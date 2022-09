The Apple Festival tradition continues when the popular event in Oxford returns on September 24. The co-chairs for the event this year are Neeley Spotts and Bethany Atkinson. “Bethany and I are really excited to be back at the helm for this year’s festival after a two-year break,” Neeley explained. “Though the festival was originally started in 1989 as a fundraiser to rebuild our church after the fire, over the years it has become so much more—bringing together not only our church family, but the entire Oxford community, for a day of fun and fellowship. As the world emerges from the isolation created by the pandemic, it is more important than ever to embrace these opportunities to reconnect with our neighbors in meaningful ways.”

OXFORD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO