MDI Volleyball Defeats GSA 3-0
The MDI Volleyball Team defeated George Stevens Academy 3-0 in Bar Harbor at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Tuesday, September 13th. The individual set scores were 25-16, 25-14, and 25-23 MDI Stat Leaders:. Addy Boyce: 12 aces, 2 kills, 9 assists, 1 dig. Hailey Vogell: 1 ace, 8 kills. Lexi Tozier:...
wabi.tv
Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Southern Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house...
Auburn school bus carrying 47 kids hit by pick-up truck
AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn school bus carrying 47 students was hit from behind by a pick-up truck Tuesday morning on Hotel Road. No injuries were reported and students continued to school after police cleared the scene, Auburn Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle told NEWS CENTER Maine. The crash...
Make Way, This Pizza Place Is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
Every Day Is Pure Vacation at This Auburn, Maine, House With an Incredible Indoor Pool
I have driven by this house my entire life. There have always been a bush line in front of the property and I have never truly been able to see the entire home. We would always discuss how the house had an indoor pool and how magical that would be to live inside of a house with a pool.
Can You Help Locate The Family Of This Former Waterville Resident?
Recently, a woman named Ann Webb came across some old photos in a storage unit. She is hoping that she will be able to return the photos to the family members of those in the pictures. She knows that one of the people in the photos is a woman named...
5 Bedrooms, 5,000 Square Feet & an Inground Pool Await You at This Magnificent Waterville, Maine Home
We always have an eye on the real estate market here in Central Maine and always try to showcase some of our favorites from all different price ranges. And, while this Waterville home that's for sale may not be in everyone's price range (including ours!), we think it's definitely worth snooping through all these photos of how some people live!
WMTW
Shooting investigation ongoing in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are actively investigating a shooting at a home on Washington Street. Officials say a man has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Further details, including what led up to the shooting, have not been released by police. Authorities do say the "subjects"...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,745 calls for service. Kenneth I. Brewer-Frazee, 23, of Freeport was issued summonses Sept. 6 for Violating Condition of Release; Destruction/Damage/Vandalism and Theft, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Sgt. Alan Shea.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
Community Baby Shower at Mill Mall in Ellsworth Saturday September 17th 10 am – 12 noon
If you are pregnant, have a new baby or are breastfeeding WIC of Hancock and Washington Counties invites you to a Community Baby Shower this Saturday, September 17th from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Mill Mall in Ellsworth. In addition to WIC (Women, Infant and Children) of Hancock...
Maine school poster explaining gender identity faces backlash
FARMINGTON, Maine — It's a national conversation making its way to school districts in Maine, outrage over schools' inclusion of LGBTQ-related material in classrooms and libraries. The latest complaints come to RSU 9, also known as Mt. Blue School District, and its placement of posters explaining the differences in...
Oh No! Denny’s on Congress Street in Portland Permanently Closes
I don't know why it's closed, but the Denny's on Outer Congress Street in Portland is definitely closed. It comes as a shock to those wanting to grab a bite to eat. The last post on their Facebook page is about hiring. The post is dated September 10, 2021. One year ago. But as you look closer. You'll see that even their Facebook page says that they are permanently closed.
New York man drowns in western Maine lake
RANGELEY PLANTATION, Maine — A New York man drowned on Saturday at Mooselookmeguntic Lake located off of Bemis Road in Rangeley Plantation. Eric Werthman, 81, of Glenford, New York, reportedly told his wife he was going for a swim at the lake off Bemis Road located next to his and his wife's residence, Sheriff Scott R. Nichols Sr. with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Monday.
Was an ‘Ozark’ Star Standing at a Portland, Maine Intersection?
It wasn't until I pulled away that I realized how genuinely creepy I was, but I swear it was completely innocent and an absolute mistake. But let me give you the background first. I was pulling up to the three-way intersection of Center Street, York Street, and Fore Street in...
After 6 Earthquakes in Washington County in August, 1 on September 1st
The Earth was rumbling in Washington County in August! In fact there were 6 earthquakes from August 11 through August 20th. Then it was as Mother Nature took a deep breath. Nothing until today, September 1st when there was another earthquake!. September's earthquake occurred at 3:46 p.m. on Thursday, September...
WMTW
Paul LePage raises fate of Kennebec River dam as issue in Maine governor’s race
FAIRFIELD, Maine -- Sep. 12, 2022 — Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage has raised a new issue in this year’s Maine governor’s race – environmental regulations over a Kennebec River hydroelectric dam that could affect the survival of one of the state’s last pulp mills and hundreds of jobs.
Free COVID Vaccine Clinic for Children in Ellsworth September 15
The WIC Office in Ellsworth, located at 248 State Street, Suite 3 in the Mill Mall will be offering a FREE COVID Vaccine Clinic for children on Thursday, September 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Any child under 11 years of age is welcome. Public Health Nurses will be...
WMTW
South Portland School Department adopts a new dress code
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Students in South Portland now have some new guidelines when it comes to what they can wear to class. The school board passed a new, much more extensive, dress code. The previous dress code hadn’t been updated since 2003 and had four rules. It...
thewindhameagle.com
Oldies Dance to return in October
If classic rock n’ roll is the soundtrack to generations of music lovers, the Rock n’ Roll Oldies Dance is a way to let loose and embrace a trip back through time on the dance floor. The 20th edition of the popular benefit dance will be held from...
