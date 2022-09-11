‘Yellowstone’ Star Ian Bohen Honors 9/11 With Poignant Message

Many have taken to social media today to honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Yellowstone star Ian Bohen is amongst those who have posted.

Bohen shared to his Instagram page: “We seem to have not remembered as much as we said we would.”

The Yellowstone star’s message stuck with many, and fans commented underneath his post about how they will never forget.

Many others have shared posts about the day as well. Country singer Wynonna Judd also spoke out.

Judd shared a similar message, simply tweeting out a photo with the caption: “I have no forgotten.”

Fans also responded to Judd’s post, one writing: “I also will never forget. We have to do better to be better.”

Ian Bohen Joins Movie Sequel of MTV Series

Bohen has been busy, both with Yellowstone and with other roles. Bohen portrayed the elusive Peter Hale in the MTV series Teen Wolf. He reprises his role in the upcoming movie sequel. Fans were thrilled about the star’s return.

Bohen shared a teaser to his Instagram page with the caption: “This is just the beginning @teenwolf.” One fan commented underneath the post: “THANK YOU FOR BRINGING PETER HALE BACK TO ME.”

The synopsis for the film reads: “A terrifying evil has emerged, the wolves howl once again, but only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy.”

Bohen recently shared polaroids of the cast, including Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, and more. He captioned the post: “Coming back for you soon. @teenwolf @paramountplus.”

Fans responded with shock at one surprise character that is back, Daniel Sharman, who portrayed Isaac in the show.

One fan commented: “SHARMAN WHAT?!?!?! BRO I’M SO EXCITED!!!” Another wrote: “ISAAC IS BACK?????????????”

Bohen didn’t confirm or deny anything, but posting the photo with the actor definitely sparked a frenzy amongst fans of the show.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Gives Love to Popular Country Star

Also on Bohen’s social media, he shouted out country star Lainey Wilson. The actor shared a photo of the two hanging out, and captioned the post: “This girls got a Heart Like a Truck and we can’t wait to have her back. @laineywilsonmusic @yellowstone @emersonmiller.”

Wilson commented underneath the post, writing “Love my Yellowstone fam.” Fans loved the interaction, and loved that the actor and singer are fans of each other.

One fan commented on the post: “Can’t wait to see her and what role she will be playing.” Another Instagram user wrote: I love Lainey’s music!!!!”

The fifth season of the drama/ western show Yellowstone returns this winter on November 13.