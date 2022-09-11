ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashfield, MA

MassLive.com

Man runs from scene of Northampton crash, captured in Hatfield, police say

A Millers Falls man who ran from the scene of a serious single-car crash in Northampton was captured across the border in Hatfield Tuesday night, authorities said. The Northampton Police Department said the man, later found to have been driving under the influence, crashed his pickup truck into a grassy area near the Hatfield town line, near the state Department of Transportation facility on North King Street.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

18-year-old seriously injured after head-on collision with Mack truck in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An 18-yeard-old man was seriously injured following a collision between his vehicle and a Mack truck at the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane Monday morning. According to the Hadley Police Department, crews responded around 10:45 a.m. Monday morning. Officials said that the 18-year-old victim...
HADLEY, MA
Ashfield, MA
North Carolina State
Massachusetts Accidents
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
franklincountynow.com

Woman Killed In Car Accident On 116 In Ashfield

(Ashfield, MA) A 53 year-old woman from North Carolina was pronounced dead on the scene of a two vehicle accident on Route 116 in Ashfield Saturday evening. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 116 and Pleasant Street. The 22 year-old male driver of the second vehicle was transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
ASHFIELD, MA
NECN

Driver Dead After Running Stop Sign, Crashing in Ashfield

Officials in western Massachusetts are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of North Carolina a woman whom police believe failed to stop at a stop sign this weekend. The incident, which Massachusetts State Police responded to around 5:35 p.m. Saturday in Ashfield, Massachusetts, resulted in the death of...
ASHFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield motorcyclist killed after crashing into pole

A motorcyclist in Springfield was killed before dawn Tuesday morning after crashing into a roadside pole, police said. Springfield Police officers responded to the crash scene, on the 200 block of Page Boulevard in East Springfield, around 5:30 a.m., department spokesperson Ryan Walsh said. The rider, who police have not...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
#Traffic Accident
wbrc.com

Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A country music star was injured after his bus overturned in Tennessee on Friday, according to authorities. Musician John Michael Montgomery was traveling with his team on the way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident happened, he said in a statement.
TENNESSEE STATE
MassLive.com

Man arrested after punching driver through open window, Ludlow police say

A Westfield man allegedly punched a man driving with his window open near Putt Bridge in Ludlow on Saturday and attempted to flee from authorities, police said. David Carter, 33, is facing five charges related to the incident, which took place around 5:30 p.m. in the East Street area by Putts Bridge, a Ludlow Police Department statement said. Carter is charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.
LUDLOW, MA
mynbc5.com

Brattleboro police ID man killed in fatal shooting

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Brattleboro police have identified a man who was shot to death at a housing complex in August. Police said Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, of Hartford, Connecticut was found dead after police responded to reports of a shooting at the Great River Terrace apartment complex on Aug. 19.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
MassLive.com

Hadley fire crew uses ‘Jaws of Life’ to save a Wilbraham man trapped in car

The Hadley Fire Department had to use the “Jaws of Life” in order to save a man trapped inside his vehicle after crashing head-on with a Mack Truck on Monday morning. The incident happened around 10:47 a.m. when an 18-year-old from Wilbraham driving a 2007 Honda Accord collided with a Mack Truck near the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane in a head-on collision. The 82-year-old Mack Truck driver from Sunderland was uninjured and remained on the scene and cooperated with police, according to a statement by the Hadley Police Department.
HADLEY, MA
WNYT

Man, 44, killed in Berkshires motorcycle crash

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the Berkshires. State police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened in the town of Florida just after 8 p.m. Saturday. They say a 44-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle on River Road and crashed. No other vehicles were involved. The...
FLORIDA, MA
WNYT

Man dies after being hit by car in Rensselaer County

One man died as a result of a pedestrian-car accident Monday night in Brunswick. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Police say this took place Monday night around 9:06 p.m. on Route 2 at Blue Factory Road. Police say when they arrived on scene firefighters determined a pedestrian...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WRGB

One dead after motorcycle crash in Florida, Mass.

FLORIDA, Mass. (WRGB) — A Florida man is dead following a one-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday evening. At about 8:11 p.m., Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on River Road in the town of Florida that resulted in the death of the operator.
FLORIDA, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
