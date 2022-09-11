Related
Why Do Cops Touch the Back of Cars During Traffic Stops?
Have you ever noticed that police officers touch the back of cars during traffic stops? There are three reasons for this common practice. The post Why Do Cops Touch the Back of Cars During Traffic Stops? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TODAY.com
Pregnant woman pulled over for driving in HOV lane reveals she got ticketed — again
The Texas woman who was issued a traffic ticket for violating an HOV law revealed that she was ticketed not once, but twice. Brandy Bottone of Plano, Texas, made headlines after she was stopped at a sheriff's checkpoint in June 2022 for driving in a high-occupancy-vehicle lane while 34 weeks pregnant.
School Bus Rules: When You Should and Shouldn’t Stop
School bus safety is vital for all involved. It can vary from state to state, but the central rules are the same. So, what should one remember around school buses? The post School Bus Rules: When You Should and Shouldn’t Stop appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car Thief Racks Up Traffic Tickets For Victims
Bob and Angie Shepherd recently had their car stolen, which sucks, obviously. But the situation got even worse when the traffic tickets started to pile up. Their stolen car was used in a crime spree, and they’re having to sort this one out in order to fight back. “So...
Dog Missing for Months After Car Crash Found Using Drone
Three months after going missing in Cripple Creek, Colorado, Farrah the golden retriever, is returning home. The golden retriever vanished from the scene of a car crash, according to ABC affiliate KRDO. Three months ago, while Farrah was in the car with her owner’s father, he had a seizure and crashed in a rural area. The dog ran away from the accident site and into the wilderness nearby.
