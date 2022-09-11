ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen would be ‘proud’ of William’s ‘remarkable’ gesture to Harry, writer says

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
 3 days ago

Queen Elizabeth II would be “proud” of Prince William for coordinating the surprise reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday, a royal scribe claims.

Royal fans were delighted when the estranged brothers and their wives emerged from a car to greet crowds gathered outside Windsor Castle.

William, Harry, Markle and Kate Middleton spent 40 minutes viewing a huge sea of floral tributes laid outside the UK castle in honor of the late monarch over the weekend.

They also took some time to read notes of sympathy and shake hands with well-wishers who were delighted by their presence.

The outing marked the first time the quartet have all appeared together in public since the Commonwealth Day Services on March 9, an occasion marked by grim faces and awkward body language.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLkGg_0hr88jJI00
The Queen would approve of William trying to heal his rift with Harry.

We’re told the Prince of Wales, 40, was the one who actually extended the invitation for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and Middleton on Saturday, which was graciously accepted.

“We are all very grateful – both sides putting all things aside for the Queen,” a royal source exclusively told Page Six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2oPF_0hr88jJI00
The foursome delighted crowds outside Windsor Castle on Saturday.

By offering an olive branch to his brother, William was choosing to live by his grandmother’s credo, which King Charles III described as someone with “an unerring ability always to see the best” in people.

“Clearly sensing that this was not a time for recrimination but reconciliation, it was as if the 40-year-old father-of-three was trying to reflect his elevated status as the King’s new ‘liege man of life and limb,’” the writer wrote in a piece published by The Telegraph on Saturday.

“This was not just a display of older brotherly love – but a statement of his elevation to the House of Windsor’s second-most-senior statesman.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uffcQ_0hr88jJI00
The couples inspected floral arrangements and cards left in honor of the Queen.

However, this wasn’t the first sign of frosty relations thawing between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family.

During his first public address to the UK and Commonwealth as King Charles III, the new monarch showed support to his youngest son and daughter-in-law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uerP7_0hr88jJI00
The invitation was said to have come at the “11th hour.”

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” Charles, 73, said of Harry, 37, and Markle, 40, in a pre-recorded video message that aired on TV Friday.

The Queen was famously quoted as saying that it’s “often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change.”

With William’s small step of kindness – and help from “peacemaker” cousin Peter Phillips – perhaps his rift with Harry can finally begin to mend.

Comments / 5

Ktye
3d ago

Regardless of their differences, I personally believe they have a deep love for each other and both have hurt feelings. God will care for them at this difficult time.

Reply
9
Happy cat
3d ago

William showed country and duty come first. Which proves what an amazing king he'll make.

Reply
13
Grace Montoya
3d ago

William has Royal class. Harry used to be classy, but now married to Meghan he has become lesser. No class anymore

Reply
10
Page Six

