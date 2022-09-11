ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War

Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Machine gun missing at California Army post

Military investigators are hoping to track down a machine gun that has gone missing from a California Army post, officials confirmed to Army Times. The M240B machine gun was last seen at Fort Irwin’s Forward Operating Base Santa Fe — located in the sandy training area of the post known as “the Box” — on Aug. 4, according to a photograph of a flyer first posted to Reddit.
FORT IRWIN, CA
MilitaryTimes

National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December

Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the formal end of combat operations in Iraq, the Defense Department is preparing to truly transition the military out of a wartime posture. Which is to say, the National Defense Service Medal is going back into retirement on Dec. 31. The award ―...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
MilitaryTimes

Top enlisted Marine gets an official home at historic DC barracks

MARINE BARRACKS, Washington ― In mid-1979, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps John R. Massaro had an assignment. His boss, then-Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Barrow, had tasked his senior enlisted officer with delivering recommendations before the senior enlisted Marine’s fast-approaching retirement. The now 92-year-old, 8th...
WASHINGTON, DC
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Where The US Has The Biggest Military Presence

The United States has an extensive global military network that by far is the world’s largest. The country operates about 750 bases in 80 countries abroad. About 60% of these facilities are larger than 10 acres or worth more than $10 million, and they typically house at least 200 military personnel. Smaller bases, known as […]
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Defense One

Poll: Half of Americans Say Sending Troops to Afghanistan Was ‘A Mistake’

Nearly half of Americans believe it was a mistake to send U.S. troops to Afghanistan, according to a poll released this week, one year after the disorderly American withdrawal. During the final weeks of the withdrawal, 13 American service members were killed in an Islamic State terrorist attack while helping...
POLITICS
Defense One

Arlington’s Confederate Memorial Should Go, Commission Says

The Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery should be dismantled, a panel of officials recommended on Thursday in their third and final report on renaming U.S. military bases, buildings, streets, and monuments that honor the Confederacy. The Naming Commission, which was established by the 2021 Defense Authorization Act to address...
ARLINGTON, NY
TheDailyBeast

Leaked Oath Keepers Member List Includes Cops, Soldiers, and Elected Officials

A leaked list of members of the Oath Keepers showed elected officials, law enforcement officers, and members of the armed forces in the far-right group’s ranks, according to a report. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism delved into the list of 38,000 names on the database belonging to the group, whose members played a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. More than 370 people in the Oath Keepers’ records are believed to work in law enforcement, including as police chiefs and sheriffs, while an additional 100 are thought to be serving in the military. More than 80 others were either running for or serving in public office as of early August.Read it at AP
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Qaeda#9 11#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Americans
The Guardian

‘Confederates were traitors’: Ty Seidule on West Point, race and American history

In a 36-year army career, Ty Seidule served in the US, Germany, Italy, Kenya, Kosovo, Macedonia, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. He retired a brigadier general. An emeritus West Point history professor, he now teaches at Hamilton College. His online video, Was the Civil War About Slavery?, has been viewed millions of times, and in 2021 he published a well-received book, Robert E Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause.
WEST POINT, MS
Vice

Watch the U.S. Army Prepare for a 40 Drone Swarm Attack

On the morning of September 11, 2022, the U.S. Army launched a swarm of 40 s small quadcopter drones into the California desert as part of a training exercise designed to prepare America’s soldiers for a grim reality of modern war: cheap off the shelf drones capable of carrying munitions have become ubiquitous on the battlefield.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

Panel recommends removal of Confederate memorial at Arlington National Cemetery

The Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery should be dismantled and removed from the cemetery, according to an independent commission’s final report to Congress with suggestions for renaming military bases and assets that commemorate the Confederacy. The statute, which was unveiled in 1914 and features a bronze woman representing...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

The 31 Presidents Who Served in the Military

When the 117th Congress convened on Jan. 3, 2021, only 91 – more than one-sixth – of its members were veterans, the lowest number since at least WWII, according to the MilitaryTimes. Serving in the military was once considered essential to attaining higher political office, especially the presidency, and most of America’s chief executives have […]
POTUS
nationalinterest.org

Outmatched: Russia Can’t Compete With NATO Air Power

The number of U.S. and allied fifth-generation aircraft, such as the F-35 stealth fighter, will make it difficult for Russia to compete for air supremacy since it only operates a small batch of Su-57 fifth-generation aircraft. The United States and NATO are stepping up Bomber Task Force missions throughout Europe...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy