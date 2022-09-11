Three months after going missing in Cripple Creek, Colorado, Farrah the golden retriever, is returning home. The golden retriever vanished from the scene of a car crash, according to ABC affiliate KRDO. Three months ago, while Farrah was in the car with her owner’s father, he had a seizure and crashed in a rural area. The dog ran away from the accident site and into the wilderness nearby.

