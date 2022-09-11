Read full article on original website
Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War
Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
Admiral who said unvaxxed SEALs cause 'immediate harm' to Navy admitted no combat operations affected
EXCLUSIVE: A Navy admiral who said, during a deposition in a case involving Navy SEALs who refuse vaccination on religious grounds, that COVID-19 shots were a national security matter nevertheless acknowledged that he knew of no cases where it had adversely impacted operations. First Liberty Institute and Hacker Stephens LLP,...
MilitaryTimes
Machine gun missing at California Army post
Military investigators are hoping to track down a machine gun that has gone missing from a California Army post, officials confirmed to Army Times. The M240B machine gun was last seen at Fort Irwin’s Forward Operating Base Santa Fe — located in the sandy training area of the post known as “the Box” — on Aug. 4, according to a photograph of a flyer first posted to Reddit.
MilitaryTimes
National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December
Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the formal end of combat operations in Iraq, the Defense Department is preparing to truly transition the military out of a wartime posture. Which is to say, the National Defense Service Medal is going back into retirement on Dec. 31. The award ―...
HIMARS rockets have been a 'game changer' in Ukraine, and the US Army is now looking for ways to build up to 500 more
A recent US Army request for information lays out a five-year manufacturing schedule that could nearly double the world's supply of HIMARS.
MilitaryTimes
Top enlisted Marine gets an official home at historic DC barracks
MARINE BARRACKS, Washington ― In mid-1979, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps John R. Massaro had an assignment. His boss, then-Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Barrow, had tasked his senior enlisted officer with delivering recommendations before the senior enlisted Marine’s fast-approaching retirement. The now 92-year-old, 8th...
Former fighter pilot Heather Penney recalls Vice President Cheney’s orders on 9/11 to stop Flight 93
Former D.C. Air National Guard Fighter Pilot Heather Penney joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday, September 11, 2022, to discuss the mission she was given 21 years ago on 9/11. Vice President Dick Cheney reportedly ordered fighter pilots to ram United Airlines Flight 93 after two hijacked commercial planes...
Countries Where The US Has The Biggest Military Presence
The United States has an extensive global military network that by far is the world’s largest. The country operates about 750 bases in 80 countries abroad. About 60% of these facilities are larger than 10 acres or worth more than $10 million, and they typically house at least 200 military personnel. Smaller bases, known as […]
Why Are Flags at Half-Mast Today?
The U.S. flag is being flown at half-mast on all public buildings, military bases, warships and foreign embassies.
Defense One
Poll: Half of Americans Say Sending Troops to Afghanistan Was ‘A Mistake’
Nearly half of Americans believe it was a mistake to send U.S. troops to Afghanistan, according to a poll released this week, one year after the disorderly American withdrawal. During the final weeks of the withdrawal, 13 American service members were killed in an Islamic State terrorist attack while helping...
Defense One
Arlington’s Confederate Memorial Should Go, Commission Says
The Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery should be dismantled, a panel of officials recommended on Thursday in their third and final report on renaming U.S. military bases, buildings, streets, and monuments that honor the Confederacy. The Naming Commission, which was established by the 2021 Defense Authorization Act to address...
Leaked Oath Keepers Member List Includes Cops, Soldiers, and Elected Officials
A leaked list of members of the Oath Keepers showed elected officials, law enforcement officers, and members of the armed forces in the far-right group’s ranks, according to a report. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism delved into the list of 38,000 names on the database belonging to the group, whose members played a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. More than 370 people in the Oath Keepers’ records are believed to work in law enforcement, including as police chiefs and sheriffs, while an additional 100 are thought to be serving in the military. More than 80 others were either running for or serving in public office as of early August.Read it at AP
Bernie Sanders blocks Republican proposal to override workers and stop a railroad strike: 'It is time for Congress to stand on the side of workers for a change'
Sanders sparred with Republicans on the Senate floor, saying the resolution would take away "fundamental rights" from workers.
‘Confederates were traitors’: Ty Seidule on West Point, race and American history
In a 36-year army career, Ty Seidule served in the US, Germany, Italy, Kenya, Kosovo, Macedonia, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. He retired a brigadier general. An emeritus West Point history professor, he now teaches at Hamilton College. His online video, Was the Civil War About Slavery?, has been viewed millions of times, and in 2021 he published a well-received book, Robert E Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause.
Watch the U.S. Army Prepare for a 40 Drone Swarm Attack
On the morning of September 11, 2022, the U.S. Army launched a swarm of 40 s small quadcopter drones into the California desert as part of a training exercise designed to prepare America’s soldiers for a grim reality of modern war: cheap off the shelf drones capable of carrying munitions have become ubiquitous on the battlefield.
On 9/11 anniversary, I think about serving in Iraq and now Congress
Like most Americans, I will never forget where I was on Sept. 11, 2001. Having been promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel, I worked for the commander of 12th Air Force overseeing our combat air forces west of the Mississippi River. As I was preparing to depart for work...
Washington Examiner
Panel recommends removal of Confederate memorial at Arlington National Cemetery
The Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery should be dismantled and removed from the cemetery, according to an independent commission’s final report to Congress with suggestions for renaming military bases and assets that commemorate the Confederacy. The statute, which was unveiled in 1914 and features a bronze woman representing...
On this day in history, August 24, 1814, British troops ransacked, torched White House and Capitol
The White House, U.S. Capitol and other federal buildings in Washington, D.C., were ransacked and torched by British troops on this day in history, August 24, 1814. The shocking attack on the very heart of American sovereignty marked the depths of the War of 1812 for the United States — arguably the lowest point in the history of the nation.
The 31 Presidents Who Served in the Military
When the 117th Congress convened on Jan. 3, 2021, only 91 – more than one-sixth – of its members were veterans, the lowest number since at least WWII, according to the MilitaryTimes. Serving in the military was once considered essential to attaining higher political office, especially the presidency, and most of America’s chief executives have […]
nationalinterest.org
Outmatched: Russia Can’t Compete With NATO Air Power
The number of U.S. and allied fifth-generation aircraft, such as the F-35 stealth fighter, will make it difficult for Russia to compete for air supremacy since it only operates a small batch of Su-57 fifth-generation aircraft. The United States and NATO are stepping up Bomber Task Force missions throughout Europe...
