Machias, ME

WDEA AM 1370

MDI Volleyball Defeats GSA 3-0

The MDI Volleyball Team defeated George Stevens Academy 3-0 in Bar Harbor at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Tuesday, September 13th. The individual set scores were 25-16, 25-14, and 25-23 MDI Stat Leaders:. Addy Boyce: 12 aces, 2 kills, 9 assists, 1 dig. Hailey Vogell: 1 ace, 8 kills. Lexi Tozier:...
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Southern Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Shooting investigation ongoing in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are actively investigating a shooting at a home on Washington Street. Officials say a man has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Further details, including what led up to the shooting, have not been released by police. Authorities do say the "subjects"...
AUBURN, ME
#Linus School Sports#Sumner Boys#Tigers#Washington Academy#Jonesport Beals
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,745 calls for service. Kenneth I. Brewer-Frazee, 23, of Freeport was issued summonses Sept. 6 for Violating Condition of Release; Destruction/Damage/Vandalism and Theft, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Sgt. Alan Shea.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
94.3 WCYY

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Oh No! Denny’s on Congress Street in Portland Permanently Closes

I don't know why it's closed, but the Denny's on Outer Congress Street in Portland is definitely closed. It comes as a shock to those wanting to grab a bite to eat. The last post on their Facebook page is about hiring. The post is dated September 10, 2021. One year ago. But as you look closer. You'll see that even their Facebook page says that they are permanently closed.
NEWS CENTER Maine

New York man drowns in western Maine lake

RANGELEY PLANTATION, Maine — A New York man drowned on Saturday at Mooselookmeguntic Lake located off of Bemis Road in Rangeley Plantation. Eric Werthman, 81, of Glenford, New York, reportedly told his wife he was going for a swim at the lake off Bemis Road located next to his and his wife's residence, Sheriff Scott R. Nichols Sr. with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Monday.
RANGELEY, ME
WMTW

South Portland School Department adopts a new dress code

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Students in South Portland now have some new guidelines when it comes to what they can wear to class. The school board passed a new, much more extensive, dress code. The previous dress code hadn’t been updated since 2003 and had four rules. It...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Oldies Dance to return in October

If classic rock n’ roll is the soundtrack to generations of music lovers, the Rock n’ Roll Oldies Dance is a way to let loose and embrace a trip back through time on the dance floor. The 20th edition of the popular benefit dance will be held from...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

