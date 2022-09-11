Suns Counting on Cam Johnson's Improvement This Season

Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson is expected to have a big season.

Phoenix Suns power forward Cam Johnson will enter his fourth NBA season as an important part to a Suns team contending for a championship.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel entered the league as the 11th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Originally drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Johnson (along with Dario Šarič) was involved in a deal on draft night for the Suns' 6th overall pick Jarrett Culver.

Since entering the league Johnson has played a pivotal role for a young Suns team, improving each year.

PF Cam Johnson in his 4th NBA season will likely have bigger role for Suns

Phoenix Suns insider Duane Rankin recently wrote a piece for The Arizona Republic describing the importance of Johnson.

Rankin got a chance to speak to former Suns player and current general manager of the team James Jones about Johnson's importance for the team's future. Johnson will be seeking an extension after becoming a restricted free-agent after this season.

Jones told Rankin, "Cam is a really big part of what we do. Really excited for the progress he’s shown over the last few years, especially last year. He’s primed to take some steps forward.”

Since Jones became involved in the Suns player development department in 2017, Phoenix has succeeded in becoming a destination for young talent to develop, especially lengthy shooters with perimeter defending potential such as Johnson.

In 2019 the Suns hired Jones to become the General Manager, the same year Phoenix received Johnson in a draft-and-trade deal.

His sharp shooting ability has proved valuable for the Suns as he was voted third in the 2021-22 NBA's 6th Man of the Year award behind Tyler Herro and Kevin Love, respectfully.

Cam Johnson since entering the NBA has continued to improve and plays a large part in Suns success

Johnson's career averages currently sit at 10.4 PTS, 3.6 RB, 1.4 AST while shooting 46% from the field and most notably 39% from beyond the arc.

If the Suns want to make another deep run in the playoffs and continue to have success in the future, the continued growth by Johnson will be pivotal.

