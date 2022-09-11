Read full article on original website
Stranger Held Dying Pedestrian's Hand After He Was Struck By Car In Brunswick
A pedestrian who lay dying after being struck by a car in the region was not alone as he took his last breath, thanks to the generosity of a stranger. Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called just after 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, with reports that a male pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the town of Brunswick, near Highway 2 and Blue Factory Road.
Suspect identified in flat-tire highway chase that ended in crash as Tristan Breton
State police identified the 26-year-old suspect of a reportedly stolen vehicle who led police on a 21-mile chase — in a car with flat tires — that lead to a crash involving three police cruisers early Wednesday morning. Tristan Breton of Mainville, Rhode Island, was arrested following the...
Man runs from scene of Northampton crash, captured in Hatfield, police say
A Millers Falls man who ran from the scene of a serious single-car crash in Northampton was captured across the border in Hatfield Tuesday night, authorities said. The Northampton Police Department said the man, later found to have been driving under the influence, crashed his pickup truck into a grassy area near the Hatfield town line, near the state Department of Transportation facility on North King Street.
18-year-old seriously injured after head-on collision with Mack truck in Hadley
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An 18-yeard-old man was seriously injured following a collision between his vehicle and a Mack truck at the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane Monday morning. According to the Hadley Police Department, crews responded around 10:45 a.m. Monday morning. Officials said that the 18-year-old victim...
Woman Killed In Car Accident On 116 In Ashfield
(Ashfield, MA) A 53 year-old woman from North Carolina was pronounced dead on the scene of a two vehicle accident on Route 116 in Ashfield Saturday evening. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 116 and Pleasant Street. The 22 year-old male driver of the second vehicle was transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Suspect in car theft drove 21 miles on rims before striking police cars, police say
A suspect in a car theft out of Rhode Island allegedly drove 21 miles on flat tires and then slammed into three police cruisers in an attempt to flee arrest on Wednesday morning, a report said. The incident began around 3 a.m. when a state trooper on Route 190 in...
Driver Dead After Running Stop Sign, Crashing in Ashfield
Officials in western Massachusetts are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of North Carolina a woman whom police believe failed to stop at a stop sign this weekend. The incident, which Massachusetts State Police responded to around 5:35 p.m. Saturday in Ashfield, Massachusetts, resulted in the death of...
Springfield motorcyclist killed after crashing into pole
A motorcyclist in Springfield was killed before dawn Tuesday morning after crashing into a roadside pole, police said. Springfield Police officers responded to the crash scene, on the 200 block of Page Boulevard in East Springfield, around 5:30 a.m., department spokesperson Ryan Walsh said. The rider, who police have not...
Two 18-year-old UNH students from Massachusetts suffer serious injuries after getting struck by SUV
A pair of 18-year-old University of New Hampshire students from Massachusetts were hospitalized with serious injuries after an SUV struck the two on a Durham, New Hampshire, street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Durham Police Department. Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield were identified...
Berkshire County Man, 44, Killed In Single-Vehicle Town Of Florida Crash
A 44-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts, authorities said. Police in Berkshire County responded to the crash in the Town of Florida that happened on River Road around 8:11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, Massachusetts State Police said. Initial investigation suggests the man was driving his...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A country music star was injured after his bus overturned in Tennessee on Friday, according to authorities. Musician John Michael Montgomery was traveling with his team on the way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident happened, he said in a statement.
Man arrested after punching driver through open window, Ludlow police say
A Westfield man allegedly punched a man driving with his window open near Putt Bridge in Ludlow on Saturday and attempted to flee from authorities, police said. David Carter, 33, is facing five charges related to the incident, which took place around 5:30 p.m. in the East Street area by Putts Bridge, a Ludlow Police Department statement said. Carter is charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.
Officials search for dog missing after Brunswick crash
Officials with the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office are searching for a dog that went missing after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 2 Monday night.
Brattleboro police ID man killed in fatal shooting
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Brattleboro police have identified a man who was shot to death at a housing complex in August. Police said Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, of Hartford, Connecticut was found dead after police responded to reports of a shooting at the Great River Terrace apartment complex on Aug. 19.
Hadley fire crew uses ‘Jaws of Life’ to save a Wilbraham man trapped in car
The Hadley Fire Department had to use the “Jaws of Life” in order to save a man trapped inside his vehicle after crashing head-on with a Mack Truck on Monday morning. The incident happened around 10:47 a.m. when an 18-year-old from Wilbraham driving a 2007 Honda Accord collided with a Mack Truck near the intersection of Middle Street and North Lane in a head-on collision. The 82-year-old Mack Truck driver from Sunderland was uninjured and remained on the scene and cooperated with police, according to a statement by the Hadley Police Department.
Man, 44, killed in Berkshires motorcycle crash
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the Berkshires. State police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened in the town of Florida just after 8 p.m. Saturday. They say a 44-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle on River Road and crashed. No other vehicles were involved. The...
Man dies after being hit by car in Rensselaer County
One man died as a result of a pedestrian-car accident Monday night in Brunswick. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Police say this took place Monday night around 9:06 p.m. on Route 2 at Blue Factory Road. Police say when they arrived on scene firefighters determined a pedestrian...
One dead after motorcycle crash in Florida, Mass.
FLORIDA, Mass. (WRGB) — A Florida man is dead following a one-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday evening. At about 8:11 p.m., Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on River Road in the town of Florida that resulted in the death of the operator.
Fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Brunswick
The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night.
Holyoke man arrested in stabbing that left victim seriously injured
HOLYOKE – A 65-year-old city resident was arrested Sunday afternoon, charged with stabbing and seriously injuring a second person during an argument. The victim, whose name and age were not released, was admitted to an area hospital and was in stable condition as of Monday afternoon, Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said.
