVU players need to tune out the noise

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — During his weekly media session on Tuesday, West Virginia coach Neal Brown concentrated on the technical aspects of turning his team around after an 0-2 start, but he acknowledges that there is another side to the equation. Football is a game of inner emotion...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

The Oil Spot, Chamber of Commerce host Grand Opening

Everyone who live in Lewis County knows about The Oil Spot as it has been in business for quite a few years. However, owners recently changed with Herb and Kim Curtis purchasing the business from the King Family. In honor of the newly acquired business by the Curtis’, they held...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Amendment 2 would be bad for Lewis County and the state

Lewis County voters would be wise to listen to the county officials they elected to protect their local interest when it comes to Amendment 2. Those county officials, as well as an overwhelming majority of county officials in other counties, have voiced their opposition to the amendment. The controversial amendment...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Lewis BOE hears concerns about special needs bus routes

Three delegations spoke before the Lewis County Board of Education at the Sept. 12 meeting — Chris Borchert, Amanda Barclay, and Joy Dean. Borchert spoke first but requested an executive session. Lewis and Transportation Supervisor Gerry Paugh were asked to attend.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Amendment 2 discussed at Weston City Council meeting

Delegate Adam Burkhammer discussed Amendment 2 which is coming up on the ballot in November at the September meeting of Weston City Council. It is one of four amendments that voters can vote on in the general election. Burkhammer said the state has reported a surplus and said the Legislature...
WESTON, WV

