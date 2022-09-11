Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps Yor For a New Mission
Spy x Family is on its way with new episodes, and that means all eyes are on the Forger family. The gang made fans fall in love when season one premiered earlier this year, so it is no surprise to see the fandom celebrating their return. And thanks to one cosplayer, Yor is getting all geared up for their next mission as the Thorn Princess.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Makima Ahead of Season One
Chainsaw Man has become one of this year's most hyped anime releases, and it is not hard to see why. The show will not only sport animation from Studio MAPPA, but it is adapting one of manga's hottest titles. Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit story has been read the world over now, so his leads have an army of fans. And now, one cosplayer is getting all the love for their spot-on take on Makima.
ComicBook
Sword Art Online Hypes 10th Anniversary with Asuna Sketch
Sword Art Online helped put the isekai genre on the global map when its anime went live, and honestly? It is hard to believe how long ago that was. Sword Art Online is going strong even as more and more isekai titles make names for themselves. And to honor its 10th anniversary this year, a new sketch of Asuna has hit the Internet.
ComicBook
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Shares Emotional Message for Production Wrap
One Piece's new live-action series has officially wrapped its production as it gets ready for its full launch with Netflix, and the head writer behind the series has shared quite the heavy message bidding goodbye to their time to the series! The live-action series has been in the midst of development ever since it was first announced to be in the works several years ago, and fans have been very curious to see how it all shakes out. Those involved with the series have been showing nothing but love for the production too, and it's especially true as it all wraps up.
The Verge
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to Breath of the Wild
Nintendo finally revealed the name and launch date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In a trailer, Nintendo revealed the new name and the game’s May 12th, 2023 release date for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo didn’t...
ComicBook
One Piece Fan-Anime Brings Gear Fifth Luffy to Life
The War For Wano is continuing to rage in One Piece's anime adaptation, as Luffy continues to struggle in taking down the Beast Pirate Captain Kaido. While the manga has moved on into the Final Arc from creator Eiichiro Oda within the Grand Line, one pivotal moment in the Wano Arc has yet to take place. Now, one fan animator has taken matters into their own hands by imagining Luffy's most powerful transformation in animation, giving fans Gear Fifth in motion before its anime arrival.
ComicBook
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Takes Flight in Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)
In the years since the final How to Train Your Dragon film was unveiled, the spirit of the high-flying and fantastical adventures has been kept alive with Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky on Peacock, with an all-new trailer for Season 4 of the series having been released. This season could be its most exciting yet, as our heroes are faced with fresh challenges and exciting adventures, sure to leave audiences soaring high as they dive into the action-packed journeys of the beloved heroes. Check out the exclusive trailer for Season 4 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky above before the new season hits Peacock on Thursday, September 29th.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Trailer Brings Phase II Clone Troopers Into Live-Action
Star Wars: Andor's Final Trailer was released during D23 Expo 2022, and among the many highlights in the footage Tony Gilroy has put together, there was one that longtime Star Wars Animation fans really loved: seeing Phase II Clone Troopers in live-action!. Any Star Wars geek knows that the bridge...
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Breaks Free With Jolyne
The Stone Ocean made landfall with its second episode batch recently on Netflix, continuing Jolyne's journey as she tried to save her father's life and escape from Green Dolphin Street Prison. With Stone Free lending a major assist to her master, Jolyne is gaining more mastery when it comes to Stand battles and has become a fan-favorite in the process. Now, one fan takes anime viewers to heaven with their new take on Jolyne as Stone Ocean's story continues.
God of War Ragnarok fans are eagerly anticipating a new trailer after retweets from developers
God of War Ragnarok fans are on some major compium after several prominent figures involved with the sequel retweeted a single tweet. That tweet would be the announcement from PlayStation of a brand new PlayStation State of Play presentation, as you can see just below, set to premiere later today on September 13. The tweet has since been retweeted by the likes of producer Cory Barlog, actor Christopher Judge, lead UX designer Mila Pavlin, and several other figures.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Producer Reveals Which Season 6 Characters to Watch
My Hero Academia is weeks out from its return, and season six promises to be a big one for the series. It has been over a year since we've heard from our favorite heroes, but Studio Bones has kept a close eye on the gang in the back. And now, one of the show's producers is opening up about the series and which characters we should watch in season six.
techeblog.com
God of War Ragnarok Story Trailer and Limited Edition PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller Revealed
Sony revealed a new God of War Ragnarok Story Trailer during their State of Play where we see the return of Kratos and his teenage son Atreus. It takes place 3-years following the events of the previous game, where Fimbulwinter, a great winter that spans three summers, is coming to a close, resulting in the start of the prophesied Ragnarok.
ComicBook
A Friend of the Family Gets Creepy Full Trailer From Peacock
In one of the most famous cases of lies, betrayal, and deception, the young Jan Broberg was kidnapped by a "friend" of her family multiple times over the course of years, with A Friend of the Family offering a dramatized version of the unsettling events, which has just gotten a full trailer. The charming and charismatic Robert "B" Berchtold (Jake Lacy) convinced the Brobergs that he knew what was best for their daughter Jan (McKenna Grace), separating her from them and even turning her against them. You can check out the full trailer for A Friend of the Family below before it debuts on Peacock on October 6th.
Rise of the Ronin Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story.
You are a ronin, a samurai without a master. Do whatever you want in a slowly modernizing Japan. Keep going to learn more about Rise of the Ronin, its release date, gameplay, and story. Rise of the Ronin Release Date: 2024. Rise of the Ronin releases in 2024, exclusively on...
ComicBook
Scream 6 Star Says New York Setting Is "More Mortifying"
The upcoming Scream 6 is going to take the franchise in some new directions, as the slasher is set to unfold in New York City as opposed to a suburban locale, with star Melissa Barrera recalling how the urban landscape makes the adventure much more frightening. The events of the series haven't entirely been contained to one locale, as Scream 2 took place on a college campus and with Scream 3 taking place in the outskirts of Los Angeles, but the series has surely embraced the idea of a suburban nightmare and secluded locations in which murderers could go unnoticed. The new Scream is set to hit theaters on March 31, 2023.
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
Engadget
Watch nearly 8 minutes of 'Bayonetta 3' gameplay in a new trailer
Bayonetta 3 is primed to be a stylish, neon-splattered action title, and Nintendo has the gameplay trailer to prove it. Today the studio dropped nearly eight minutes of Bayonetta 3 gameplay footage on YouTube, showcasing Bayonetta's Witch Time, Demon Masquerade and summoning abilities, and how other characters will play. The...
ComicBook
Snow White Star Rachel Zegler Addresses Becoming the First Disney Princess for Remake
Snow White star Rachel Zegler addressed how she became the first Disney Princess in the live-action remake. D23 Expo brought some more news about the wave of Disney live-action remakes. The Little Mermaid got a teaser trailer, but Snow White's cast appeared on-stage to talk about the film. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Zegler about her experience with the movie. It's a lot of pressure being Disney's first princess, but the actress is ready for that challenge. There's something surreal about putting on the iconic dress and being tasked with something that means so much to so many fans across the world. Zegler openly admitted that she was one of those starstruck little girls in her youth. She's hoping to deliver a version fo the Disney Princess that younger audiences will really love and cherish themselves like their parents or grandparents did.
ComicBook
Captain America: New World Order Director Confirms Marvel Movie's Villain (Exclusive)
At D23 Expo this weekend in Anaheim, Marvel fans got a lot of fresh updates about many of Marvel Studios' upcoming projects, including the eagerly anticipated Captain America: New World Order. During the Marvel presentation on Saturday, the film's cast was announced, including Anthony Mackie returning as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradly, and Danny Ramirez who will take on the role of Falcon. It was also announced that Shira Haas would be making her MCU debut as Israeli superhero Sabra, but the biggest surprise may have been the announcement that Tim Blake Nelson will return as The Leader. Now, the film's director Julius Onah confirms to Phase Zero host Brandon Davis for ComicBook.com that The Leader is indeed the film's villain — and he will present a real challenge for the new Captain America.
