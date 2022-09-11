Weston Central Neighborhood Watch met for the last time this year on Sept. 7. Following a moment of silence for members who passed away recently, Dave Gump shared information regarding dollar bills, balloons, and other types of porous substances that could contain fentanyl. He urged everyone to not allow children to pick these items up if they are on the street, but to call law enforcement who have methods to dispose of it safely.

WESTON, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO