'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims
Michael Burry declared that the epic market crash he'd predicted is underway. The "Big Short" investor checked off the downturn as another accurate prediction he's made. He'd said the frenzy around meme stocks, crypto, SPACs, and other trends assets would end badly. Michael Burry identified a market bubble of unprecedented...
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
The Market Is In A Superbubble, Says Perma-Bear Jeremy Grantham: 'Prepare For An Epic Finale'
In almost Shakespearean fashion, perma-bear and well-known pessimist Jeremy Grantham said the markets are in a superbubble in a Wednesday note, and warned of significant turmoil ahead. What is a superbubble? Well, let’s get into it. A typical bubble occurs when prices grow quickly while investors ignore serious hazards,...
CNBC
Target CEO Brian Cornell to stay on for three more years, as company scraps retirement age
Target CEO Brian Cornell agreed to stay in the role for about three more years, as the board eliminated the company's retirement age of 65. Cornell, who is 63, has been Target's chief executive since 2014. Target CEO Brian Cornell has agreed to stay on in his role for about...
Down by Almost 30% in the Last Year, Is CrowdStrike Stock a Buy Yet?
CrowdStrike knocked it out of the park last quarter, but investors need to keep an eye on more than just its growth. Stock-based compensation continues to dilute the value of CrowdStrike's revenue and free cash flow growth for shareholders. This is a promising long-term stock, but for now, market dynamics...
TechCrunch
FluxNinja announces Aperture, bringing reliability to your web-scale apps with flow control
Over the last decade, cloud computing platforms have enabled online businesses to reach massive scale and empowered physical enterprises to bring their business online. But keeping these applications reliable is more challenging than ever. A sudden spike in traffic for an e-commerce giant on Black Friday, can cause failures where end users encounter blank screens and crashing apps. These events lead to a loss of customer trust, missed revenue targets, and are stressful for internal DevOps and SRE teams.
TechCrunch
Show me the utility!
From RIM’s CEO on the iPhone’s launch to Thomas Siebel brushing off Salesforce challenging Microsoft, there’s a long-running history of such mistaken pronouncements. Given the illustrious history of folks being wrong about the future, I am not going to say that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are never going to become a mainstream technology. But I will admit at this juncture that I am becoming a mote impatient for what’s been promised.
FOXBusiness
Starbucks projects double-digit revenue growth as it 'reinvents' itself
Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz said during its Investor Day Tuesday that the largest U.S. coffee chain will see double-digit revenue growth as it continues to "reinvent" the store, customer and partner experience. Schultz, who will be replaced in April 2023 by incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan, touted the company's success...
TechCrunch
Canva moves beyond graphic design to launch a visual worksuite
Canva is further establishing itself as more than just a user-friendly graphic design tool. The Australian company announced at its Canva Create event that it will unveil a suite of new products to round out its product offerings: Canva Docs, Canva Websites, Canva Whiteboards and Data Visualization, which comes from its acquisition of Flourish.
TechCrunch
The ETH Merge cometh
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Don’t forget that the code “EQUITY” can save you money on Disrupt tickets and TechCrunch+ access. And it makes us here on the show look good!
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Dotcom crash history lessons, post-M&A strategies, climate tech heats up
What can today’s founders learn from the 2000 dotcom bubble burst?. The late 1990s were a fascinating time to work in startups and live in San Francisco. I didn’t need to be an economist to realize that many of the companies I worked for and patronized were lacking solid fundamentals: The same unprofitable startups that offered in-house massages, catered meals and laundry service were also purchasing Super Bowl ads and freeway billboards.
TechCrunch
NeoCarbon wants industrial cooling towers to join the climate fight
The €1.25M pre-seed round, which was co-led by PropTech1 and Speedinvest, will be used for the next phase of development as NeoCarbon works on turning its current, lab-based proof of concept into a pilot prototype in a commercial facility — hopefully early next year. So it’ll be using the pre-seed funds for that, including expanding its engineering team to get an MVP in shape for a first pilot in the coming months.
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond stock in focus after CFO death ruled a suicide, shareholder lawsuit
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond slid following a tragic weekend for the home goods retailer amid even more questions about its future.
Nasdaq’s CFO has a prediction about when IPOs are coming back
It’s no secret that the IPO market has cooled considerably. But will it heat up again anytime soon?. “This year, we’ve won 85% of new listings,” Nasdaq CFO Ann Dennison said in an interview during Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday in New York City. “Of course, there’s not a ton happening this year.” Nasdaq is “working with a lot of companies to help them on their journey, even though that journey might be delayed,” she said.
Inflation Pushing Consumers To Shop Earlier This Holiday Season, 40% Say It's A Major Factor
With inflation at a 40-year high and rising costs, consumers across the U.S. will likely grapple with their holiday shopping this year. The Consumer Price Index didn’t change in July and rose by 8.5% from the previous year. Gasoline prices declined by 7.7% in July, offsetting a 10.9% increase...
Holiday Spending Pegged to Grow This Year
For the upcoming holiday shopping season, consumers are expected to spend more than they did last year as inflation and interest rate hikes shape how and where they shop. According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, U.S. retail sales (excluding automotive) are pegged to increase by 7.1 percent on a year-over-year basis — which is less than the sales gain seen last year.
Some retail traders are turning to gambling addiction centers after a wild 2-year ride for stocks - but clinicians' limited understanding of the condition and markets means help can be hard to come by
There's been an uptick in retail investors checking into gambling treatment centers. Treatment can be limited, as clinicians often don't understand the condition or the stock market. That's left some addicted traders discouraged – and sometimes diving back into the market. Matt Widmann, a 35-year-old commercial fisherman from Alaska,...
Bed Bath & Beyond Bankruptcy 'Beneficiaries' Gain Analyst Support As Holiday Season Nears
Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY has a turnaround strategy in the works, but the home furnishings retailer is still expected to go bankrupt. Other retailers are likely to benefit from this scenario, especially as the holiday gift-giving season approaches. Walmart Inc. WMT and Target Corporation TGT are both in a...
Chernin Group & Management Company Night Inc. Launch Investment Firm Night Capital
The Chernin Group and Night, Inc. are launching Night Capital, a new investment company with commitments of $100 million, to acquire established consumer-facing companies in partnership with leading talent. Alexandra Moore, a former executive from Amazon who focused on mergers and acquisitions, will lead Night Capital as its founding managing director. TCG has also invested directly in Night, where TCG co-founder and partner Mike Kerns will be joining the board. Night Capital directors include Night founder and CEO Reed Duchscher, Night president Ezra Cooperstein, Moore, Kearns and TCG principal Jacob Smilovitz. “Night has been at the forefront of the talent ecosystem and the communities...
TechCrunch
Maker of the $3,000 podcast mic array raises $3.6M
Announced in May, the product is a highly specialized (and very pricey) microphone array aimed at podcasters and broadcasters. Here’s what co-founder and CEO Jonas Rinde told TechCrunch at the time:. Well, you have your Zoom recorder, you have some random mics. There are cables, some are wireless, but...
