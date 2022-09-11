Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
Arizona Cardinals criticized on social media for poor showing against Kansas Chiefs
It's Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season and fans had plenty to say on social media as the games played out. The Arizona Cardinals were a popular target of criticism following their 44-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are some reactions to the Cardinals performance against the...
Peyton Manning’s reaction to the Denver Broncos’ bizarre late-game decision spoke for everyone
Peyton Manning was all of us as he watched the Broncos' bizarre late-game decision-making in pure disbelief.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes drops confident update on wrist injury ahead of clash vs. Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked up a minor wrist injury in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, but he’s confident he’ll be ready to go for Thursday’s battle with the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes had X-rays on his wrist, which came back negative, and he wasn’t listed on Monday’s practice report. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mahomes revealed that his wrist is feeling good and he’s fully expecting to be out on the field for Thursday Night Football against Justin Herbert and the Chargers.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Announce Seven Roster Moves
In addition, the team signed K Matt Ammendola, CB Dicaprio Bootle, and WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad, while releasing S James Wiggins and placing CB Trent McDuffie on injured reserve. McDuffie, 21, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021, and was named...
Pete Carroll shares his reaction to Broncos’ surprising decision
Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
KC Chiefs lose Harrison Butker to injury vs. Cardinals
The Kansas City Chiefs have lost Harrison Butker to a foot injury suffered when slipping on a kickoff early in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Kansas City Chiefs came into Week 1 looking relative healthy, especially when compared to their opponents in the Arizona Cardinals, but early on in the first quarter, they’ve taken a couple of tough hits, including the loss of kicker Harrison Butker at least for the interim as they watched him leave on a medical cart to seek further attention from trainers back in the locker room at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
Tyreek Hill is going to miss Patrick Mahomes after all
Tyreek Hill is always going to be productive because he’s so talented, but yeah, he’s going to miss Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. When the Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins back in March, it was a shock of a blockbuster trade that altered the future for both franchises. For the Fins, it gave them a truly elite wide receiver to pair to help a burgeoning young offense take the next step (or two). For the Chiefs, it was a chance to develop a lot of young depth on both sides of the ball for a franchise constantly picking at the bottom of every round.
CBS Sports
Sean Payton explains Saints were going to draft Patrick Mahomes before Chiefs traded up: 'It was gonna happen'
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes had yet another magnificent season opener on Sunday, completing 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs are 5-0 in Week 1 games with Mahomes, and head coach Andy Reid simply chalks his Week 1 success up to his quarterback being great.
ESPN
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid blames injuries to Trent McDuffie, Harrison Butker on Arizona Cardinals' field
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Coach Andy Reid blamed the turf in Arizona for injuries to two key Kansas City Chiefs players in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. The Chiefs lost cornerback Trent McDuffie with a hamstring injury. An ankle injury to kicker Harrison Butker forced the Chiefs to use a safety, Justin Reid, to kick two extra points and to kickoff.
Yardbarker
NFL Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals
Today, September 11, 2022 the Kansas City Chiefs started off the NFL season with a win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals with a whopping 44 to 21. The Chiefs did not trail the entire game and showed once again why they are a threat not just in the AFC, but to win another Super Bowl title.
CBS Sports
How to watch Seahawks vs. Broncos: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NFL game
The Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks will face off at 8:15 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at Lumen Field to kick off their 2022 seasons. Denver struggled last year, ending up 7-10. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Seattle (7-10), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.
LOOK: Chiefs teasing throwback midfield logo, end zone design
The Kansas City Chiefs are teasing some big things for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of their Week 2 tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers. For the 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium, the team will make an homage to the past with their end zone design and unveil a classic midfield logo at the stadium. They released a teaser video on Twitter that you can see at the top of the page.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Pat Forde discusses 4 potential candidates, 3 in Big 12 and 1 in SEC
As Nebraska begins the search for Scott Frost’s replacement, Trev Alberts will have no shortage of candidates to fill the vacancy. One hopeful, former Husker great Ndamukong Suh, openly campaigned for the post over Twitter on Sunday. Suh certainly is a longshot, to say the least. It’s more likely...
Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders odds: NFL Week 2 game point spread, moneyline
The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game. The Raiders are a 5.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Las Vegas is -230 on the...
49ers get rough injury news on starting RB
It took all of one week for the wheels to start falling off in San Francisco. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is expected to be out roughly two months after spraining his MCL in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears. Mitchell exited with the injury in the first half and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.
St. Mary's-Brophy Prep football to unite on field to honor Tim Sanford
Tim Sanford had a place in his heart at Phoenix St. Mary's, where he played on a couple of state championship football teams in the 1960s. And at Phoenix Brophy Prep, where he led the Broncos as head coach to a couple of state finals in the 1990s. So, when the Knights and...
Pac-12 Review: Week Two Winners and Losers
On Friday I posted my picks for the Pac-12 games of the week. Now we get the benefit of hindsight to take a look back at those picks and how teams fared. Of course the Ducks won so there’s no need to review that win here. But being as there is a shortage of quality Pac-12 coverage, here is a quick rundown of the other games. From of course, a “Duck homer.”
