ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Car Thief Racks Up Traffic Tickets For Victims

Bob and Angie Shepherd recently had their car stolen, which sucks, obviously. But the situation got even worse when the traffic tickets started to pile up. Their stolen car was used in a crime spree, and they’re having to sort this one out in order to fight back. “So...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving
Outsider.com

Dog Missing for Months After Car Crash Found Using Drone

Three months after going missing in Cripple Creek, Colorado, Farrah the golden retriever, is returning home. The golden retriever vanished from the scene of a car crash, according to ABC affiliate KRDO. Three months ago, while Farrah was in the car with her owner’s father, he had a seizure and crashed in a rural area. The dog ran away from the accident site and into the wilderness nearby.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
618
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy