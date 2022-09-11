Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Watch Week 1 football online for free, TV channel, start time, how to watch

Read full article on original website
The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
"A lot of people stopped doubting us," Jefferson said. "We coming for it, for sure."
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was simply all over the place in his team’s 23-7 home win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. This dominant performance from him may have just provided rival teams in the NFC North with a sneak peek of what will be to come this season. Speaking after […] The post Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell’s bold plans for Justin Jefferson after win vs. Packers should put NFC North on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Green Bay Packers were beaten up by the rival Minnesota Vikings, 23-7, in Sunday’s season-opener. If you look hard enough, there were some silver linings.
The Green Bay Packers placed linebacker Krys Barnes on injured reserve Tuesday and signed offensive lineman Caleb Jones from the
Everything was set up for Christian Watson to have a memorable debut for the Green Bay Packers. And he did, but not the way he wanted.
