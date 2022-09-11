ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Pedestrian killed by SUV on US-19

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was killed in an incident on US-19 Saturday night.

Troopers said the pedestrian, a 40-year-old Riverview woman, was crossing the highway at the intersection of US-19 and New York Avenue at 10:50 p.m.

As she walked in the highway, an SUV that was heading south on US-19 hit her.

The woman died at the scene of the collision. The two people in the SUV were not injured.

No charges have been filed in the incident, as of this report.

