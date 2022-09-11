ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Football
State
Arizona State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes drops confident update on wrist injury ahead of clash vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked up a minor wrist injury in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, but he’s confident he’ll be ready to go for Thursday’s battle with the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes had X-rays on his wrist, which came back negative, and he wasn’t listed on Monday’s practice report. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mahomes revealed that his wrist is feeling good and he’s fully expecting to be out on the field for Thursday Night Football against Justin Herbert and the Chargers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Chiefs Announce Seven Roster Moves

In addition, the team signed K Matt Ammendola, CB Dicaprio Bootle, and WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad, while releasing S James Wiggins and placing CB Trent McDuffie on injured reserve. McDuffie, 21, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021, and was named...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Pete Carroll shares his reaction to Broncos’ surprising decision

Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

KC Chiefs lose Harrison Butker to injury vs. Cardinals

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost Harrison Butker to a foot injury suffered when slipping on a kickoff early in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Kansas City Chiefs came into Week 1 looking relative healthy, especially when compared to their opponents in the Arizona Cardinals, but early on in the first quarter, they’ve taken a couple of tough hits, including the loss of kicker Harrison Butker at least for the interim as they watched him leave on a medical cart to seek further attention from trainers back in the locker room at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get To Know#Chiefs Kingdom#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nuk
FanSided

Tyreek Hill is going to miss Patrick Mahomes after all

Tyreek Hill is always going to be productive because he’s so talented, but yeah, he’s going to miss Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. When the Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins back in March, it was a shock of a blockbuster trade that altered the future for both franchises. For the Fins, it gave them a truly elite wide receiver to pair to help a burgeoning young offense take the next step (or two). For the Chiefs, it was a chance to develop a lot of young depth on both sides of the ball for a franchise constantly picking at the bottom of every round.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Sean Payton explains Saints were going to draft Patrick Mahomes before Chiefs traded up: 'It was gonna happen'

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes had yet another magnificent season opener on Sunday, completing 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs are 5-0 in Week 1 games with Mahomes, and head coach Andy Reid simply chalks his Week 1 success up to his quarterback being great.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid blames injuries to Trent McDuffie, Harrison Butker on Arizona Cardinals' field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Coach Andy Reid blamed the turf in Arizona for injuries to two key Kansas City Chiefs players in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. The Chiefs lost cornerback Trent McDuffie with a hamstring injury. An ankle injury to kicker Harrison Butker forced the Chiefs to use a safety, Justin Reid, to kick two extra points and to kickoff.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

NFL Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals

Today, September 11, 2022 the Kansas City Chiefs started off the NFL season with a win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals with a whopping 44 to 21. The Chiefs did not trail the entire game and showed once again why they are a threat not just in the AFC, but to win another Super Bowl title.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Chiefs teasing throwback midfield logo, end zone design

The Kansas City Chiefs are teasing some big things for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of their Week 2 tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers. For the 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium, the team will make an homage to the past with their end zone design and unveil a classic midfield logo at the stadium. They released a teaser video on Twitter that you can see at the top of the page.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

49ers get rough injury news on starting RB

It took all of one week for the wheels to start falling off in San Francisco. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is expected to be out roughly two months after spraining his MCL in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears. Mitchell exited with the injury in the first half and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
On3.com

Pac-12 Review: Week Two Winners and Losers

On Friday I posted my picks for the Pac-12 games of the week. Now we get the benefit of hindsight to take a look back at those picks and how teams fared. Of course the Ducks won so there’s no need to review that win here. But being as there is a shortage of quality Pac-12 coverage, here is a quick rundown of the other games. From of course, a “Duck homer.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

FanSided

283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy